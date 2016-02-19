Arches: Tables for Statistical Analyses presents a table used for simplifying the calculations of numerical determination of the magnitude of the internal forces in various cross-sections. After the evaluation of the redundancies, one of the stages in the analysis of statistically indeterminate arches is for the investigator to determine the magnitudes of the normal forces and bending moments at various cross-sections. A large number of sections should be considered in order for the investigator to get an accurate picture of the distribution of the generalized internal forces. Such number of sections varies between 10 and 20. To simplify the calculations, the book supplements the main tables for the vertical and horizontal components of reactions by auxiliary tables. These auxiliary tables give the magnitudes of normal forces and bending moments for cases usually encountered in actual practice. The book also explains the use of coefficients in the analysis of two-pinned arches with unyielding supports. The text can be useful for mathematicians, statisticians, and scientific investigators who have to deal with the analysis of numerical data.