Art and the Young Adolescent
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Painting, Sculpture and Fine Art
Description
Art and the Young Adolescent introduces a mode of instruction that encourages children between the ages of 11 to 15 to express themselves in artistic creation that do not necessarily represent the natural forms of things. It is intended that every kid finds enjoyment in creating works of art without being hindered by the child’s inability to create perfect replica of people and things. The book contains a list of materials and steps about such activities as collage creation, making an image by rubbing a pencil over a paper that covers a coin and tracing patterns on a paper. Selected activities are made to enhance the child’s self-expression. In addition to simple activities, possible creations of more complex projects by the child as he reached adulthood are cited in the book. The subject of the book is to increase the number of children engage in art. The text is intended for art teachers and teenagers in the art class.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1 Line
Line and the Child
Free Pen Drawing
Continuation of Photograph
"Walking Lines"
Map of Town
Natural and Man-Made Line
Fruit Sections
Growth of a Line
Wind through Grass
Flower Seeds in Wind
Architectural Plans and Elevations
Drawing with Plaster
Cotton and Pin Lines
Nail Lines
Dance Spirals
Spring Prints
String Prints
Line and Space
Incised Plaster
Chapter 2 Shape
Line and Shape
Shape and the Child
Negative Areas
The Position of Areas
Pressure on Bottles
Still Life with Bottles
Still Life with Newspaper
Collage Still Life
Still Life with Plan and Elevation
Counterchange
Counterchange Tiles
Stripes
Stripe Collage in Picture
Cut Letters with Stripes
Musician
The Organic Growth of an Image
Growth in Nature
Waterwheels
Birdmen
Birds
Rainfall
Waterfalls
Music
Movement
Rocking Chair
Moving Figure Collage
The Multiple Image
Furnishing Collage
Figures in a Wind
Aerial View of Crowds
Aerial View of Town
Aerial View of Traffic Movements
Contours
Rock Strata
Earthquake
Minerals and Fossils
Chapter 3 Texture
The Nature of Texture
Tactile and Optical Textures
Textures and the Child
Ink Textures
Texture Rollings
Collage of Rollings
Experiments with Roller and Ink
Roller Drawing of Buildings
Hand Prints
Study of Hand Textures
Textures under the Microscope
Printing from Objects
Monotypes
Photographic Textures
Textures with Punched Paper
Collage of Photographed Textures
Tactile Textures
Landscape Painting
Textured Figure
Wax Resist
Food Collage
Mineral Veins
Straw Relief
Nail and Wire Relief
Nail and Pin Relief
Pin, Thread, and Wax Relief
Intaglio
Chapter 4 the Third Dimension
Constructivism
The Third Dimension and the Child
The Child's Three
Dimensional Work and His Environment
The Penetration and Enclosure of Space
Overlapping Screens of Paper
Card Relief
Clay Relief
Egg Boxes
Matchbox Relief
Wood Relief
Reliefs from Scrap Materials
Cylindrical Reliefs
Balsa-Wood Carving
Wood Construction
Wire Figures
Card and Balsa-Wood Spirals
Play Sculpture
Matchstick Towers
Balsa-Wood Construction
Cane and Tissue Hanging Forms
Straw Constructions
Mobiles
Chapter 5 Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181417