Arrhythmias in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

1 Sudden Death Risk in Congenitally Corrected Transposition With Ventricular Dysfunction

2 Complex Transposition With the Risk of Sudden Death While Awaiting Transplant

3 Atrial Flutter in a Repaired Tetralogy of Fallot Patient With Unusual Venous Anatomy,

4 Unrepaired Primum Atrial Septal Defect With Atrial Fibrillation and Broad Complex Tachycardia

5 Ebstein Anomaly After Tricuspid Valve Replacement Needing Pacemaker Implantation

6 Transposition With Atrial Switch and Risk of Sudden Death

7 Ebstein’s Anomaly With Atrial Tachycardia

8 Resynchronization Therapy and Sudden Death Management in Congenitally Corrected Transposition

9 Postmaze Atrial Tachycardia

10 Fontan Patient With Brady and Tachyarrhythmia Issues

11 Transposition With Mustard Operation Patient With Risk of Sudden Death

12 Complex Congenital Heart Disease With Brady-Tachy Syndrome and Antitachycardia Pacing

13 Tetralogy of Fallot and Biventricular Heart Failure

14 Transposition Patient With Mustard’s Operation and Brady-Tachy Issues

15 A Crisscross Heart With Brady-Tachy Issues

16 Repaired Complete Atrioventricular Septal Defect Patient With Late Bradyarrhythmia

17 Postventricular Septal Defect Repair With Bradyarrhythmias and Sudden Death

18 Atrial Fibrillation and Thrombus in a Patient With a Fontan Circulation