Applied Solid State Science
1st Edition
Advances in Materials and Device Research
Description
Applied Solid State Science: Advances in Materials and Device Research, Volume 6 covers the application of composites in electronic systems. The book discusses different types of composite-composite materials consisting of finely dispersed mixtures of metals and insulators; composite devices in which two distinct semiconductor devices are combined in one package; and composite glass fibers with the core and cladding differing in their optical properties.
The text describes articles dealing with properties that can be achieved in versatile materials; light-emitting diodes and photodetectors that provide optical coupling between separate electronic subsystems; and the physics of III-V compounds used in LEDs and the technology of silicon processing of the photodetectors. Optical communications system and the methods for achieving the transparency of the core and cladding glasses are also looked into. The book further tackles methods of fabricating the fibers and measuring their attenuation, as well as cabling and splicing techniques which have made possible a full-scale field trial of this most promising transmission system. Professionals dealing with semiconductors and electronics engineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Articles Planned for Future Volumes
Granular Metal Films
I. Introduction
II. Materials Preparation and Characterization
III. Electrical Transport Processes
IV. Granular Superconductors
V. Granular Ferromagnets
VI. Optical Properties
VII. Technological Applications
VIII. Conclusion
References
Opto-isolators
I. Introduction
II. Opto-isolator Design
III. Applications
References
Glass Fiber Waveguides for Optical Communications Applications
I. Introduction
II. Optical Fiber Waveguides
III. Optical Properties of Clad Fibers
IV. Fabrication of Clad Glass Fibers
V. Preparation of Bulk Multicomponent Glasses and Fibers
VI. Preparation of High Silica Fibers
VII. Measurement of Attenuation
VIII. Measurement of Impulse Response
IX. Strength of Clad Glass Fibers
X. Effect of Radiation on Glass Fibers
XI. Cabling and Splicing of Glass Fibers
XII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214757