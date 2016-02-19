Applied Respiratory Physiology
1st Edition
With Special Reference to Anaesthesia
Applied Respiratory Physiology: With Special Reference to Anaesthesia is designed to bridge the gap between pure respiratory physiology and the treatment of patients. Chapters discuss topics on the physical and structural features of gas exchange in the respiratory system; mechanisms of pulmonary ventilation; distribution of the pulmonary blood flow; and gas diffusion, carbon dioxide, and oxygen. Physiologists, anesthesiologists, and physicians will find the book invaluable.
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1. Physical and Structural Features of Gas Exchange
Chapter 2. Control of Breathing
Chapter 3. Elastic Resistance to Ventilation
Chapter 4. Resistance to Gas Flow
Chapter 5. Mechanisms of Pulmonary Ventilation
Chapter 6. The Minute Volume of Pulmonary Ventilation
Chapter 7. Respiratory Dead Space and Distribution of the Inspired Gas
Chapter 8. The Pulmonary Circulation
Chapter 9. Distribution of the Pulmonary Blood Flow
Chapter 10. Diffusion
Chapter 11. Carbon Dioxide
Chapter 12. Oxygen
Appendices
Bibliography and References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192147
About the Author
John Nunn
Formerly Head of Division of Anaesthesia, MRC Clinical Research Centre; Honorary Consultant Anaesthetist, Northwick Park Hospital, UK; Previously Professor of Anaesthesia, University of Leeds; Dean of Faculty of Anaesthetists, 1979 - 1982, Royal College of Surgeons of England, UK