Aquatic Geomicrobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261475, 9780080575407

Aquatic Geomicrobiology, Volume 48

1st Edition

Authors: Don Canfield Erik Kristensen Bo Thamdrup
eBook ISBN: 9780080575407
eBook ISBN: 9780080524504
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261475
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261482
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd February 2005
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

SYSTEMATICS AND PHYLOGENY STRUCTURE AND GROWTH OF MICROBIAL POPULATIONS THERMODYNAMICS AND MICROBIAL METABOLISM
CARBON FIXATION AND PHOTOTROPHY HETEROTROPHIC CARBON METABOLISM
THE OXYGEN CYCLE
NITROGEN CYCLING
THE IRON AND MANGANESE CYCLES
THE SULFUR CYCLE
THE METHANE CYCLE
THE PHOSPHORUS CYCLE
THE SILICON CYCLE
MICROBIAL ECOSYSTEMS

Description

Microbes catalyze countless chemical reactions in nature which control the chemistry of the environment. Aquatic Geomicrobiology looks at these reactions and their effect on the aquatic environments from the perspective of the microbes involved. The volume begins with three introductory chapters outlining the basic principles of microbial systematics, microbial ecology, and chemical thermodynamics. These provide a framework for exploring the microbial control of elemental cycling in the remaining chapters. Readers will learn how microbes control the cycling of elements, the structure of the microbial ecosystems involved, and what environmental factors influence the activities of microbial populations.

Key Features

  • Also available in paperback
  • Written by international experts in the microbial ecology and biogeochemistry of aquatic systems
  • Includes introductory chapters on microbial systematics, principles of microbial ecology, and chemical thermodynamics
  • Contains over 1500 references

Readership

Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and oceanography

About the Authors

Don Canfield Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Biology, Odense University, Denmark

Erik Kristensen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Biology, Odense University, Denmark

Bo Thamdrup Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Danish Center for Earth System Science, Odense University, Denmark

