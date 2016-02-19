Applied Solid State Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120029068, 9781483214757

Applied Solid State Science

1st Edition

Advances in Materials and Device Research

Editors: Raymond Wolfe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214757
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 276
Description

Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 6 covers the application of composites in electronic systems. The book discusses different types of composite-composite materials consisting of finely dispersed mixtures of metals and insulators; composite devices in which two distinct semiconductor devices are combined in one package; and composite glass fibers with the core and cladding differing in their optical properties.
The text describes articles dealing with properties that can be achieved in versatile materials; light-emitting diodes and photodetectors that provide optical coupling between separate electronic subsystems; and the physics of III-V compounds used in LEDs and the technology of silicon processing of the photodetectors. Optical communications system and the methods for achieving the transparency of the core and cladding glasses are also looked into. The book further tackles methods of fabricating the fibers and measuring their attenuation, as well as cabling and splicing techniques which have made possible a full-scale field trial of this most promising transmission system. Professionals dealing with semiconductors and electronics engineers will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Articles Planned for Future Volumes

Granular Metal Films

I. Introduction

II. Materials Preparation and Characterization

III. Electrical Transport Processes

IV. Granular Superconductors

V. Granular Ferromagnets

VI. Optical Properties

VII. Technological Applications

VIII. Conclusion

References

Opto-isolators

I. Introduction

II. Opto-isolator Design

III. Applications

References

Glass Fiber Waveguides for Optical Communications Applications

I. Introduction

II. Optical Fiber Waveguides

III. Optical Properties of Clad Fibers

IV. Fabrication of Clad Glass Fibers

V. Preparation of Bulk Multicomponent Glasses and Fibers

VI. Preparation of High Silica Fibers

VII. Measurement of Attenuation

VIII. Measurement of Impulse Response

IX. Strength of Clad Glass Fibers

X. Effect of Radiation on Glass Fibers

XI. Cabling and Splicing of Glass Fibers

XII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes






Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214757

About the Editor

Raymond Wolfe

