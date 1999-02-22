Architecture - Comfort and Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080430041, 9780080560601

Description

In this book we seek to approach the architecture-energy combination and its relationship to human comfort and the environment .There are chapters on thermal comfort, low energy architecture dealing with various criterion for comfort in different parts of the World.

The book also seeks to understand how previous generations lived in harsh climates and without abundant sources of energy, yet managed to design and build appropriate dwellings providing both comfort and harmony with the environment.

Other chapters deal with the bioclimatic concept in Vernacular Architecture; the major role which climate plays at different locations and how this can dictate the shape and form of the buildings and save energy; the importance of micro-climate and its various elements and usage; ventilation and its importance in buildings and the technology for modern architecture.

For solar energy scientists - especially solar energy architects, Mediterranean and Middle East energy conversion scientists.

Introduction (A. Sayigh). Thermal Comfort and the Development of Bioclimatic Concept in Building Design. Introduction. Thermal comfort. Degree day method for estimating heating and cooling requirements for Qatar. Building bioclimatic charts. Problems impairing the use of the bioclimatic charts. Mahony tables. Conclusions. References (A. Sayigh, A. Hamid Marafia). Vernacular and Contemporary Buildings in Qatar. Introduction. Vernacular architecture. Contemporary buildings in Qatar. Conclusions. References (A. Sayigh, A. Hamid Marafia). Principles of Thermal Comfort. Introduction. Heat exchanges man-environment. Comfort indices. The adaptation model. Appendix - A. Appendix - B. References. (F.M. Butera). Bioclimatism in Vernacular Architecture. Vernacular architecture vs representative architecture: the role of energy. General principles of the relationship between form and climate. The richness of vernacular architecture. A singular solution - changes of location. Typologies depending on the climate (H. Coch). The Utilization of Microclimate Elements. Introduction. The wind. The sun. Thermal mass. Open public spaces. Shading devices. References (C. Gallo). Daylighting. On natural lighting. Basic physical principles. The physiology of vision. Daylighting in architecture. Daylighting improvement in buildings. Conditions of the sky. Daylighting evaluation in architecture (R. Serra). Ventilation. Introduction. Indoor pollutants. Ventilation strategies. Air flow principles. Building air leakage and natural ventilation. Solar-induced ventilation. Mechanical ventilation. References (H.B. Awbi). Technology for Modern Architecture. Ventilated roofs. Active curtain wall. Greenhouses. Movable shading devices. Light ducts. Integrated ventilation. Cooling technology. Outdoor spaces. References (M. Sala).

University of Florence, Firenze, Italy

ENEA, Roma, Italy

Department of Engineering, University of Reading, UK

