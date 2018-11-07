Arrhythmias in Adult Congenital Heart Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485685, 9780323496094

Arrhythmias in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

1st Edition

A Case-Based Approach

Authors: Balaji Seshadri Ravi Mandapati Gary Webb
Paperback ISBN: 9780323485685
eBook ISBN: 9780323496094
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th November 2018
Page Count: 200
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of adult congenital heart disease (ACHD) with this concise, practical resource by Drs. Seshadri Balaji, Ravi Mandapati, and Gary Webb. This easy-to-read reference presents a case-based approach to this fascinating and complex field.

Key Features

  • Presents cases provided by ACHD specialists of patients with arrhythmia issues, which are evaluated by an international panel of arrhythmia experts.

  • Provides commentary and practical guidance on management of complex cases by today’s leaders in the field.

  • Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this emerging area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

1 Sudden Death Risk in Congenitally Corrected Transposition With Ventricular Dysfunction

2 Complex Transposition With the Risk of Sudden Death While Awaiting Transplant

3 Atrial Flutter in a Repaired Tetralogy of Fallot Patient With Unusual Venous Anatomy,

4 Unrepaired Primum Atrial Septal Defect With Atrial Fibrillation and Broad Complex Tachycardia

5 Ebstein Anomaly After Tricuspid Valve Replacement Needing Pacemaker Implantation

6 Transposition With Atrial Switch and Risk of Sudden Death

7 Ebstein’s Anomaly With Atrial Tachycardia

8 Resynchronization Therapy and Sudden Death Management in Congenitally Corrected Transposition

9 Postmaze Atrial Tachycardia

10 Fontan Patient With Brady and Tachyarrhythmia Issues

11 Transposition With Mustard Operation Patient With Risk of Sudden Death

12 Complex Congenital Heart Disease With Brady-Tachy Syndrome and Antitachycardia Pacing

13 Tetralogy of Fallot and Biventricular Heart Failure

14 Transposition Patient With Mustard’s Operation and Brady-Tachy Issues

15 A Crisscross Heart With Brady-Tachy Issues

16 Repaired Complete Atrioventricular Septal Defect Patient With Late Bradyarrhythmia

17 Postventricular Septal Defect Repair With Bradyarrhythmias and Sudden Death

18 Atrial Fibrillation and Thrombus in a Patient With a Fontan Circulation

About the Author

Balaji Seshadri

Affiliations and Expertise

Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Oregon Health & Science University

Ravi Mandapati

Affiliations and Expertise

Loma Linda University Health

Gary Webb

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati

