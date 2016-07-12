Aquaculture Virology
1st Edition
Description
To date textbooks on viruses infecting fish, crustaceans and molluscs, the three main aquatic animal farmed groups, have been on the whole “diseases-centric” and individual viral diseases selected based on “epizoo-centric” approaches with little to no coverage of the basic biology of the viruses, in contrast to textbooks on viruses infecting terrestrial – farmed, pet, and free-range (wild) – animals and humans. Despite considerable advances in animal virology in recent years coupled with an economically important global aquaculture industry, knowledge of viruses of animal aquaculture is still sparse and in some cases outdated although these viruses are closely related to well-known virus families. The last book in fish virology (Fish viruses and fish viral diseases 1988, Wolf, K.) was published in the 1980s. A lot of work has been done on fish viruses and many new aquatic animal viruses continue to be discovered. Aquaculture Virology provides the current state of knowledge of aquatic animal viruses within the current virus classification and taxonomic context thereby allowing the reader to draw on the principles of general virology. This book is a systematic and concise resource useful to anyone involved with or looking to move into aquaculture and fisheries. Clinical veterinarians, aquaculture disease practitioners, biologists, farmers, and all those in industry, government or academia who are interested in aquatic animal virology will find this book extremely useful.
Key Features
- Provides unique comprehensive information on animal viruses for aquaculture and fisheries
- Presents high quality illustrations of viral structure, diagrams of viral disease processes, gross pathology and histopathology lesions, and summary tables to aid in understanding
- Describes aquatic animal viruses of the three major aquatic animals, fish, crustaceans, and molluscs, within the current virus classification and taxonomic context thereby allowing the reader to draw on the principles of general virology
Readership
Aquaculture Practitioners in the prevention and control of viral aquaculture diseases. Aquaculture industry researchers and scientists and associated industries (pharma, health/nutrition etc), Students across disciplines in aquaculture, comparative virology, biology, veterinary sciences, biotechnology, animal science & marine biology
Table of Contents
Preface
General Aspects
1. Introduction to aquaculture and fisheries
2. Classification and identification of aquatic animal viruses
3. Unclassified and unassigned aquatic animal viruses
4. Diagnosis of aquatic animal viral diseases
5. Prevention and control of aquatic animal viral diseases
6. Determinants of emergence of viral diseases in aquaculture
DNA Viruses of Fish
7. Poxviruses of fish
8. Iridoviruses of fish
9. Alloherpesviruses of fish
10. Adenoviruses of fish
11. Papillomaviruses and polyomaviruses of fish
12. Circoviruses of fish
RNA Viruses of Fish
13. Retroviruses of fish
14. Reoviruses of aquatic organisms
15. Birnaviruses of aquatic organisms
16. Totiviruses of fish
17. Paramyxoviruses of fish
18. Rhabdoviruses of fish
19. Orthomyxoviruses of fish
20. Coronaviruses of aquatic organisms
21. Picornaviruses of fish
22. Caliciviruses of fish
23. Togaviruses of fish
24. Hepeviruses of fish
25. Nodaviruses of fish
DNA Viruses of Crustaceans
26. Nimaviruses of crustaceans
27. Nudiviruses and other large, double-stranded circular DNA viruses of invertebrates: New insights on an old topic
28. Historic emergence, impact and current status of shrimp pathogens in Asia
29. Circoviruses of crustaceans
RNA Viruses of Crustaceans
30. Totiviruses of crustaceans
31. Togaviruses of crustaceans
32. Roniviruses of crustaceans
33. Historic emergence, impact and current status of shrimp pathogens in the Americas
34. Nodaviruses of crustaceans
35. Bunyaviruses of crustaceans
DNA Viruses of Molluscs
36. Iridoviruses of molluscs
37. Malacoherpesviruses of molluscs
38. Papillomaviruses and polyomaviruses of molluscs
RNA Viruses of Molluscs
39. Picornaviruses of molluscs
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 12th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017548
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015735
About the Editor
Frederick Kibenge
Dr. Fred Kibenge is Professor of Virology at the Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, P.E.I, Canada, where he has been Chairman of the Department of Pathology and Microbiology for several years, and teaches veterinary virology in the second year of the DVM curriculum. He has been working with animal viruses for more than 30 years in addition to prior extensive post-doctoral research experience in virology in UK and USA. He is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists, ACVM (sub-specialty Immunology). He has published extensively on the detection and virology of fish viruses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology and Microbiology, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PEI, Canada
Marcos Godoy
Dr. Marcos Godoy has done extensive research in fish diseases, specifically in salmon aquaculture in Chile, with Dr. Kibenge, working in aquatic animal virology to better understand aquatic animal diseases for the prevention and control of such diseases of farmed fish for a sustainable and safe food supply.
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinarian, Marine Biologist, Universidad San Sebastian, Medicina Veterinaria, Puerto Montt, Chile; Centro de Investigaciones Biológicas Aplicadas (CIBA), Puerto Montt, Chile.