Architectural Acoustics
2nd Edition
Description
Architectural Acoustics, Second Edition presents a thorough technical overview of the discipline, from basic concepts to specific design advice. Beginning with a brief history, it reviews the fundamentals of acoustics, human perception and reaction to sound, acoustic noise measurements, noise metrics, and environmental noise characterization. In-depth treatment is given to the theoretical principles and practical applications of wave acoustics, sound transmission, vibration and vibration isolation, and noise transmission in floors and mechanical systems.
Chapters on specific design problems demonstrate how to apply the theory, including treatment of multifamily dwellings, office buildings, rooms for speech, rooms for music, multipurpose rooms, auditoriums, sanctuaries, studios, listening rooms, and the design of sound reinforcement systems. Detailed figures illustrate the practical applications of acoustic principles, showing how to implement design ideas in actual structures.
This compendium of theoretical and practical design information brings the relevant concepts, equations, techniques, and specific design problems together in one place, including both fundamentals and more advanced material. Practicing engineers will find it an invaluable reference for their daily work, while advanced students will appreciate its rigorous treatment of the basic building blocks of acoustical theory.
Key Features
- Considered the most complete resource in the field – includes basic fundamental relations, derived from first principles, and examples needed to solve real engineering problems.
- Provides a well-organized text for students first approaching the subject as well as a reliable reference for experienced practitioners looking to refresh their technical knowledge base.
- New content for developing professionals includes case studies and coverage of specific focus areas such as audio visual design, theaters, and concert halls.
Readership
Professional engineers, consultants and researchers in architectural acoustics, acoustical engineering and related mechanical and architectural fields. Upper-level undergraduate and postgraduate students undertaking engineering or architecture courses with related modules.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
First Edition Acknowledgments
Second Edition Acknowledgments
1. Historical Introduction
1.1 Greek and Roman Period (650 BC–AD 400)
1.2 Early Christian Period (AD 400–800)
1.3 Romanesque Period (800–1100)
1.4 Gothic Period (1100–1400)
1.5 Renaissance Period (1400–1600)
1.6 Baroque Period (1600–1750)
1.7 Origins of Sound Theory
1.8 Classical Period (1750–1825)
1.9 Romantic Period (1825–1900)
1.10 Beginnings of Modern Acoustics
1.11 Twentieth Century
2. Fundamentals of Acoustics
2.1 Frequency and Wavelength
2.2 Simple Harmonic Motion
2.3 Superposition of Waves
2.4 Sound Waves
2.5 Acoustical Properties
2.6 Levels
2.7 Source Characterization
3. Human Perception and Reaction to Sound
3.1 Human Hearing Mechanisms
3.2 Pitch
3.3 Loudness
3.4 Intelligibility
3.5 Annoyance
3.6 Health and Safety
3.7 Other Effects
4. Acoustic Measurements and Noise Metrics
4.1 Microphones
4.2 Sound Level Meters
4.3 Field Measurements
4.4 Broadband Noise Metrics
4.5 Band-Limited Noise Metrics
4.6 Specialized Measurement Techniques
5. Environmental Noise
5.1 Noise Characterization
5.2 Barriers
5.3 Environmental Effects
5.4 Traffic Noise Modeling
5.5 Railroad Noise
5.6 Aircraft Noise
6. Wave Acoustics
6.1 Resonance
6.2 Wave Equation
6.3 Simple Sources
6.4 Coherent Planar Sources
6.5 Loudspeakers
7. Sound and Solid Surfaces
7.1 Perfectly Reflecting Infinite Surfaces
7.2 Reflections from Finite Objects
7.3 Absorption
7.4 Absorption Mechanisms
7.5 Absorption by Nonporous Absorbers
7.6 Absorption by Resonant Absorbers
8. Sound in Enclosed Spaces
8.1 Standing Waves in Pipes and Tubes
8.2 Sound Propagation In Ducts
8.3 Sound in Rooms
8.4 Diffuse-Field Model of Rooms
8.5 Reverberant Field Effects
9. Sound Transmission Loss
9.1 Transmission loss
9.2 Single Panel Transmission Loss Theory
9.3 Double-Panel Transmission Loss Theory
9.4 Triple-Panel Transmission Loss Theory
9.5 Structural Connections
10. Sound Transmission in Buildings
10.1 Diffuse Field Sound Transmission
