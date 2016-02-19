Archives and the computer - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408108829, 9781483101088

Archives and the computer

2nd Edition

Authors: Michael Cook
eBook ISBN: 9781483101088
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd January 1986
Page Count: 182
Description

Archives and the Computer deals with the use of the computer and its systems and programs in archiving data and other related materials. The book covers topics such as the scope of automated systems in archives; systems for records management, archival description, and retrieval; and machine-readable archives. The selection also features examples of archives from different institutions such as the University of Liverpool, Berkshire County Record Office, and the National Maritime Museum.The text is recommended for archivists who would like to know more about the use of computers in archiving of records and other related information.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Illustrations

Chapter 1 Computer Systems

Chapter 2 Systems For Records Management

Chapter 3 Systems For Archival Description, Retrieval and Management

Chapter 4 Machine-Readable Archives

Glossary of Technical Terms

Appendices

A Select Directory Of Archival Systems

B Guidelines For Selection Of Machine-Readable And Related Records For Permanent Preservation

C Access To Files In The Machine-Readable Archives

Notes And References

Select Bibliography

Index


About the Author

Michael Cook

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Head of Education and Development, East of Englan Strategic Health Authority, East of England Multi-Professional Deanery, Cambridge, UK

Ratings and Reviews

