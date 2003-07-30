Arc Welding Control
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Dynamic behaviour of arc welding: Theoretical analysis; Dynamic characteristics of power sources; Experimental study. Part 2 Welding arc control: Control method QH-ARC 101; Control method QH-ARC 102 and 103; Arc control CO2 welding and AC MIG welding. Part 3 Arc sensors and seam tracking: Sensors for weld-seam tracking; Mathematical models of arc sensors; Processing of arc sensor signals; An automatic seam-tracking machine with an arc sensor. Part 4 Real time measurement of welding temperature- field: Principles of the calorimetric imaging method; Study of the calorimetric imaging method; Design of a calorimetric imaging apparatus; Practical measurement and application. Part 5 Automatic path programming of robot: Vision systems and automatic path programming.
Description
Advances in science and technology have transformed the welding industry in recent years, with new developments in arc welding at the forefront. Arc welding control details Professor Pan Jiluan's remarkable achievements in this area using innovative methods which have given outstanding results and which have not been described in any previous publication.
Arc welding control covers all aspects of the technology. Part one quantitatively describes the dynamic behaviour of arc welding, the power sources used and their effect on welding technology through the basis of control theory. Part two then describes new ways of controlling the welding arc through modern electronics. Part three establishes the first mathematical model of the arc sensor on the basis of control theory and part four describes a new method for measuring weldment temperature fields using the colorimetric-imaging method. Part five describes the idea of recognizing weld grooves with a three-dimensional vision system and automatic programming of the weld path.
This comprehensive and authoritative treatment of the arc welding process and its control will make Arc welding control the essential resource for all welding engineers looking to use the technique to its maximum effectiveness.
Key Features
- A major new handbook covering all aspects of arc welding
- Describes many novel and previously un-published techniques in detail
- Covers arc welding behaviour, arc control methods, arc sensors and seam tracking, temperature measurement and robotics
Readership
Welding engineers looking to use the technique to its maximum effectiveness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 30th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855736870
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738553
About the Authors
P Jiluan Author
Pan Jiluan is Professor and Chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Tsinghua University, Beijing and is also President of Nanchang University, China. He was appointed Honorary Professor of the Institute of Technology at the State University of New York, USA in 1994 and served as Vice-President of the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society from 1986 to 1996. He is an active member of The Chinese Academy of Sciences and was Vice President of the International Institute of Welding during the 1980s. Professor Pan is a former President of the Chinese Welding Institute and has been a visiting Associate Professor at Ohio State University, USA and at Aachen University in Germany. He has published over 100 technical papers and books, including 10 patents in China and the USA, and has been awarded many international prizes including the first National Prize for Innovation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nanchang University, China