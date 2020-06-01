Aquaculture and By-Products: Challenges and Opportunities in the Use of Alternative Protein Sources and Bioactive Compounds, Volume 92
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Aquaculture and by-products as source of proteins and bioactive compounds
Mohsen Gavahian
2. Alternative extraction techniques to obtain, isolate and purify proteins and bioactive from aquaculture and by-products
Amin Mousavi Khaneghah
3. Development of new food and pharmaceutical products: Nutraceuticals and food additives
Jose Manuel Lorenzo
4. Evaluation of the protein and bioactive compound bioaccessibility/bioavailability and citotoxicity of the extracts obtained from aquaculture and by-products
Mirian Pateiro
5. Evaluation of the extracts on target populations
Daniel Franco Sr.
6. Scaling-up processes: Industrial scale equipment, patents and commercial applications.
Francisco J. Martí
7. Life cycle assessment
Angelica Mendoza Beltran
8. Limitations for utilization in food industry: Legal regulations and consumer attitudes regarding the use of extracts and products obtained from aquaculture and by-products
Krystian Marszalek
Description
Aquaculture and By-products: Challenges and Opportunities, Volume 92 in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series, explores the potential use of aquaculture and by-products as sources of proteins and bioactive compounds. Alternative extraction techniques to obtain, isolate and purify proteins and bioactive from aquaculture and by-products are thoroughly discussed. Chapters in this new volume include Alternative extraction techniques to obtain, isolate and purify proteins and bioactive from aquaculture and by-products, Development of new food and pharmaceutical products: Nutraceuticals and food additives, Evaluation of the protein and bioactive compound bioaccessibility/bioavailability and citotoxicity of the extracts obtained from aquaculture and by-products, and more.
Key Features
- Details alternative extraction techniques to obtain, isolate and purify proteins and bioactive from aquaculture and by-products
- Evaluates the protein and bioactive compound bioaccessibility/bioavailability and citotoxicity of the extracts
- Updates on progress in the development of new food and pharmaceutical products, such as nutraceuticals and food additives
Readership
Food scientists and engineers, food industry personnel and academia (including graduate and postgraduate students). Food processors and product development scientists. This book can be used as a Handbook for various advanced food processing courses in Universities (5000 & 6000 level)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128202166
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jose Lorenzo
José Manuel Lorenzo is Head of Research at the Meat Technology Centre of Galicia (CTC), Ourense, Spain. He received his M.S. in Food Science and Technology (University of Vigo). He obtained his Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology (University of Vigo) in 2006. He has started his scientific career in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of Vigo, first as researcher scholarship, then, since April 2006, as academic Researcher. In 2006-2005 from October to March, he completed a stage period for his research project at the Stazione Sperimentale per L´Industria delle Conserve Alimentaria, (Parma, Italy). He has been PI of several projects of R&D and innovation related to meat science and food technology. He has developed numerous projects, many related to agro-industry and meat companies, and acquired extensive experience in the field of food technology. During this period, he completed my analytic training in LC and GC, developing methods to quantify levels of lipid/protein oxidation, lipid fractionation by SPE and vitamins with HPLC/FD/DAD and volatiles by GC/MS. He published more than 290 papers in well-recognized peer-reviewed international journals (SCI), with 68% of them in the first quartile (number of publications in Q1 is higher than 150), and 195 communications to congresses, mostly international. His h-index is 33 with a number of cites of 3600 in Scopus. He was principal researcher in three European projects, ten national projects, thirty-eight in regional projects (Galicia, NW Spain) development with meat enterprises and industry. In addition, he has participated in more than 65 projects as research collaborator. He has written six international books as editor and other one as national book as editor, and he has written forty-nine and eight chapters of international and national books, respectively. In addition, he has got one national patent as inventor. Finally, he has supervised four doctoral theses. His research lines are: a. Incorporation of bioactive compounds into foods: functional and healthy foods. b. Food quality and safety. Shelf-life studies and microbiology predictive. c. Use of by-products from the agro-food industries. d. New packaging systems: active and / or intelligent packaging. e. Application of emerging technologies in food processing: ultrasonic, high hydrostatic pressures, high voltage electric pulses, ultraviolet radiation, etc. f. Development of new meat products. Modification to obtain healthier products. Use of natural additives and antioxidants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Research, Meat Technology Centre of Galicia (CTC), Ourense, Spain
Francisco Barba
Dr. Francisco J. Barba is Prof. Dr. in Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain. He holds an European Ph.D in Pharmacy (WITH DISTINCTION) at University of Valencia and he hold degrees in Pharmacy and in Food Science and Technology as well as MSc. in Dietetics and Dietoterapics and Master in Advanced Studies and different Diplomas (Public Health Diplomacy, Diploma in Orthopaedics, etc.). He enjoyed a Marie Curie IEF fellowship in the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Prior to his current appointment, he was also engaged as a postdoctoral researcher in the Université de Technologie de Compiègne (UTC), and as PhD student in the Technological University of Berlin (4 months) and Universita degli Studi di Ferrara (3 months) to explore different non-conventional technologies for extracting bioactive compounds from plant food materials and by products with pre and postdoctoral fellowships from Valencian Government. His research focus is on non-conventional processing for preservation and/or extraction of bioactive compounds from liquid and solid food products. He has been also expert evaluator of proposals for Horizon 2020 programs (JU BBI; FTI), EIT Food; INCOMERA since 2015, National Center of Science and Technology of Kazakhstan since 2014, and for FONDECYT Program, CONICYT, CHILE, among others. He is the founder/coordinator of Linkedin group “Food Processing and Bioactives”. His academic work has raised scientific and public interest, as reflected by the numerous nominations (Outstanding Reviewer 2015 for Food Research International and Innovative Food Science and Emerging Technologies, Top-25 most downloaded articles 2012, 2013, 2014-Innovative Food Science and Emerging and Technologies, co-author of 3rd Prize research work for Young Scientist Award competition of World Electroporation Congress, 2015, Slovenia) and the dozens of invited presentations. Finally, he has served as an invited reviewer of >600 articles in >70 Journals. He has more than 250 published or accepted peer reviewed research or reviews publications which more than 180 are articles in high impact factor journals in the Food Science and Technology area (Journal Citation Reports, ISI Web of Knowledge) h-index: 41 (SCOPUS), more than 30 book chapters, 100 presentations in conferences (most of them as proceedings and oral communications). Nowadays, Dr. Barba is serving as Associate Editor of the prestigious Journals “Food Research International”, "Journal of Food Composition and Analysis", “Antioxidants”, "Journal of Food Processing and Preservation" and "Frontiers in Nutrition".
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Food Science, Toxicology and Forensic Medicine Department; Faculty of Pharmacy, Universitat de Valencia, Spain
