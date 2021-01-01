Advances in ubiquitous sensing applications for healthcare is a series which covers new systems based on ubiquitous sensing for healthcare (USH). The volumes in this book series cover a wide range of interdisciplinary areas, and focus on U-healthcare systems in real-world healthcare applications. This book series demonstrates that this new domain is an outstanding and significant domain that has a brilliant future in applied healthcare research. The volumes in this series are ideal reference texts for engineers and researchers who are working on U-healthcare and mhealth systems.

The volumes in this book series cover a wide range of interdisciplinary areas including wireless sensors networks, wireless body area networks, Big data, Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, monitoring, real time data collection, data management, systems design/analysis, web services and practical applications related to U-healthcare systems, implantable/wearable sensors in body sensor networks, information technology, diagnostic services, encryption, and implementation of wireless telemetry system for multisensory data fusion and decision-support.

Applied Speech Processing is concerned with supporting and enhancing the utilization of speech analytics in several systems and real-world activities, including sharing data analytics related information, and creating collaboration networks between several participants, and video-conferencing in different application areas. It provides a well-standing forum to discuss the characteristics of the intelligent speech signal processing systems in different domains. The book is proposed for professionals, scientists, and engineers who are involved in new techniques of intelligent speech signal processing methods and systems. It provides an outstanding foundation for undergraduate and post-graduate students as well.