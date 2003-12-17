Art of the Helicopter

Chapter 1. Introduction to Rotorcraft Applications of the helicopter; A short technical helicopter history; Types of rotorcraft; Rotor configurations; The essential elements; The airframe; Engine and transmission; The fuel system; The landing gear; Oleos and ground resonance; The rotors; The control system; Electrical and hydraulic systems; Instruments and avionics.

Chapter 2. Technical Background Introduction to mechanics; Force, mass and acceleration; Resultants and components of forces; Moments and couples; Work, energy, power and momentum; Efficiency; The mechanics of oscillation; The mechanics of rotation; Sidebands; Fourier analysis; Centrifugal and Coriolis forces; Rotating masses and precession; The gyroscope; Piezo-electric and laser gyroscopes.

Chapter 3. Introduction to Helicopter Dynamics Creating and controlling lift; The centre of pressure; The coefficient of lift; Collective control; In the hover; Forces on the blades; Rotor coning; Torque and thrust in rotors; The rotor as an actuator; Blade element theory; Disc loading; Figure of merit; Blade twist and taper; Swirl; Vertical autorotation; Tip loss and the vortex ring; Ground effect; Cyclic control; Basic manoeuvres; In translational flight; Inflow and coning roll; Rotor H-force; Blade stall and compressibility; The speed limit; Harmonic generation; Vibration in rotors; Harmonic pitch control; Blade design.

Chapter 4. Rotors in Practice The rotorhead; Control; Cyclic and collective mixing; Swashplates, spiders and servo tabs; The advance angle; Force feel and trim systems; Feathering; Why articulated rotors are used; Axes galore; The shaft axis; The tip path axis; The control axis; Flapping; Droopstops; Dragging; Order of hinges; Types of rotorhead; Zero-offset heads; Dangers of zero-offset heads - negative g; Rotor response; Tilting heads; Ground resonance; Air resonance; Dynamic rollover; Some rotorhead examples; Blade construction; Blade tracking; Blade folding.

Chapter 5. The Tail Introduction; Balancing the torque; The conventional tail rotor; Tailrotor location; Tailrotor performance; The tailplane; The stabilator; Fins; The tailboom; The fenestron; NOTAR 5; Tail rotor failure.

Chapter 6. Engines and transmissions Introduction; Choice of engine; A piston engine installation; A turbine installation; The gasoline engine; The ignition system; The starter; The oil system; The carburettor; Fuel injection; The turbocharger; Gasoline engine instruments; The aerodiesel; The uniflow diesel; Cooling systems; The fuel system; The turbine engine; Turbine fuel control; The turbine oil system; Turbine instruments; The electrical system; The transmission; Multi-engine transmissions; Transmission instruments; The helicopter rev. counter; Correlators and governors; FADEC; Tip jets.

Chapter 7. Other types of rotorcraft The autogyro; The winged helicopter; The compound helicopter; The convertiplane; Multi-rotor helicopters; The side-by-side configuration; CO-axial helicopters; The synchropter; The tandem rotor; Remotely piloted and radio controlled helicopters; Radio control principles; Model helicopters.

Chapter 8. Flight Instruments Types of flight instruments; The magnetic compass; Compass errors; The flux-gate compass; Pressure instruments; The altimeter; The VSI; The ASI; Gyroscopic instruments; The DI; The turn and slip indicator; The slip string; The artificial horizon; Modern displays: the glass cockpit; The radio; The intercom.

Chapter 9. Control and stability Introduction; Attitude sensing; Airspeed and altitude sensing; Control signalling; Digital signalling; The computer; The processor; Interrupts; Programmable timers; Feedback; Hydraulic controls; Redundant and duplicated systems; Battle damage resistance; Stability augmentation; The Bell bar; The Hiller system; The Lockheed systems; Autopilots; Coupled systems.

Chapter 10. Helicopter Performance Performance and safety; The Flight Manual; Limitations; Loading limits and CG position; Balance of forces in flight; Stability; International Standard Atmosphere; Pressure and Density Altitude; Effect of humidity; Effect of wind; Power required; Flying for maximum range; Flying for maximum duration; Flying for steepest climb; Autorotation; Stretching an autorotation.

Index.