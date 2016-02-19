Applied Solid Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Applied Solid Dynamics covers the dynamics of solids and, in particular, some of its applications to modern systems. The book aims to help students bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.
Chapter 1 formulates the concept of dynamically equivalent systems, the use of which enables even the most complex of systems to be represented by a much simpler model, provided certain important criteria are met. Chapter 2 demonstrates the usefulness of this concept by introducing an innovative vector system for the analysis of epicyclic gear transmission. Chapter 3 investigates the dynamics of a solid body in general plane motion, and Chapter 4 demonstrates the effect of intermittent energy transfer in a reciprocating system by using turning moment diagrams and the flywheel design. The applications of friction; the problems associated with rotational out-of-balance; and the dynamics of general space motion are tackled in the next four chapters. Chapters 9-12 discuss the analysis and prediction of the vibrating response of mass and elastic systems, whether such systems are single- or multi-degree of freedom in nature or are modeled in terms of lumped to distributed parameters. The book concludes by apprising active and passive vibratory control.
Mechanical engineers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Historical Review
1.2 Newton's Three Laws of Motion
1.2.1 Basic Vehicle Dynamics Problem
1.2.2 Basic Linear Vibration Problem (Single Degree of Freedom)
Problems
2 Power Transmission through Gear Systems
2.1 Introduction
2.2 General Spur Gear Systems
2.2.1 Kerr Diagram for Determining Speed Ratios
2.3 Epicyclic Gear System
2.3.1 Automobile 'Overdrive' Unit
Problems
3 Dynamics of a Solid Body in General Plane Motion
3.1 Kinematics of General Plane Motion
3.2 Kinetics of General Plane Motion
Problems
4 Turning Moment Diagrams and Flywheel Design
4.1 Turning Moment Diagrams
4.1.1 Complete System Cycle Angle
4.1.2 Complete System Turning Moment Diagram
4.2 Flywheel Design
4.2.1 Solid Circular Flywheel
4.2.2 Annular (Or Ring) Flywheel
4.2.3 Additional Design Considerations
Problems
5 Applications of Friction
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Forces Preventing Slip
5.1.2 Friction Forces Acting on Moving Bodies
5.2 Belt Drive Systems
5.2.1 Flat-Form Belts
5.2.2 V-Form Belts
5.3 Clutch Drive Mechanism
5.3.1 Annular Contact Clutch
5.3.2 Conical Contact Clutch
5.4 Friction Brake Mechanisms
5.4.1 Shoe Brakes
5.4.2 Disc Brakes
Problems
6 Out-Of-Balance and Balancing of Rotating Mass Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Out-of-Balance Forces and Moments
6.3 Balancing of Frame Forces and Frame Force Moments
6.4 Experimental Method for Balancing of Rotodynamic Machinery
6.4.1 Single-Plane Balancing
6.4.2 Two-Plane Balancing
Problems
7 Out-Of-Balance and Balancing of Reciprocating Mass Systems
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Out-of-Balance Frame Forces and Moments
7.3 Regular In-Line Vertical Cylinder Engines
7.3.1 Four-Cylinder Engine
7.3.2 Five-Cylinder Engine
7.3.3 Six-Cylinder Engine
7.4 Regular Off-line Cylinder Engines
7.4.1 The Flat-Four Boxer Engine
7.4.2 V8 Engine
7.5 Balancing of Primary Frame Force and Frame Force Moment
Problems
8 Introduction to Dynamics of General Space Motion
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Kinematic Analysis
8.2.1 Velocity Vectors
8.2.2 Acceleration Vectors
8.3 Kinetic Analysis
8.3.1 Force and Moments
8.3.2 Momentum and Moment of Momentum
8.3.3 Solid Uniform Disc Spinning About Its Central Axis
8.3.4 Solid Uniform Spinning Disc Undergoing Uniform Precession at Constant Nutation
8.4 Gyroscopes and Gyroscopic Torque
8.4.1 Uniform Precession at an Angle of Nutation O = 0¢X
8.4.2 Uniform Precession at an Angle of Nutation O = 90¢X
Problems
9 Vibration of a Single Degree of Freedom System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Series and Parallel Stiffness Arrangements
9.2.1 Stiffnesses in Series
9.2.2 Stiffnesses in Parallel
9.3 Free Vibration of an Undamped System
9.4 Free Vibration of Damped Systems
9.4.1 Vibratory Response
9.4.2 Analysis of Transient Waveform
9.5 Forced Vibration
9.5.1 Steady-State Vibratory Response
9.5.2 Rotational Out-of-Balance
9.5.3 Foundation Force and Transmissibility
9.5.4 Seismic Excitation and Seismic Instruments
Problems
10 Free Undamped Vibration of a Two Degree of Freedom System
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Rectilinear Systems
10.3 Torsional Systems
10.3.1 General Analysis
10.3.2 Two-Rotor Single-Stiffness Systems
10.3.3 Mode of Angular Oscillation
10.3.4 Non-Uniform Shaft Systems
10.3.5 Torsional Vibration of a Geared Two-Rotor System
Problems
11 Vibration of Multiple Degree of Freedom Lumped Mass Systems—Matrix Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Undamped Natural Frequencies and Associated Normal Modes (Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors)
11.2.1 Orthogonal Properties of Eigenvectors
11.3 Response of Undamped and Damped Systems—Modal Analysis
11.3.1 Steady-State Response to Harmonic Forcing
11.3.2 Transient Response of Damped Systems
11.4 Experimental Determination of Modal Parameters
Problems
12 Free Vibration of Continuous Systems
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Transverse Vibration of a String or Cable
12.3 Longitudinal Vibration of a Prismatic Bar
12.4 Torsional Vibration of a Uniform Circular Bar
12.5 Transverse Vibration of a Prismatic Beam
12.5.1 Effects of Rotary Inertia and Shear Deformation
12.5.2 Transverse Vibration of a Rotating Beam
12.6 Energy Methods
12.6.1 Rayleigh Method
12.6.2 Ritz Method
12.7 Whirling of Shafts
Problems
13 Introduction to Vibratory Control
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Active Vibratory Control
13.3 Passive Vibratory Control
13.3.1 Nodalized Beam Isolator
13.3.2 Dynamic Anti-Resonant Vibration Isolator (Davi)
13.3.3 Tuned Absorber
Appendix 1 Standard Integrals
Appendix 2 Basic Complex Algebra
Appendix 3 Basic Vector Algebra
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 28th March 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483106243