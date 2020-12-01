COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Applied Techniques to Integrated Oil and Gas Reservoir Characterization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128172360

Applied Techniques to Integrated Oil and Gas Reservoir Characterization

1st Edition

A Problem-Solution Discussion with Experts

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Enwenode Onajite
Paperback ISBN: 9780128172360
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
115.00
150.00
209.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Applied Techniques to Integrated Oil and Gas Reservoir Characterization: A Problem-Solution Discussion with Experts presents challenging questions encountered by geoscientists in their day-to-day work in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields and provides potential solutions from experts working in the field. Covers Amplitude Versus Offset (AVO), well-to-seismic tie, phase of seismic data, seismic inversion studies, pore pressure prediction, rock physics and exploration geological. The text examines challenges in the industry as well as the solutions and techniques used to overcome those challenges.

Over the past several years there has been a growing integration of geophysical, geological, and reservoir engineering, production and petrophysical data to predict and determine reservoir properties. This includes reservoir extent and sand development away from the well bore, as well as in unpenetrated prospects, leading to optimization planning for field development. As such, geoscientists now must learn the technology, processes and challenges involved within their specific functions in order to complete day-to-day activities.

Key Features

  • Presents a thorough understanding of the requirements and issues of various disciplines in characterizing a wide spectrum of reservoirs
  • Includes real-life problems and challenging questions encountered by geoscientists in their day-to-day work, along with answers from experts working in the field
  • Provides an integrated approach among different disciplines (geology, geophysics, petrophysics, and petroleum engineering)

Readership

Reservoir geophysicist interpreters/QI specialists, Qualitative seismic interpreters, Exploration geologists, Petrophysicists, Seismic processors, Oil and Gas Industry

Table of Contents

Section 1: Basin Analysis and Qualitative Seismic Interpretation
1. Basin Analysis: Overview and uses
2. Overview of Qualitative Seismic Interpretation
3. Seismic Amplitude, Attribute Analysis and Spectral Decomposition for Subsurface Evaluation

Section 2: Subsurface Seismic Velocity Measurement
4. Check Shot, VSP Field Operation and Time-to-Depth Conversion

Section 3: Reservoir Characterization
5. Quantitative Seismic Interpretation
6. Zero-phasing of Seismic Data
7. AVO Analysis and Interpretation
8. Gassmann’s Fluid Substitution
9. Seismic Inversion

Section 4: Pore Pressure Prediction
10. Pore Pressure and Pore Pressure Gradient

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128172360

About the Editor

Enwenode Onajite

Enwenode Onajite, author of ‘Seismic Data Analysis Techniques in Hydrocarbon Exploration’. Formerly a research reservoir geophysicist with Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria limited (SPDC). He is now an independent research reservoir geophysicist and is available for opportunities in the oil and gas industry. He is an Associate member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG).

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Research Reservoir Geophysicist, Associate Member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and Member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), Nigeria

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.