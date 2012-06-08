Approach to Consultations for Patients with Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738861, 9781455744138

Approach to Consultations for Patients with Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 16-2

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Flamm
eBook ISBN: 9781455744138
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738861
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th June 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With very much success in 2009, this topic is being updated again in 2012. Dr. Flamm has invited a group of distinguished hepatologists to provide insight into the assessment of a variety of scenarios where clinical judgment based on experience and published literature is an invaluable addition to the care of individual patients. Articles included in the issue address the following topics: Evaluatio of Elevated Liver Enzymes and  Abnormal Liver Panel; Evaluation of Liver Lesions; Chronic HCV; Evaluation of Hepatic Cholestasis; Chronic HBV; Ascites; Fatty Liver; Pruritus in the patient with chronic cholestatic liver disease; Is the patient a candidate for liver transplantation; Care of the cirrhotic patient; Abnormal liver panel in pregnancy; Surgical clearance for the patient with chronic liver disease; Granulomatous Liver Disease; Drug Induced Liver Disease; and  Hepatic Encephalopathy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744138
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738861

About the Authors

Steven Flamm Author

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Surgery Medical Director, Liver Transplantation, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.