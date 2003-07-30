Advances in science and technology have transformed the welding industry in recent years, with new developments in arc welding at the forefront. Arc welding control details Professor Pan Jiluan's remarkable achievements in this area using innovative methods which have given outstanding results and which have not been described in any previous publication.



Arc welding control covers all aspects of the technology. Part one quantitatively describes the dynamic behaviour of arc welding, the power sources used and their effect on welding technology through the basis of control theory. Part two then describes new ways of controlling the welding arc through modern electronics. Part three establishes the first mathematical model of the arc sensor on the basis of control theory and part four describes a new method for measuring weldment temperature fields using the colorimetric-imaging method. Part five describes the idea of recognizing weld grooves with a three-dimensional vision system and automatic programming of the weld path.



This comprehensive and authoritative treatment of the arc welding process and its control will make Arc welding control the essential resource for all welding engineers looking to use the technique to its maximum effectiveness.