Applied Respiratory Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407109407, 9781483192147

Applied Respiratory Physiology

1st Edition

With Special Reference to Anaesthesia

Authors: John Nunn
eBook ISBN: 9781483192147
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 450
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Applied Respiratory Physiology: With Special Reference to Anaesthesia is designed to bridge the gap between pure respiratory physiology and the treatment of patients. Chapters discuss topics on the physical and structural features of gas exchange in the respiratory system; mechanisms of pulmonary ventilation; distribution of the pulmonary blood flow; and gas diffusion, carbon dioxide, and oxygen. Physiologists, anesthesiologists, and physicians will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Physical and Structural Features of Gas Exchange

Chapter 2. Control of Breathing

Chapter 3. Elastic Resistance to Ventilation

Chapter 4. Resistance to Gas Flow

Chapter 5. Mechanisms of Pulmonary Ventilation

Chapter 6. The Minute Volume of Pulmonary Ventilation

Chapter 7. Respiratory Dead Space and Distribution of the Inspired Gas

Chapter 8. The Pulmonary Circulation

Chapter 9. Distribution of the Pulmonary Blood Flow

Chapter 10. Diffusion

Chapter 11. Carbon Dioxide

Chapter 12. Oxygen

Appendices

Bibliography and References

Index

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192147

About the Author

John Nunn

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Head of Division of Anaesthesia, MRC Clinical Research Centre; Honorary Consultant Anaesthetist, Northwick Park Hospital, UK; Previously Professor of Anaesthesia, University of Leeds; Dean of Faculty of Anaesthetists, 1979 - 1982, Royal College of Surgeons of England, UK

Ratings and Reviews

