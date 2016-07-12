Aquaculture Virology

Preface

General Aspects

1. Introduction to aquaculture and fisheries

2. Classification and identification of aquatic animal viruses

3. Unclassified and unassigned aquatic animal viruses

4. Diagnosis of aquatic animal viral diseases

5. Prevention and control of aquatic animal viral diseases

6. Determinants of emergence of viral diseases in aquaculture

DNA Viruses of Fish

7. Poxviruses of fish

8. Iridoviruses of fish

9. Alloherpesviruses of fish

10. Adenoviruses of fish

11. Papillomaviruses and polyomaviruses of fish

12. Circoviruses of fish

RNA Viruses of Fish

13. Retroviruses of fish

14. Reoviruses of aquatic organisms

15. Birnaviruses of aquatic organisms

16. Totiviruses of fish

17. Paramyxoviruses of fish

18. Rhabdoviruses of fish

19. Orthomyxoviruses of fish

20. Coronaviruses of aquatic organisms

21. Picornaviruses of fish

22. Caliciviruses of fish

23. Togaviruses of fish

24. Hepeviruses of fish

25. Nodaviruses of fish

DNA Viruses of Crustaceans

26. Nimaviruses of crustaceans

27. Nudiviruses and other large, double-stranded circular DNA viruses of invertebrates: New insights on an old topic

28. Historic emergence, impact and current status of shrimp pathogens in Asia

29. Circoviruses of crustaceans

RNA Viruses of Crustaceans

30. Totiviruses of crustaceans

31. Togaviruses of crustaceans

32. Roniviruses of crustaceans

33. Historic emergence, impact and current status of shrimp pathogens in the Americas

34. Nodaviruses of crustaceans

35. Bunyaviruses of crustaceans

DNA Viruses of Molluscs

36. Iridoviruses of molluscs

37. Malacoherpesviruses of molluscs

38. Papillomaviruses and polyomaviruses of molluscs

RNA Viruses of Molluscs

39. Picornaviruses of molluscs

Appendix

