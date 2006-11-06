Architecture and Patterns for IT Service Management, Resource Planning, and Governance: Making Shoes for the Cobbler's Children
1st Edition
Architecture and Patterns for IT Service Management, Resource Planning, and Governance: Making Shoes for the Cobbler's Children provides an independent examination of developments in Enterprise Resource Planning for Information.
Major companies, research firms, and vendors are offering Enterprise Resource Planning for Information Technology, which they label as ERP for IT, IT Resource Planning and related terms.
This book presents on-the-ground coverage of enabling IT governance in architectural detail, which can be used to define a strategy for immediate execution. It fills the gap between high-level guidance on IT governance and detailed discussions about specific vendor technologies. It provides a unique value chain approach to integrating the COBIT, ITIL, and CMM frameworks into a coherent, unified whole. It presents a field-tested, detailed conceptual information model with definitions and usage scenarios, mapped to both process and system architectures.
This book is recommended for practitioners and managers engaged in IT support in large companies, particularly those who are information architects, enterprise architects, senior software engineers, program/project managers, and IT managers/directors.
Are you in the thick of sorting out how to make ITIL and COBIT work, and trying to make sense of the dozens of vendors clamoring to help?
Are you puzzled over how the ITIL vision for Change Management fits into the reality of your current processes? And how it relates to Enterprise Architecture and Portfolio Management?
Is the concept of configuration management and the CMDB giving off more heat than light for you? How can you make it real?
Have you found yourself wondering whether you really need an IT portfolio management tool, an enterprise architecture repository, a metadata repository, a service management tool, and a configuration management database (CMDB)? And if you have them, are you wondering if they should be related somehow?
The book presents on-the-ground coverage of enabling IT governance in architectural detail, which you can use to define a strategy and start executing. It fills the gap between high-level guidance on IT governance, and detailed discussions about specific vendor technologies. It is a next-step book that answers the question: OK, we need to improve the way we run IT - now what? It does this through:
A unique value chain approach to integrating the COBIT, ITIL, and CMM frameworks into a coherent, unified whole
A field-tested, detailed conceptual information model with definitions and usage scenarios, mapped to both the process and system architectures
Analysis of current system types in the IT governance and enablement domains: integration opportunities, challenges, and evolutionary trends
Patterns for integrating the process, data, and systems views to support specific problems of IT management.
Specific attention throughout to issues of building a business case and real-world implementation.
Among the specific topics addressed are:
- ITIL recommendations from a practical systems implementation point of view
- Configuration management: challenges, misconceptions, myths, and realities. Business justification for. Support for compliance and regulatory goals.
- Interrelationships between IT portfolio planning, solutions development, and IT operations
- The relationship between application development and hosting (infrastructure) organizations
- Business intelligence, performance management, and metrics for the IT capability itself
- Detailed, actionable clarification of the vague concept of "IT Service" and all its permutations and implications
- IT portfolio degradation through complexity
- Detailed models of IT information
- The various classes of systems used internally by large scale IT organizations
- The concept of "repository" and its relationship to the Configuration Management Database (CMDB)
- Process roles and responsibilities. Closed-loop, self-reinforcing processes for IT data management.
- Application as critical control point and portfolio entry. Clarifying relationship between "application" and "IT service." Application portfolio management: process, data structures, and systems.
This book is for the practitioner and manager in the IT support function in large companies, particularly those who are information architects, enterprise architects, senior software engineers, program/project managers, and IT managers/directors.
