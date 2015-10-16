Aquafeed Formulation
1st Edition
Description
Aquafeed Formulation is the only resource that provides summaries with examples and formulation techniques specifically to meet the needs of anyone in the aquaculture industry.
As feed is the largest single cost item in aquaculture production, and formulating aquaculture feed requires many combinations of several ingredients and nutrient requirements, this book takes a clear-and -concise approach, providing essential information on formulation and covering relevant available software, feed nutrients, and additives such as enzymes and phytase and conjugated fatty acids, as well as best industry practices to improve aquafeed production.
Users will find this to be a one-stop resource for anyone interested or involved in, the global aquaculture industry.
Key Features
- Includes the latest software evaluation for calculating protein and amino acid sources, trace minerals, and vitamins for aquaculture diets
- Provides essential information on formulation, covering feed nutrients and additives such as enzymes and phytase and conjugated fatty acids
- Presents factors affecting nutrient recommendations for aquaculture diets and nutritional effects on aquaculture nutrient excretion and water quality
- Covers a broad range of techniques to understand the nutrient recommendations in the NRC guide
Readership
Researchers and Scientists in Aquatic Fields; Aquatic Biology, Marine Biology Animal Nutrition and Animal Science as well as students in those fields.
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- I.1 Introduction
- I.2 Feed ingredients
- I.3 Nutritional requirements
- I.4 Feed ingredient testing
- I.5 Feed additives
- I.6 Feed formulation
- I.7 Feed production and quality
- I.8 Best practices in formulation
- References
- 1. Overview of the aquaculture feed industry
- Abstract
- 1 Aquafeed in Asia
- 2 Aquafeed in the Americas
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 2. Feed formulation software
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 General overview of the formulation process in the feed industry
- 2.3 LP-based feed formulation
- 2.4 Essential components of LP-based feed formulation software
- 2.5 Software options
- 2.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 3. Understanding the nutritional and biological constraints of ingredients to optimize their application in aquaculture feeds
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Characterizing ingredients
- 3.3 Chemical composition of oils
- 3.4 Digestibility, palatability, and utilization value of plant protein meals
- 3.5 Nutritional value of plant and animal oils to aquaculture species
- 3.6 Processing effects of ingredients
- References
- 4. Nutrient requirements
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Proteins and amino acids
- 4.3 Lipids and fatty acids
- 4.4 Carbohydrates
- 4.5 Nutritional energetics
- 4.6 Vitamins
- 4.7 Minerals
- References
- 5. Functional feed additives in aquaculture feeds
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Phytogenics
- 5.3 Organic acids
- 5.4 Yeast products
- 5.5 Probiotics
- 5.6 Enzymes
- 5.7 Mycotoxin binders
- References
- 6. Optimizing nutritional quality of aquafeeds
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Sources of nutrient database
- 6.3 Nutrient levels and variability in commonly used raw materials
- 6.4 Impact of heat damage on the amino acid level and their variability
- 6.5 Proximate nutrients of raw material
- 6.6 Managing nutrient variation
- 6.7 Integration of Laboratory Information Management System and formulation
- 6.8 Summary
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 16th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009956
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128008737
About the Editor
Sergio Nates
Dr. Nates is currently the President of the Latin American Rendering Association and the former President & CEO of the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation. He is also the former Vice-Chairman of the Animal Co-Products Research and Education Center (ACREC) at Clemson University. Dr. Nates is a member of the Board of Directors of the Global Aquaculture Alliance and the Chairman of the Feed Mill Certification Committee--GAA.
Over the last twenty years of his career, Sergio has specialized in assisting the development of responsible fishing and aquaculture practices. He has also developed and implemented comprehensive management and research programs worldwide; product development, ingredient value models, formulation standards and quality assurance programs. He is the author of several book chapters and more than 100 publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sergio F. Nates, President, ALAPRE, USA