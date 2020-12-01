Applied Techniques to Integrated Oil and Gas Reservoir Characterization: A Problem-Solution Discussion with Experts presents challenging questions encountered by geoscientists in their day-to-day work in the exploration and development of oil and gas fields and provides potential solutions from experts working in the field. Covers Amplitude Versus Offset (AVO), well-to-seismic tie, phase of seismic data, seismic inversion studies, pore pressure prediction, rock physics and exploration geological. The text examines challenges in the industry as well as the solutions and techniques used to overcome those challenges.

Over the past several years there has been a growing integration of geophysical, geological, and reservoir engineering, production and petrophysical data to predict and determine reservoir properties. This includes reservoir extent and sand development away from the well bore, as well as in unpenetrated prospects, leading to optimization planning for field development. As such, geoscientists now must learn the technology, processes and challenges involved within their specific functions in order to complete day-to-day activities.