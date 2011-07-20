Applied Plastics Engineering Handbook
1st Edition
Processing and Materials
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction to the Plastics Industry
1. Plastics Materials
1.1. Polymeric Materials
2. Engineering Thermoplastics
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Aromatic Polyamides, Aramids
2.3. Semiaromatic Polyamides
2.4. Polyacetals
2.5. Polycarbonates
2.6. Poly(Phenylene Ether)
2.7. Polysulfones
2.8. Polybiphenyldisulfones
2.9. Thermoplastic Polyesters
2.10. Liquid Crystalline Polymers (Polyesters)
2.11. Poly(Phenylene Sulfide)
2.12. Polyetherimide
2.13. Polyimides
2.14. Polyamide Imides
2.15. Aromatic Polyketones
2.16. Polyarylates
2.17. Aliphatic Polyketones
2.18. Syndiotactic Polystyrene
2.19. Polyphenylene
2.20. Trends in Engineering Thermoplastics
2.21. Conclusions
3. Polyolefins
3.1. Industrial Processes for Polyolefin Production
3.2. Classes of Polyolefins
3.3. Catalysts for Olefin Polymerization
3.4. Industrial Reactors
3.5. Polyolefin Properties
3.6. Applications
3.7. Polyolefin Composites
4. Introduction to Fluoropolymers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Fluoropolymer Classification
4.3. Polymer Development History
4.4. Monomer Synthesis
4.5. Monomer Properties
4.6. Polymerization and Finishing
4.7. Structure–Property Relationship
4.8. Polymer Properties of PTFE
4.9. Fabrication Techniques
4.10. Applications
4.11. Safety
4.12. Economy
4.13. Summary
5. Poly(Vinyl Chloride)
5.1. Introduction [1,2,3]
5.2. Synthesis of Vinyl Chloride [3,5]
5.3. PVC Resin Synthesis and Characterization [1,2,3]
5.4. PVC Compounds: Processing and Applications [7,8]
5.5. Recycling PVC [12]
5.6. Vinyl: Sustainability and Energy Efficiency [13]
5.7. Vinyl Chloride and Health
5.8. Dioxin
6. Thermoplastic Elastomers
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Classification and Structure
6.3. Production
6.4. Structure–Property Relationships
6.5. Applications
6.6. Economic Aspects and Trade Names
7. Thermoset Elastomers
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Some Experimental Details
7.3. Typical Stress–Strain Behavior
7.4. Control of Network Structure
7.5. Networks at Very High Deformations
7.6. Multimodal Chain-Length Distributions
7.7. Other Types of Deformation
7.8. Filler-Reinforced Elastomers and Elastomer-Modified Ceramics
7.9. Current Problems and Future Trends
8. Nanocomposites
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Factors Determining the Properties of Heterogeneous Polymer Systems
8.3. Nanocomposite Structure
8.4. Interfacial Interactions
8.5. Nanocomposite Preparation
8.6. Composite Properties
8.7. Possible Applications
8.8. Conclusions
9. Biodegradable and Biobased Polymers
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Naturally Occurring Biodegradable Polymers
9.3. Biodegradable Polymers Derived from Renewable Resources
9.4. Biodegradable Polymers Derived from Petroleum
9.5. Biobased Polymers Derived from Plant Oil
9.6. Concluding Remarks
10. Polymeric Biomaterials
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Polymeric Biomaterials in Ophthalmology
10.3. Polymeric Biomaterials in Orthopedics
10.4. Polymeric Biomaterials in Cardiovascular
10.5. Polymeric Biomaterials for Wound Closure
10.6. Polymeric Biomaterials in Extracorporeal Artificial Organs
10.7. Polymeric Biomaterials for Nerve Regeneration
10.8. Conclusions and Future Outlook
11. Recycling of Plastics
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Technology to Recycle Plastics
11.3. Challenges
11.4. Industries and Industry Organizations
11.5. Products
11.6. Conclusions
12. Plastics Processing
12.1. Overview of Rheology
12.2. Plastics in Flow
12.3. Types of Flow
12.4. Orientation
12.5. Shear
12.6. Viscosity
12.7. Measuring Viscosity
12.8. Molding
12.9. Extrusion
12.10. Blow Molding
12.11. Thermoforming
12.12. Rotational Molding
12.13. Composites Fabrication
13. Injection Molding Technology
13.1. The Injection Molding Screw
14. Microcellular Injection Molding
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Background
14.3. General Discussion of Foam Processing
14.4. General Discussion of Microcellular Processing
14.5. General Discussion of Microcellular Injection Molding
14.6. Process Monitoring and Control Methods for Microcellular Injection Molding
14.7. Equipment Requirements for Microcellular Foam Injection Molding
14.8. Trexel's MuCell® Technology
14.9. Other Physical Foaming Techniques
14.10. Typical Objectives of Microcellular Injection Molding
14.11. Limitations of Microcellular Injection Molding
14.12. Best Target Applications
14.13. More Challenging Situations
14.14. Commercial Examples
14.15. Future Trends
15. Extrusion Processes
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Single-Screw Extruders
15.3. Single-Screw Extruder Mechanisms
