Applied Speech Processing
1st Edition
Algorithms and Case Studies
Table of Contents
1. Comparative Analysis of Machine Learning Algorithms for Audio Event Classification using Mel Frequency Cepstral Coefficients
2. Closed-Set Speaker Identification System based on MFCC and PNCC features Combination with Different Fusion Strategy
3. Kurtosis Data Selective Affine Projection Adaptive Filtering Algorithm for Speech Processing Applications
4. A novel approach towards phoneme-to-viseme mapping in Malayalam
5. Modified Least Mean Square Adaptive Noise Reduction Algorithm for Speech Enhancement
6. Recursive noise estimation-based Wiener filtering for monaural speech enhancement
7. Unsupervised Speech Enhancement based on Phase Aware Time-Frequency Mask Estimation
Description
Advances in ubiquitous sensing applications for healthcare is a series which covers new systems based on ubiquitous sensing for healthcare (USH). The volumes in this book series cover a wide range of interdisciplinary areas, and focus on U-healthcare systems in real-world healthcare applications. This book series demonstrates that this new domain is an outstanding and significant domain that has a brilliant future in applied healthcare research. The volumes in this series are ideal reference texts for engineers and researchers who are working on U-healthcare and mhealth systems.
The volumes in this book series cover a wide range of interdisciplinary areas including wireless sensors networks, wireless body area networks, Big data, Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, monitoring, real time data collection, data management, systems design/analysis, web services and practical applications related to U-healthcare systems, implantable/wearable sensors in body sensor networks, information technology, diagnostic services, encryption, and implementation of wireless telemetry system for multisensory data fusion and decision-support.
Applied Speech Processing is concerned with supporting and enhancing the utilization of speech analytics in several systems and real-world activities, including sharing data analytics related information, and creating collaboration networks between several participants, and video-conferencing in different application areas. It provides a well-standing forum to discuss the characteristics of the intelligent speech signal processing systems in different domains. The book is proposed for professionals, scientists, and engineers who are involved in new techniques of intelligent speech signal processing methods and systems. It provides an outstanding foundation for undergraduate and post-graduate students as well.
Key Features
- Includes basics of speech data analysis and management tools with several applications, highlighting recording systems
- Covers different techniques of big data and Internet-of-Things in speech signal processing, including machine learning, and data mining
- Offers a multi-disciplinary view of current and future challenges in this field, with extensive case studies on the design, implementation, development, and management of intelligent systems, neural networks, and related machine learning techniques for speech signal processing
Readership
Early career researchers, students, and those learning about a new area for an interdisciplinary project. It will be suitable to those involved in medical imaging, biomedical engineering, medical devices, and related fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128238981
Ratings and Reviews
About the Author
Nilanjan Dey
Nilanjan Dey is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Technology at Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, India. He is a visiting fellow of the University of Reading, UK, and is also a Visiting Professor at Wenzhou Medical University, China and Duy Tan University, Vietnam. He was an honorary Visiting Scientist at Global Biomedical Technologies Inc., CA, USA (2012-2015). He was awarded his PhD. from Jadavpur University in 2015. Dr. Dey has authored/edited more than 45 books with Elsevier, Wiley, CRC Press, and Springer, and published more than 300 papers. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Ambient Computing and Intelligence, IGI Global, Associated Editor of IEEE Access and International Journal of Information Technology published by Springer. He is the Series Co-Editor of Springer Tracts in Nature-Inspired Computing, Springer Nature, Series Co-Editor of Advances in Ubiquitous Sensing Applications for Healthcare, Elsevier, Series Editor of Computational Intelligence in Engineering Problem Solving and Intelligent Signal processing and data analysis, CRC. His main research interests include medical imaging, machine learning, computer-aided diagnosis and data mining. He is the Indian Ambassador of International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) – Young ICT Group and has recently been awarded as one among the top 10 most published academics in the field of Computer Science in India (2015-17).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technology, Techno India College of Technology, Kolkata, India
