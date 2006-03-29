Appraising Research into Childbirth
1st Edition
An Interactive Workbook
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Concentrating specifically on research into midwifery and related disciplines, this book appraises eight previously published research articles that present both qualitative and quantitative research studies. Each of the various elements is analysed - from the methodology through to the interpretation of the results. Each article is annotated with notes and questions, thereby enabling the reader to actively participate in the appraisal.
Key Features
- Presents a range of quantitative and qualitative research articles relevant to midwifery practice in a unique workbook format
- Enables readers to gain hands-on, practical experience of critiquing research
- Supplementary tools, checklists, mnemonics and tables enable deeper understanding of the process of appraising research
- Commentary and expert critique provided by lecturers in midwifery research
- Contains a user-friendly guide to statistics
Table of Contents
Introduction
SECTION ONE: A Few Tools, Tips and Checklists
SECTION TWO: Women, Midwives and Information
Introduction
Chapter One Sara Wickham
O'Cathian, A, Walters, SJ, Nicholl JP, Kirkham M (2002) Use of evidence based leaflets to promote informed choice in maternity care: randomised controlled trial in everyday practice. British Medical Journal 324: 643
Chapter Two Nadine Edwards
Stapleton, H, Kirkham, M, Thomas G (2002) Qualitative study of evidence based leaflets in maternity care. British Medical Journal 324: 639
SECTION THREE: Childbirth Choices
Introduction
Chapter Three Tricia Anderson
Hundley V, Rennie A-M, Fitzmaurice A et al (2000) A national survey of women’s views of their maternity care in Scotland. Midwifery, Vol 16, Issue 4, pp 303-313
Chapter Four Mary Stewart
Madi BC and Crow R (2003) A qualitative study of information about available options for childbirth venue and pregnant women’s preference for place of delivery. Midwifery, Vol 19, Issue 4, pp 328-336
SECTION FOUR: Childbirth Interventions
Introduction
Chapter Five Julie Frohlich
Olsen, SF and Secher, NJ. (2002) Low consumption of seafood in early pregnancy as a risk factor for preterm delivery: prospective cohort study. British Medical Journal 324: 447-450
Chapter Six Ishvar Sheran and Sara Wickham
Smith C, Crowther C and Belby J (2002) Acupuncture to treat nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy: a randomised controlled trial. BIRTH, Vol 29, No 1
SECTION FIVE: Women’s Experiences
Introduction
Chapter Seven Ruth Deery
Berg, M., Lundgren, I., & Hermansson, E. (1996) Women's experience of the encounter with the midwife during childbirth Midwifery, Vol. 12, Issue 1, pp. 11-15
Chapter Eight Tricia Anderson
Machin D and Scamell M (1997) The experience of labour using ethnography to explore the irresistible nature of the bio-medical metaphor during labour. Midwifery Vol 13, Issue X, pp 78-84
SECTION SIX: Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Books for Midwives 2006
- Published:
- 29th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Books for Midwives
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723435617
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688499
About the Author
Sara Wickham
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Midwifery Lecturer and Consultant