"In in his usual clear and masterful way, Terence Mills gives the reader a clear understanding of the central topics of modern time series analysis. This book is a ‘must read’ for students across a range of disciplines whose interest is in data that are generated sequentially in time. The book provides many practical computer-based examples that bring alive the key concepts in time series analysis. It will become a standard reference in its area." --Kerry Patterson, University of Reading

"Applied Time Series Analysis should prove to be very useful for practical application as it blends together the modeling and forecasting of time series data employing insightful empirical examples. This book will be useful to both practitioners as well for those with extensive experience. The exposition of material is very clear and rigorous." --Mark Wohar, University of Nebraska