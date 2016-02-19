Approximation Problems in Analysis and Probability, Volume 159

Weierstrass-Stone Theorem and Generalisations - A Brief Survey. Weierstrass-Stone Theorem. Closure of a Module - The Weighted Approximation Problem. Criteria of Localisability. A Differentiable Variant of the Stone-Weierstrass Theorem. Further Differentiable Variants of the Stone-Weierstrass Theorem.

Strong Approximation in Finite-Dimensional Spaces. H. Whitney's Theorem on Analytic Approximation. C∞- Approximation in a Finite-Dimensional Space.

Strong Approximation in Infinite-Dimensional Spaces. Kurzweil's Theorems on Analytic Approximation. Smoothness Properties of Norms in Lp-Spaces. C∞-Partitions of Unity in Hilbert Space. Theorem of Bonic and Frampton. Smale's Theorem. Theorem of Eells and McAlpin. Contributions of J. Wells and K. Sundaresan. Theorems of Desolneux-Moulis. Ck-Approximation of Ck by C∞ - A Theorem of Heble. Connection Between Strong Approximation and Earlier Ideas of Bernstein-Nachbin. Strong Approximation - Other Directions.

Approximation Problems in Probability. Bernstein's Proof of Weierstrass' Theorem. Some Recent Bernstein-Type Approximation Results. A Theorem of H. Steinhaus. The Wiener Process or Brownian Motion. Jump Processes - A Theorem of Skorokhod. Appendices: