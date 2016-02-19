Arches - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198750, 9781483223780

Arches

1st Edition

Tables for Statistical Analyses

Authors: Jan Szymczyk
Editors: Jerzy Mutermilch
eBook ISBN: 9781483223780
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 536
Description

Arches: Tables for Statistical Analyses presents a table used for simplifying the calculations of numerical determination of the magnitude of the internal forces in various cross-sections. After the evaluation of the redundancies, one of the stages in the analysis of statistically indeterminate arches is for the investigator to determine the magnitudes of the normal forces and bending moments at various cross-sections. A large number of sections should be considered in order for the investigator to get an accurate picture of the distribution of the generalized internal forces. Such number of sections varies between 10 and 20. To simplify the calculations, the book supplements the main tables for the vertical and horizontal components of reactions by auxiliary tables. These auxiliary tables give the magnitudes of normal forces and bending moments for cases usually encountered in actual practice. The book also explains the use of coefficients in the analysis of two-pinned arches with unyielding supports. The text can be useful for mathematicians, statisticians, and scientific investigators who have to deal with the analysis of numerical data.

Table of Contents


Contents

Notes of Use of Tables

Tables

1. Parabolic Arches

2. Circular Arches

Loading

Concentrated Vertical Load

Concentrated Horizontal Load

Loading by Moment

Continuous Symmetrical Load Covering the Central Part of the Arch (Dead Weight)

Continuous Symmetrical Load Covering the End Parts of the Arch (Dead Weight)

Continuous Asymmetrical Uniformly Distributed Load

Continuous Symmetrical Uniformly Distributed Load Over the Central Part of the Arch

Continuous Uniformly Distributed Symmetrical Load Covering the End Parts of the Arch

Horizontal Continuous Uniformly Distributed Load

Continuous Radial Uniformly Distributed Load

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483223780

