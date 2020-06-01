Aquaculture and By-Products: Challenges and Opportunities in the Use of Alternative Protein Sources and Bioactive Compounds, Volume 92

José Manuel Lorenzo is Head of Research at the Meat Technology Centre of Galicia (CTC), Ourense, Spain. He received his M.S. in Food Science and Technology (University of Vigo). He obtained his Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology (University of Vigo) in 2006. He has started his scientific career in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of Vigo, first as researcher scholarship, then, since April 2006, as academic Researcher. In 2006-2005 from October to March, he completed a stage period for his research project at the Stazione Sperimentale per L´Industria delle Conserve Alimentaria, (Parma, Italy). He has been PI of several projects of R&D and innovation related to meat science and food technology. He has developed numerous projects, many related to agro-industry and meat companies, and acquired extensive experience in the field of food technology. During this period, he completed my analytic training in LC and GC, developing methods to quantify levels of lipid/protein oxidation, lipid fractionation by SPE and vitamins with HPLC/FD/DAD and volatiles by GC/MS. He published more than 290 papers in well-recognized peer-reviewed international journals (SCI), with 68% of them in the first quartile (number of publications in Q1 is higher than 150), and 195 communications to congresses, mostly international. His h-index is 33 with a number of cites of 3600 in Scopus. He was principal researcher in three European projects, ten national projects, thirty-eight in regional projects (Galicia, NW Spain) development with meat enterprises and industry. In addition, he has participated in more than 65 projects as research collaborator. He has written six international books as editor and other one as national book as editor, and he has written forty-nine and eight chapters of international and national books, respectively. In addition, he has got one national patent as inventor. Finally, he has supervised four doctoral theses. His research lines are: a. Incorporation of bioactive compounds into foods: functional and healthy foods. b. Food quality and safety. Shelf-life studies and microbiology predictive. c. Use of by-products from the agro-food industries. d. New packaging systems: active and / or intelligent packaging. e. Application of emerging technologies in food processing: ultrasonic, high hydrostatic pressures, high voltage electric pulses, ultraviolet radiation, etc. f. Development of new meat products. Modification to obtain healthier products. Use of natural additives and antioxidants.