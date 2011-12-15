Art of Urethral Reconstruction
1st Edition
Authors: Sanjay Kulkarni Guido Barbagli
eBook ISBN: 9788131232460
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131230541
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Page Count: 136
Key Features
- Most of the patients with urethral stricture can be treated by the techniques described in the book.
- The book offers detailed information on the different techniques with surgical steps illustrated by color photos used by the authors for the treatment of male urethral strictures.
- Authored by world leaders in the field of urethral reconstruction.
- "Urethra is Urethra, Penis is Penis and don't touch Penis". These are the words of Dr. Guido Barbagli's patient with urethral stricture. It is important that patients are listened to carefully and their expectations are fullfilled. This book follows this principle.
Table of Contents
- Oral Mucosa for Urethroplasty
- Surgical Reconstruction of Penile Urethra
- Surgical Reconstruction of Bulbar Urethra
- Surgical Reconstruction of Panurethral Strictures
- Surgical Reconstruction of Posterior Urethral Stenosis
- Bulbar Urethroplasty using Oral Mucosal Tissue-Engineered Graft (MukoCell®)