10.2 STC Ratings of Various Wall Types
10.3 Direct-Field Sound Transmission
10.4 Exterior to Interior Noise Transmission
11. Vibration and Vibration Isolation
11.1 Simple Harmonic Motion
11.2 Single Degree of Freedom Systems
11.3 Vibration Isolators
11.4 Support of Vibrating Equipment
11.5 Two Degree of Freedom Systems
11.6 Floor Vibrations
12. Noise Transmission in Floor Systems
12.1 Types of Noise Transmission
12.2 Airborne Noise Transmission
12.3 Footfall Noise
12.4 Structural Deflection
12.5 Floor Squeak
13. Noise in Mechanical Systems
13.1 Mechanical Systems
13.2 Noise Generated by Hvac Equipment
13.3 Noise Generation in Fans
13.4 Noise Generation in Ducts
13.5 Noise From Other Mechanical Equipment
14. Sound Attenuation in Ducts
14.1 Sound Propagation Through Ducts
14.2 Sound Propagation Through Plenums
14.3 Silencers
14.4 Breakout
14.5 Break-In
14.6 Control of Duct-Borne Noise
15. Design and Construction of Multifamily Dwellings
15.1 Codes and Standards
15.2 Party Wall Construction
15.3 Party Floor-Ceiling Separations
15.4 Plumbing and Piping Noise
15.5 Mechanical Equipment
15.6 Appliances and Other Sources of Noise
16. Design and Construction of Office Buildings
16.1 Speech Privacy in Open Offices
16.2 Speech Privacy in Closed Offices
16.3 Mechanical Equipment
17. Design of Rooms for Speech
17.1 General Acoustical Requirements
17.2 Speech Intelligibility
17.3 Design of Rooms for Speech Intelligibility
17.4 Motion Picture Theaters
18. Sound Reinforcement Systems
18.1 Loudspeaker Systems
18.2 Sound System Design
18.3 Characterization of Transducers
18.4 Computer Modeling of Sound Systems
19. Design of Rooms for Music
19.1 General Considerations
19.2 General Design Parameters
19.3 Quantifiable Acoustical Attributes
19.4 Concert Halls
19.5 Opera Halls
20. Design of Multipurpose Auditoria and Sanctuaries
20.1 General Design Considerations
20.2 Design of Specific Room Types
20.3 Specialized Design Problems
21. Design of Studios and Listening Rooms
21.1 Sound Recording
21.2 Principles of Room Design
21.3 Rooms for Listening
21.4 Rooms For Recording
21.5 Rooms for Mixing
21.6 Design Details in Studios
22. Acoustic Modeling, Ray Tracing, and Auralization
22.1 Acoustic Modeling
22.2 Ray Tracing
22.3 Specular Reflection of Rays from Surfaces
22.4 Diffuse Reflection of Rays from Surfaces
22.5 Auralization
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 3rd March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123982650
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123982582
About the Author
Marshall Long
Since 1971, Marshall Long has been engaged in acoustical engineering consulting as principal of the firm he founded. Based in California, USA, Marshall Long Acoustics, has established a national and international reputation, completing over 3,000 projects in architectural acoustics, noise and vibration control, environmental impact assessment, and audio visual design. With engineering degrees from Princeton and UCLA, Dr. Long has taught acoustical engineering courses at UCLA and Southern California Institute of Architecture, and has guest lectured at Cal State Long Beach and USC. He has published numerous papers and articles in the field of acoustics. The author has recently been awarded a US patent on the recording and reproduction of three-dimensional sound. For further information visit the firm’s website at mlacoustics.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Marshall Long Acoustics, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA
Reviews
"The strength of the book lies in the breadth of material that it covers, and it will work as a starting point for anyone interested in any of the many topics that the author presents." --Journal of the Audio Engineering Society
"...provides a comprehensive overview to the many aspects of architectural acoustics, sound isolation, equipment noise control and sound reinforcement systems, balancing both theoretical and practical considerations." --Noice Control Engineering Journal, July-August 2014
"…a first-rate reference for consultants who practice architectural acoustics or for architects and engineers who are looking for a complete compilation on acoustical techniques." --International Journal of Acoustics and Vibration