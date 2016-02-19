Arrow Impossibility Theorems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124033504, 9781483271262

Arrow Impossibility Theorems

1st Edition

Authors: Jerry S. Kelly
Editors: Karl Shell
eBook ISBN: 9781483271262
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Arrow Impossibility Theorems is a 10-chapter text that describes existing impossibility theorems. This book explores a number of formalizations of ethical constraints of the theorems.

After an introduction to the framework and notation for Arrow impossibility theorems, this book goes on discussing some concepts and an apparatus of relations among those concepts which are important for the theorems. Other chapters present some impossibility results that serve to point out serious difficulties in some plausible escape routes from the theorems of earlier chapters. The final chapter describes important areas of research that have arisen in the collective choice field in the transition away from studying the conditions of Arrow's theorem alone to the totality of all impossibility theorems.

This book is intended primarily for economists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1 Framework

2 Decisiveness

3 Simplicity: Conditions

4 Simplicity: Impossibility Theorems

5 Conditional Decisiveness

6 Strategy-Proofness

7 Domain: Part I

8 Domain: Part II

9 Rights Exercising

10 Unsolved Problems

Mathematical Appendix

A. Logic

B. Sets

C. Relations and Functions

D. Integers

E. Zorn's Lemma

F. Notation Note

Selected Bibliography and References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271262

About the Author

Jerry S. Kelly

About the Editor

Karl Shell

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.