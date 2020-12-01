Applied Techniques to Integrated Oil and Gas Reservoir Characterization
1st Edition
A Problem-Solution Discussion with Experts
Description
Applied Techniques to Integrated Oil and Gas Reservoir Characterization: A Problem-Solution Discussion with Experts presents challenging questions encountered by geoscientists in their day-to-day work in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields and provides potential solutions from experts working in the field. Covers Amplitude Versus Offset (AVO), well-to-seismic tie, phase of seismic data, seismic inversion studies, pore pressure prediction, rock physics and exploration geological. The text examines challenges in the industry as well as the solutions and techniques used to overcome those challenges.
Over the past several years there has been a growing integration of geophysical, geological, and reservoir engineering, production and petrophysical data to predict and determine reservoir properties. This includes reservoir extent and sand development away from the well bore, as well as in unpenetrated prospects, leading to optimization planning for field development. As such, geoscientists now must learn the technology, processes and challenges involved within their specific functions in order to complete day-to-day activities.
Key Features
- Presents a thorough understanding of the requirements and issues of various disciplines in characterizing a wide spectrum of reservoirs
- Includes real-life problems and challenging questions encountered by geoscientists in their day-to-day work, along with answers from experts working in the field
- Provides an integrated approach among different disciplines (geology, geophysics, petrophysics, and petroleum engineering)
Readership
Reservoir geophysicist interpreters/QI specialists, Qualitative seismic interpreters, Exploration geologists, Petrophysicists, Seismic processors, Oil and Gas Industry
Table of Contents
Section 1: Basin Analysis and Qualitative Seismic Interpretation
1. Basin Analysis: Overview and uses
2. Overview of Qualitative Seismic Interpretation
3. Seismic Amplitude, Attribute Analysis and Spectral Decomposition for Subsurface Evaluation
Section 2: Subsurface Seismic Velocity Measurement
4. Check Shot, VSP Field Operation and Time-to-Depth Conversion
Section 3: Reservoir Characterization
5. Quantitative Seismic Interpretation
6. Zero-phasing of Seismic Data
7. AVO Analysis and Interpretation
8. Gassmann’s Fluid Substitution
9. Seismic Inversion
Section 4: Pore Pressure Prediction
10. Pore Pressure and Pore Pressure Gradient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128172360
About the Editor
Enwenode Onajite
Enwenode Onajite, author of ‘Seismic Data Analysis Techniques in Hydrocarbon Exploration’. Formerly a research reservoir geophysicist with Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria limited (SPDC). He is now an independent research reservoir geophysicist and is available for opportunities in the oil and gas industry. He is an Associate member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Research Reservoir Geophysicist, Associate Member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and Member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), Nigeria
Ratings and Reviews
