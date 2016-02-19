Archives and the computer
2nd Edition
Archives and the Computer deals with the use of the computer and its systems and programs in archiving data and other related materials. The book covers topics such as the scope of automated systems in archives; systems for records management, archival description, and retrieval; and machine-readable archives. The selection also features examples of archives from different institutions such as the University of Liverpool, Berkshire County Record Office, and the National Maritime Museum.The text is recommended for archivists who would like to know more about the use of computers in archiving of records and other related information.
Contents
List of Illustrations
Chapter 1 Computer Systems
Chapter 2 Systems For Records Management
Chapter 3 Systems For Archival Description, Retrieval and Management
Chapter 4 Machine-Readable Archives
Glossary of Technical Terms
Appendices
A Select Directory Of Archival Systems
B Guidelines For Selection Of Machine-Readable And Related Records For Permanent Preservation
C Access To Files In The Machine-Readable Archives
Notes And References
Select Bibliography
Index
- 182
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- 23rd January 1986
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483101088
Michael Cook
Deputy Head of Education and Development, East of Englan Strategic Health Authority, East of England Multi-Professional Deanery, Cambridge, UK