Appraising Research into Childbirth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750688499, 9780723435617

Appraising Research into Childbirth

1st Edition

An Interactive Workbook

Authors: Sara Wickham
eBook ISBN: 9780723435617
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688499
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 29th March 2006
Page Count: 184
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Concentrating specifically on research into midwifery and related disciplines, this book appraises eight previously published research articles that present both qualitative and quantitative research studies. Each of the various elements is analysed - from the methodology through to the interpretation of the results. Each article is annotated with notes and questions, thereby enabling the reader to actively participate in the appraisal.

Key Features

  • Presents a range of quantitative and qualitative research articles relevant to midwifery practice in a unique workbook format
  • Enables readers to gain hands-on, practical experience of critiquing research
  • Supplementary tools, checklists, mnemonics and tables enable deeper understanding of the process of appraising research
  • Commentary and expert critique provided by lecturers in midwifery research
  • Contains a user-friendly guide to statistics

Table of Contents

Introduction

SECTION ONE: A Few Tools, Tips and Checklists

SECTION TWO: Women, Midwives and Information
Introduction
Chapter One Sara Wickham
O'Cathian, A, Walters, SJ, Nicholl JP, Kirkham M (2002) Use of evidence based leaflets to promote informed choice in maternity care: randomised controlled trial in everyday practice. British Medical Journal 324: 643
Chapter Two Nadine Edwards
Stapleton, H, Kirkham, M, Thomas G (2002) Qualitative study of evidence based leaflets in maternity care. British Medical Journal 324: 639

SECTION THREE: Childbirth Choices
Introduction
Chapter Three Tricia Anderson
Hundley V, Rennie A-M, Fitzmaurice A et al (2000) A national survey of women’s views of their maternity care in Scotland. Midwifery, Vol 16, Issue 4, pp 303-313
Chapter Four Mary Stewart
Madi BC and Crow R (2003) A qualitative study of information about available options for childbirth venue and pregnant women’s preference for place of delivery. Midwifery, Vol 19, Issue 4, pp 328-336

SECTION FOUR: Childbirth Interventions
Introduction
Chapter Five Julie Frohlich
Olsen, SF and Secher, NJ. (2002) Low consumption of seafood in early pregnancy as a risk factor for preterm delivery: prospective cohort study. British Medical Journal 324: 447-450
Chapter Six Ishvar Sheran and Sara Wickham
Smith C, Crowther C and Belby J (2002) Acupuncture to treat nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy: a randomised controlled trial. BIRTH, Vol 29, No 1

SECTION FIVE: Women’s Experiences
Introduction
Chapter Seven Ruth Deery
Berg, M., Lundgren, I., & Hermansson, E. (1996) Women's experience of the encounter with the midwife during childbirth Midwifery, Vol. 12, Issue 1, pp. 11-15
Chapter Eight Tricia Anderson
Machin D and Scamell M (1997) The experience of labour using ethnography to explore the irresistible nature of the bio-medical metaphor during labour. Midwifery Vol 13, Issue X, pp 78-84

SECTION SIX: Resources

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Books for Midwives 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Books for Midwives
eBook ISBN:
9780723435617
Paperback ISBN:
9780750688499

About the Author

Sara Wickham

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Midwifery Lecturer and Consultant

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.