Aquaculture Virology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128015735, 9780128017548

Aquaculture Virology

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick Kibenge Marcos Godoy
eBook ISBN: 9780128017548
Paperback ISBN: 9780128015735
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th July 2016
Page Count: 568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
188.14
159.92
135.00
114.75
129.00
109.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
110.00
93.50
175.00
148.75
245.41
208.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

To date textbooks on viruses infecting fish, crustaceans and molluscs, the three main aquatic animal farmed groups,  have been on the whole “diseases-centric” and individual viral diseases selected based on “epizoo-centric” approaches with little to no coverage of the basic biology of the viruses, in contrast to textbooks on viruses infecting terrestrial – farmed, pet, and free-range (wild) – animals and humans. Despite considerable advances in animal virology in recent years coupled with an economically important global aquaculture industry, knowledge of viruses of animal aquaculture is still sparse and in some cases outdated although these viruses are closely related to well-known virus families. The last book in fish virology (Fish viruses and fish viral diseases 1988, Wolf, K.) was published in the 1980s. A lot of work has been done on fish viruses and many new aquatic animal viruses continue to be discovered. Aquaculture Virology provides the current state of knowledge of aquatic animal viruses within the current virus classification and taxonomic context thereby allowing the reader to draw on the principles of general virology. This book is a systematic and concise resource useful to anyone involved with or looking to move into aquaculture and fisheries. Clinical veterinarians, aquaculture disease practitioners, biologists, farmers, and all those in industry, government or academia who are interested in aquatic animal virology will find this book extremely useful.

Key Features

  • Provides unique comprehensive information on animal viruses for aquaculture and fisheries
  • Presents high quality illustrations of viral structure, diagrams of viral disease processes, gross pathology and histopathology lesions, and summary tables to aid in understanding
  • Describes aquatic animal viruses of the three major aquatic animals, fish, crustaceans, and molluscs, within the current virus classification and taxonomic context thereby allowing the reader to draw on the principles of general virology

Readership

Aquaculture Practitioners in the prevention and control of viral aquaculture diseases. Aquaculture industry researchers and scientists and associated industries (pharma, health/nutrition etc), Students across disciplines in aquaculture, comparative virology, biology, veterinary sciences, biotechnology, animal science & marine biology

Table of Contents

Preface

General Aspects
1. Introduction to aquaculture and fisheries
2. Classification and identification of aquatic animal viruses
3. Unclassified and unassigned aquatic animal viruses
4. Diagnosis of aquatic animal viral diseases
5. Prevention and control of aquatic animal viral diseases
6. Determinants of emergence of viral diseases in aquaculture

DNA Viruses of Fish
7. Poxviruses of fish
8. Iridoviruses of fish
9. Alloherpesviruses of fish
10. Adenoviruses of fish
11. Papillomaviruses and polyomaviruses of fish
12. Circoviruses of fish

RNA Viruses of Fish
13. Retroviruses of fish
14. Reoviruses of aquatic organisms
15. Birnaviruses of aquatic organisms
16. Totiviruses of fish
17. Paramyxoviruses of fish
18. Rhabdoviruses of fish
19. Orthomyxoviruses of fish
20. Coronaviruses of aquatic organisms
21. Picornaviruses of fish
22. Caliciviruses of fish
23. Togaviruses of fish
24. Hepeviruses of fish
25. Nodaviruses of fish

DNA Viruses of Crustaceans
26. Nimaviruses of crustaceans
27. Nudiviruses and other large, double-stranded circular DNA viruses of invertebrates: New insights on an old topic
28. Historic emergence, impact and current status of shrimp pathogens in Asia
29. Circoviruses of crustaceans

RNA Viruses of Crustaceans
30. Totiviruses of crustaceans
31. Togaviruses of crustaceans
32. Roniviruses of crustaceans
33. Historic emergence, impact and current status of shrimp pathogens in the Americas
34. Nodaviruses of crustaceans
35. Bunyaviruses of crustaceans

DNA Viruses of Molluscs
36. Iridoviruses of molluscs
37. Malacoherpesviruses of molluscs
38. Papillomaviruses and polyomaviruses of molluscs

RNA Viruses of Molluscs
39. Picornaviruses of molluscs

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128017548
Paperback ISBN:
9780128015735

About the Editor

Frederick Kibenge

Dr. Fred Kibenge is Professor of Virology at the Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, P.E.I, Canada, where he has been Chairman of the Department of Pathology and Microbiology for several years, and teaches veterinary virology in the second year of the DVM curriculum. He has been working with animal viruses for more than 30 years in addition to prior extensive post-doctoral research experience in virology in UK and USA. He is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists, ACVM (sub-specialty Immunology). He has published extensively on the detection and virology of fish viruses.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology and Microbiology, Atlantic Veterinary College, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown, PEI, Canada

Marcos Godoy

Dr. Marcos Godoy has done extensive research in fish diseases, specifically in salmon aquaculture in Chile, with Dr. Kibenge, working in aquatic animal virology to better understand aquatic animal diseases for the prevention and control of such diseases of farmed fish for a sustainable and safe food supply.

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinarian, Marine Biologist, Universidad San Sebastian, Medicina Veterinaria, Puerto Montt, Chile; Centro de Investigaciones Biológicas Aplicadas (CIBA), Puerto Montt, Chile.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.