Part I: The IT Value Chain Chapter 1: Introduction: Shoes for the Cobbler’s Child 1.1 The achievements of information technology 1.2 The problems 1.3 The proposed solutions 1.4 The business case 1.5 Making it real 1.6 Chapter conclusion 1.7 Further reading
Chapter 2: The IT Value Chain: a process foundation 2.1 Frameworks, frameworks everywhere 2.2 A value chain framework 2.3 Relationship between primary and supporting processes 2.4 Primary IT Activities 2.5 Supporting IT Activities 2.6 Major framework issues 2.7 The functional viewpoints 2.8 Non-functional requirements 2.9 Process maturity 2.10 The business case 2.11 Making it real 2.12 Chapter conclusion 2.13 Further reading
Part II: Supporting the IT value chain Chapter 3: A supporting data architecture 3.1 Metrics: Gateway from Process to Data 3.2 A Conceptual Data Model 3.3 IT process entities 3.4 Configuration Item & subtypes 3.5 Process and workflow – a data perspective 3.6 General IT data architecture issues 3.7 The business case 3.8 Making it real 3.9 Chapter conclusion 3.10 Further reading
Chapter 4: A supporting systems architecture 4.1 Systems & families 4.2 Cohesion and coupling 4.3 Systems for planning and controlling 4.4 Systems for solutions delivery 4.5 Cross-boundary build/run systems 4.6 Systems for service support 4.7 Information-centric systems 4.8 General issues 4.9 The ideal architecture 4.10 The business case 4.11 Making it real 4.12 Chapter conclusion 4.13 Further reading
Chapter 5: Patterns for IT Enablement 5.1 Why apply patterns? 5.2 Core Value Chain Patterns 5.3 Configuration Management Patterns 5.4 Supporting IT Process Patterns 5.5 Chapter conclusion 5.6 Further reading
Part III: Conclusion Chapter 6: Epilog 6.1 Human constraints of IT enablement 6.2 The next generation IT: MDA, SOA, BPM, portals, utility computing 6.3 In closing
Appendix A: Architecture methodology used in this book Appendix B: Some thoughts on the professionalization of enterprise IT Appendix C: IT Professional Organizations Appendix D Glossary Index
Charles Betz
Charles Betz is the Research Director for IT Portfolio Management for Enterprise Management Associates, with extensive practitioner experience as an enterprise architect for large scale IT operations in retail and financial services.
Research Director for IT Portfolio Management for Enterprise Management Associates
“In most companies IT has “evolved”—perhaps it’s time to consider “intelligent design.” This is the value of Charlie’s book. Charlie describes a process-based approach coupled with data modeling and metadata concepts, which translate in turn to distributed system architectures: a type of three-legged stool for the purpose of putting more intent into ITSM infrastructure design. I consider him one of the foremost thinkers in the area. He has certainly opened my eyes to the wonders of it all.” — Ken Wendle, FISM, ITSM Solution Lead, Hewlett Packard, Co-founder and Past President, itSMF, USA “Charles Betz' work is innovative and paradigm-shifting, but more importantly he is the first person to get below the hype of running 'IT Like a Business' and provide actionable ideas for managing information technology business processes more effectively and efficiently. This is a must read for anyone charged with enterprise architecting, IT planning, and IT governance and management in general.” — David Buckholtz, Vice-President, Enterprise Architecture; Sony Pictures Entertainment “Betz tells us that the cobbler has been ignoring his children, but in fact the average Fortune 500 executive probably believes that IT management is already a science: i.e., the emperor has no clothes! In a succinct yet detailed fashion, Betz clothes & shods the royal progeny with a clear and concise approach to IT management that leverages the enterprise resource planning and value chain integration notions. How do enterprise and business process modeling, performance metrics, SOA and BPMN, business planning and the COBIT & ITIL frameworks contribute to better, cheaper and faster IT systems and change that matches the business' pace? Betz shows how to leverage what's available, and run IT like a business. This book is destined to sit on the shelf of every IT professional who is tired of patching software and fighting fires, and prefers to offer a businesslike service to the business he serves.” — Richard Mark Soley, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, Object Management Group, Inc. “Charles Betz’s new book is a welcomed look at IT governance. By breaking down the different functional areas of IT, he has created a roadmap to the highest levels of maturity. Serious technology professionals will find this resource extremely valuable in planning, executing, and reviewing their infrastructure environment. Making Shoes for the Cobbler’s Children is critical reading for anyone who envisions a new world of technology governance. This book unveils a great model that managers and executives can use to maximize their technology investment. It develops an action plan for managing all elements of the technology environments as a business which is long overdue.” — R. Todd Stephens, Ph.D., BellSouth Corporation “Making Shoes for the Cobbler's Children will help you implement a successful IT governance program by giving you a firm foundation in current IT governance essentials. Betz's practical patterns, models, and processes will jumpstart your IT governance planning and analysis initiatives, leading to increased business confidence in IT's overall effectiveness and ability to deliver.” — aren Lopez, Principal Consultant, InfoAdvisors, Inc. “ For decades, the management of Information Technology has been driven by more art than science. Charlie's broad view of the IT Value Chain and his use of design patterns for IT processes gives the reader clear examples of how to get started with their own journey toward IT excellence. His clear passion for the subject matter makes for an easy read.” — Dennis Gaughan, Research Director, AMR Research