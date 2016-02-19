Art and the Young Adolescent introduces a mode of instruction that encourages children between the ages of 11 to 15 to express themselves in artistic creation that do not necessarily represent the natural forms of things. It is intended that every kid finds enjoyment in creating works of art without being hindered by the child’s inability to create perfect replica of people and things. The book contains a list of materials and steps about such activities as collage creation, making an image by rubbing a pencil over a paper that covers a coin and tracing patterns on a paper. Selected activities are made to enhance the child’s self-expression. In addition to simple activities, possible creations of more complex projects by the child as he reached adulthood are cited in the book. The subject of the book is to increase the number of children engage in art. The text is intended for art teachers and teenagers in the art class.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1 Line

Line and the Child

Free Pen Drawing

Continuation of Photograph

"Walking Lines"

Map of Town

Natural and Man-Made Line

Fruit Sections

Growth of a Line

Wind through Grass

Flower Seeds in Wind

Architectural Plans and Elevations

Drawing with Plaster

Cotton and Pin Lines

Nail Lines

Dance Spirals

Spring Prints

String Prints

Line and Space

Incised Plaster

Chapter 2 Shape

Line and Shape

Shape and the Child

Negative Areas

The Position of Areas

Pressure on Bottles

Still Life with Bottles

Still Life with Newspaper

Collage Still Life

Still Life with Plan and Elevation

Counterchange

Counterchange Tiles

Stripes

Stripe Collage in Picture

Cut Letters with Stripes

Musician

The Organic Growth of an Image

Growth in Nature

Waterwheels

Birdmen

Birds

Rainfall

Waterfalls

Music

Movement

Rocking Chair

Moving Figure Collage

The Multiple Image

Furnishing Collage

Figures in a Wind

Aerial View of Crowds

Aerial View of Town

Aerial View of Traffic Movements

Contours

Rock Strata

Earthquake

Minerals and Fossils

Chapter 3 Texture

The Nature of Texture

Tactile and Optical Textures

Textures and the Child

Ink Textures

Texture Rollings

Collage of Rollings

Experiments with Roller and Ink

Roller Drawing of Buildings

Hand Prints

Study of Hand Textures

Textures under the Microscope

Printing from Objects

Monotypes

Photographic Textures

Textures with Punched Paper

Collage of Photographed Textures

Tactile Textures

Landscape Painting

Textured Figure

Wax Resist

Food Collage

Mineral Veins

Straw Relief

Nail and Wire Relief

Nail and Pin Relief

Pin, Thread, and Wax Relief

Intaglio

Chapter 4 the Third Dimension

Constructivism

The Third Dimension and the Child

The Child's Three

Dimensional Work and His Environment

The Penetration and Enclosure of Space

Overlapping Screens of Paper

Card Relief

Clay Relief

Egg Boxes

Matchbox Relief

Wood Relief

Reliefs from Scrap Materials

Cylindrical Reliefs

Balsa-Wood Carving

Wood Construction

Wire Figures

Card and Balsa-Wood Spirals

Play Sculpture

Matchstick Towers

Balsa-Wood Construction

Cane and Tissue Hanging Forms

Straw Constructions

Mobiles

Chapter 5 Conclusion

