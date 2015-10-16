Aquafeed Formulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128008737, 9780128009956

Aquafeed Formulation

1st Edition

Editors: Sergio Nates
eBook ISBN: 9780128009956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128008737
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 2015
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
90.00
76.50
92.95
79.01
130.00
110.50
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
92.95
79.01
79.00
67.15
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aquafeed Formulation is the only resource that provides summaries with examples and formulation techniques specifically to meet the needs of anyone in the aquaculture industry.

As feed is the largest single cost item in aquaculture production, and formulating aquaculture feed requires many combinations of several ingredients and nutrient requirements, this book takes a clear-and -concise approach, providing essential information on formulation and covering relevant available software, feed nutrients, and additives such as enzymes and phytase and conjugated fatty acids, as well as best industry practices to improve aquafeed production.

Users will find this to be a one-stop resource for anyone interested or involved in, the global aquaculture industry.

Key Features

  • Includes the latest software evaluation for calculating protein and amino acid sources, trace minerals, and vitamins for aquaculture diets
  • Provides essential information on formulation, covering feed nutrients and additives such as enzymes and phytase and conjugated fatty acids
  • Presents factors affecting nutrient recommendations for aquaculture diets and nutritional effects on aquaculture nutrient excretion and water quality
  • Covers a broad range of techniques to understand the nutrient recommendations in the NRC guide

Readership

Researchers and Scientists in Aquatic Fields; Aquatic Biology, Marine Biology Animal Nutrition and Animal Science as well as students in those fields.

Table of Contents

  • List of contributors
  • Acknowledgments
  • Introduction
    • I.1 Introduction
    • I.2 Feed ingredients
    • I.3 Nutritional requirements
    • I.4 Feed ingredient testing
    • I.5 Feed additives
    • I.6 Feed formulation
    • I.7 Feed production and quality
    • I.8 Best practices in formulation
    • References
  • 1. Overview of the aquaculture feed industry
    • Abstract
    • 1 Aquafeed in Asia
    • 2 Aquafeed in the Americas
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • 2. Feed formulation software
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 General overview of the formulation process in the feed industry
    • 2.3 LP-based feed formulation
    • 2.4 Essential components of LP-based feed formulation software
    • 2.5 Software options
    • 2.6 Conclusion
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • 3. Understanding the nutritional and biological constraints of ingredients to optimize their application in aquaculture feeds
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 Characterizing ingredients
    • 3.3 Chemical composition of oils
    • 3.4 Digestibility, palatability, and utilization value of plant protein meals
    • 3.5 Nutritional value of plant and animal oils to aquaculture species
    • 3.6 Processing effects of ingredients
    • References
  • 4. Nutrient requirements
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 Proteins and amino acids
    • 4.3 Lipids and fatty acids
    • 4.4 Carbohydrates
    • 4.5 Nutritional energetics
    • 4.6 Vitamins
    • 4.7 Minerals
    • References
  • 5. Functional feed additives in aquaculture feeds
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Introduction
    • 5.2 Phytogenics
    • 5.3 Organic acids
    • 5.4 Yeast products
    • 5.5 Probiotics
    • 5.6 Enzymes
    • 5.7 Mycotoxin binders
    • References
  • 6. Optimizing nutritional quality of aquafeeds
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Introduction
    • 6.2 Sources of nutrient database
    • 6.3 Nutrient levels and variability in commonly used raw materials
    • 6.4 Impact of heat damage on the amino acid level and their variability
    • 6.5 Proximate nutrients of raw material
    • 6.6 Managing nutrient variation
    • 6.7 Integration of Laboratory Information Management System and formulation
    • 6.8 Summary
    • References
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128009956
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128008737

About the Editor

Sergio Nates

Dr. Nates is currently the President of the Latin American Rendering Association and the former President & CEO of the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation. He is also the former Vice-Chairman of the Animal Co-Products Research and Education Center (ACREC) at Clemson University. Dr. Nates is a member of the Board of Directors of the Global Aquaculture Alliance and the Chairman of the Feed Mill Certification Committee--GAA.

Over the last twenty years of his career, Sergio has specialized in assisting the development of responsible fishing and aquaculture practices. He has also developed and implemented comprehensive management and research programs worldwide; product development, ingredient value models, formulation standards and quality assurance programs. He is the author of several book chapters and more than 100 publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sergio F. Nates, President, ALAPRE, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.