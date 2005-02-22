Aquatic Geomicrobiology, Volume 48
Table of Contents
SYSTEMATICS AND PHYLOGENY
STRUCTURE AND GROWTH OF MICROBIAL POPULATIONS
THERMODYNAMICS AND MICROBIAL METABOLISM
CARBON FIXATION AND PHOTOTROPHY HETEROTROPHIC CARBON METABOLISM
THE OXYGEN CYCLE
NITROGEN CYCLING
THE IRON AND MANGANESE CYCLES
THE SULFUR CYCLE
THE METHANE CYCLE
THE PHOSPHORUS CYCLE
THE SILICON CYCLE
MICROBIAL ECOSYSTEMS
Description
Microbes catalyze countless chemical reactions in nature which control the chemistry of the environment. Aquatic Geomicrobiology looks at these reactions and their effect on the aquatic environments from the perspective of the microbes involved. The volume begins with three introductory chapters outlining the basic principles of microbial systematics, microbial ecology, and chemical thermodynamics. These provide a framework for exploring the microbial control of elemental cycling in the remaining chapters. Readers will learn how microbes control the cycling of elements, the structure of the microbial ecosystems involved, and what environmental factors influence the activities of microbial populations.
About the Authors
Don Canfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Biology, Odense University, Denmark
Erik Kristensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Biology, Odense University, Denmark
Bo Thamdrup
Affiliations and Expertise
Danish Center for Earth System Science, Odense University, Denmark