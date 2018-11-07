Arrhythmias in Adult Congenital Heart Disease
1st Edition
A Case-Based Approach
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of adult congenital heart disease (ACHD) with this concise, practical resource by Drs. Seshadri Balaji, Ravi Mandapati, and Gary Webb. This easy-to-read reference presents a case-based approach to this fascinating and complex field.
Key Features
- Presents cases provided by ACHD specialists of patients with arrhythmia issues, which are evaluated by an international panel of arrhythmia experts.
- Provides commentary and practical guidance on management of complex cases by today’s leaders in the field.
- Consolidates today’s available information and experience in this emerging area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
1 Sudden Death Risk in Congenitally Corrected Transposition With Ventricular Dysfunction
2 Complex Transposition With the Risk of Sudden Death While Awaiting Transplant
3 Atrial Flutter in a Repaired Tetralogy of Fallot Patient With Unusual Venous Anatomy,
4 Unrepaired Primum Atrial Septal Defect With Atrial Fibrillation and Broad Complex Tachycardia
5 Ebstein Anomaly After Tricuspid Valve Replacement Needing Pacemaker Implantation
6 Transposition With Atrial Switch and Risk of Sudden Death
7 Ebstein’s Anomaly With Atrial Tachycardia
8 Resynchronization Therapy and Sudden Death Management in Congenitally Corrected Transposition
9 Postmaze Atrial Tachycardia
10 Fontan Patient With Brady and Tachyarrhythmia Issues
11 Transposition With Mustard Operation Patient With Risk of Sudden Death
12 Complex Congenital Heart Disease With Brady-Tachy Syndrome and Antitachycardia Pacing
13 Tetralogy of Fallot and Biventricular Heart Failure
14 Transposition Patient With Mustard’s Operation and Brady-Tachy Issues
15 A Crisscross Heart With Brady-Tachy Issues
16 Repaired Complete Atrioventricular Septal Defect Patient With Late Bradyarrhythmia
17 Postventricular Septal Defect Repair With Bradyarrhythmias and Sudden Death
18 Atrial Fibrillation and Thrombus in a Patient With a Fontan Circulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323485685
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496094
About the Author
Balaji Seshadri
Affiliations and Expertise
Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Oregon Health & Science University
Ravi Mandapati
Affiliations and Expertise
Loma Linda University Health
Gary Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati