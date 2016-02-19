Applied Solid Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408023092, 9781483106243

Applied Solid Dynamics

1st Edition

Authors: D. G. Gorman W. Kennedy
eBook ISBN: 9781483106243
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th March 1988
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Applied Solid Dynamics covers the dynamics of solids and, in particular, some of its applications to modern systems. The book aims to help students bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.
Chapter 1 formulates the concept of dynamically equivalent systems, the use of which enables even the most complex of systems to be represented by a much simpler model, provided certain important criteria are met. Chapter 2 demonstrates the usefulness of this concept by introducing an innovative vector system for the analysis of epicyclic gear transmission. Chapter 3 investigates the dynamics of a solid body in general plane motion, and Chapter 4 demonstrates the effect of intermittent energy transfer in a reciprocating system by using turning moment diagrams and the flywheel design. The applications of friction; the problems associated with rotational out-of-balance; and the dynamics of general space motion are tackled in the next four chapters. Chapters 9-12 discuss the analysis and prediction of the vibrating response of mass and elastic systems, whether such systems are single- or multi-degree of freedom in nature or are modeled in terms of lumped to distributed parameters. The book concludes by apprising active and passive vibratory control.
Mechanical engineers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

1.1 Historical Review

1.2 Newton's Three Laws of Motion

1.2.1 Basic Vehicle Dynamics Problem

1.2.2 Basic Linear Vibration Problem (Single Degree of Freedom)

Problems

2 Power Transmission through Gear Systems

2.1 Introduction

2.2 General Spur Gear Systems

2.2.1 Kerr Diagram for Determining Speed Ratios

2.3 Epicyclic Gear System

2.3.1 Automobile 'Overdrive' Unit

Problems

3 Dynamics of a Solid Body in General Plane Motion

3.1 Kinematics of General Plane Motion

3.2 Kinetics of General Plane Motion

Problems

4 Turning Moment Diagrams and Flywheel Design

4.1 Turning Moment Diagrams

4.1.1 Complete System Cycle Angle

4.1.2 Complete System Turning Moment Diagram

4.2 Flywheel Design

4.2.1 Solid Circular Flywheel

4.2.2 Annular (Or Ring) Flywheel

4.2.3 Additional Design Considerations

Problems

5 Applications of Friction

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Forces Preventing Slip

5.1.2 Friction Forces Acting on Moving Bodies

5.2 Belt Drive Systems

5.2.1 Flat-Form Belts

5.2.2 V-Form Belts

5.3 Clutch Drive Mechanism

5.3.1 Annular Contact Clutch

5.3.2 Conical Contact Clutch

5.4 Friction Brake Mechanisms

5.4.1 Shoe Brakes

5.4.2 Disc Brakes

Problems

6 Out-Of-Balance and Balancing of Rotating Mass Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Out-of-Balance Forces and Moments

6.3 Balancing of Frame Forces and Frame Force Moments

6.4 Experimental Method for Balancing of Rotodynamic Machinery

6.4.1 Single-Plane Balancing

6.4.2 Two-Plane Balancing

Problems

7 Out-Of-Balance and Balancing of Reciprocating Mass Systems

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Out-of-Balance Frame Forces and Moments

7.3 Regular In-Line Vertical Cylinder Engines

7.3.1 Four-Cylinder Engine

7.3.2 Five-Cylinder Engine

7.3.3 Six-Cylinder Engine

7.4 Regular Off-line Cylinder Engines

7.4.1 The Flat-Four Boxer Engine

7.4.2 V8 Engine

7.5 Balancing of Primary Frame Force and Frame Force Moment

Problems

8 Introduction to Dynamics of General Space Motion

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Kinematic Analysis

8.2.1 Velocity Vectors

8.2.2 Acceleration Vectors

8.3 Kinetic Analysis

8.3.1 Force and Moments

8.3.2 Momentum and Moment of Momentum

8.3.3 Solid Uniform Disc Spinning About Its Central Axis

8.3.4 Solid Uniform Spinning Disc Undergoing Uniform Precession at Constant Nutation

8.4 Gyroscopes and Gyroscopic Torque

8.4.1 Uniform Precession at an Angle of Nutation O = 0¢X

8.4.2 Uniform Precession at an Angle of Nutation O = 90¢X

Problems

9 Vibration of a Single Degree of Freedom System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Series and Parallel Stiffness Arrangements

9.2.1 Stiffnesses in Series

9.2.2 Stiffnesses in Parallel

9.3 Free Vibration of an Undamped System

9.4 Free Vibration of Damped Systems

9.4.1 Vibratory Response

9.4.2 Analysis of Transient Waveform

9.5 Forced Vibration

9.5.1 Steady-State Vibratory Response

9.5.2 Rotational Out-of-Balance

9.5.3 Foundation Force and Transmissibility

9.5.4 Seismic Excitation and Seismic Instruments

Problems

10 Free Undamped Vibration of a Two Degree of Freedom System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rectilinear Systems

10.3 Torsional Systems

10.3.1 General Analysis

10.3.2 Two-Rotor Single-Stiffness Systems

10.3.3 Mode of Angular Oscillation

10.3.4 Non-Uniform Shaft Systems

10.3.5 Torsional Vibration of a Geared Two-Rotor System

Problems

11 Vibration of Multiple Degree of Freedom Lumped Mass Systems—Matrix Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Undamped Natural Frequencies and Associated Normal Modes (Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors)

11.2.1 Orthogonal Properties of Eigenvectors

11.3 Response of Undamped and Damped Systems—Modal Analysis

11.3.1 Steady-State Response to Harmonic Forcing

11.3.2 Transient Response of Damped Systems

11.4 Experimental Determination of Modal Parameters

Problems

12 Free Vibration of Continuous Systems

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Transverse Vibration of a String or Cable

12.3 Longitudinal Vibration of a Prismatic Bar

12.4 Torsional Vibration of a Uniform Circular Bar

12.5 Transverse Vibration of a Prismatic Beam

12.5.1 Effects of Rotary Inertia and Shear Deformation

12.5.2 Transverse Vibration of a Rotating Beam

12.6 Energy Methods

12.6.1 Rayleigh Method

12.6.2 Ritz Method

12.7 Whirling of Shafts

Problems

13 Introduction to Vibratory Control

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Active Vibratory Control

13.3 Passive Vibratory Control

13.3.1 Nodalized Beam Isolator

13.3.2 Dynamic Anti-Resonant Vibration Isolator (Davi)

13.3.3 Tuned Absorber

Appendix 1 Standard Integrals

Appendix 2 Basic Complex Algebra

Appendix 3 Basic Vector Algebra

Index




Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483106243

About the Author

D. G. Gorman

W. Kennedy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.