15.4. Melting Mechanism
15.5. Metering Mechanism
15.6. Shaping and Drawing and Extrusion Applications
15.7. Coextrusion
15.8. Extrusion Laminations and Coatings
15.9. Solidification and Cooling
15.10. Never Stand in Front of a Die when an Extruder Is Starting up
16. Blow Molding
16.1. Introduction
16.2. The Process
16.3. Formulas for Blow Molding
16.4. Troubleshooting
17. Compression Molding
17.1. Basics of Processing by Compression Molding
17.2. Molding Force and Pressure
17.3. Typical Presses
17.4. Compression Molds and Associated Tooling
17.5. Commonly Used Resins
17.6. Resin Charge Characteristics
17.7. Processing Parameters for Granules, Powders, and Preforms
17.8. Resin Matrix Modifiers
17.9. Engineered Fiber-Reinforced Molding Compounds
17.10. Comparisons with Transfer Molding and Injection Molding
17.11. Similar Processes
17.12. Modeling the Fluid Dynamics and Heat Transfer of Mold Filling
17.13. Ensuring Part Quality
18. Rotational Molding
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Rotational Molding Process
18.3. Materials for Rotational Molding
18.4. Molds for Rotational Molding
18.5. Machinery for Rotational Molding
18.6. Design for Rotational Molding
19. Thermoforming
19.1. Introduction
19.2. Thermoforming Characteristics
19.3. Thermoformed Product Characteristics
19.4. The Thermoforming Concept
19.5. Thermoforming Machinery
19.6. Thin-Gauge Thermoforming
19.7. Thick-Gauge Thermoforming
19.8. Other Thermoforming Technologies
19.9. Heaters
19.10. Electric Rod Heaters
19.11. Electric Plate Heaters
19.12. Gas Combustion Heaters
19.13. Thermoforming Mold Materials
19.14. Production Mold Materials
19.15. Prototype Mold Materials
19.16. Mold Design
19.17. Plug Materials
19.18. Other Mold Features
19.19. Plastic Materials
19.20. Thermoforming Window
19.21. Semicrystalline Plastics
19.22. Bio-based Plastics
19.23. Filled and Reinforced Plastics
19.24. Multilayer Products
19.25. Foamed Plastics [19]
19.26. Thermal Characteristics of Plastics
19.27. Product Design
19.28. Shrinkage
19.29. Draft Angles
19.30. Corner
19.31. Dimensional Tolerance
19.32. Operational Aspects of Thermoforming [25]
20. Process Monitoring and Process Control
20.1. Introduction
20.2. Historical Factors Affecting the Development of Process Monitoring and Controls
20.3. Basic Concepts: Open-Loop and Closed-Loop Controls
20.4. Transducers Used in Plastics Processes
20.5. Data Acquisition Systems
20.6. General Control Strategies: Extrusion Versus Injection Molding
20.7. Process Control Applications Overview: Extrusion
20.8. Process Control Applications Overview: Injection Molding
20.9. Process Development Tools
20.10. Conclusions
21. Polymer Stabilization
21.1. Introduction
21.2. Degradation Chemistry
21.3. Stabilizers
21.4. Performance of Stabilizers
21.5. Other Factors Determining the Choice of Stabilizers
Appendix 1. Chemical structure, CAS number, and several trade names of several stabilizers
22. Chaotic Advection and Its Application to Extruding Micro- and Nanostructured Plastic Materials
22.1. Applicability and Fundamentals
22.2. Machinery and Process Control
22.3. Micro- and Nanolayered Plastics
22.4. Polymer Blends
22.5. Polymer–Solid Composites and Nanocomposites
22.6. Mixtures and Nanodispersions
22.7. Decoration
23. Plastics Additives
23.1. Introduction
23.2. Overview
23.3. Thermal Stabilizers
23.4. Nucleating Agents
23.5. Antioxidants
23.6. Flame Retardants
23.7. Color and Colorants
23.8. Fillers
23.9. Reinforcements
23.10. Impact Modifiers and Impact Modification
23.11. Miscellaneous
24a. Coating Plastics
24a.1. Introduction
24a.2. Plastics as Substrates
24a.3. Powder Coatings
24a.4. Electron Beam and Ultraviolet Curing Coatings
24b. Colorants for Thermoplastic Polymers
24b.1. Some Useful Color Terminology
24b.2. Pigments
24b.3. Dyes
24b.4. Special Effect Colorants
24b.5. Colorant Forms
24b.6. Other Resources
25. Dispersants and Coupling Agents
25.1. Introduction
25.2. Dispersants
25.3. Practical Use Considerations
25.4. Types of Dispersants
25.5. Property Effects
25.6. Coupling Agents
25.7. Conclusions
26. Functional Fillers for Plastics
26.1. Introduction
26.2. The Basics
26.3. Thermal and Electrical Properties
26.4. Hardness, Friction, Scratch Resistance, and Wear
26.5. Barrier Properties
26.6. Optical Properties
26.7. Processing
26.8. Extra Phase Effects
26.9. Popular Fillers (Table 26.3)
26.10. Specialty Fillers
27. Flame Retardants
27.1. Introduction—What Is a Flame Retardant (FR)?
27.2. Fire Statistics—Why Do We Use Flame Retardants?
27.3. FR Applications—Where Are Flame Retardants Used?
27.4. Flammability Standards and Test Methods—How Is FR Effectiveness Measured?
27.5. UL94 (Issued by Underwriters Laboratories) [7]
27.6. Limiting Oxygen Index or LOI (ASTM D2863) [8]
27.7. Steiner Tunnel (ASTM E84) [9]
27.8. Vertical Tray Cable Test (IEEE 383) [10]
27.9. Smoke Measurement—What Is Smoke and How Is It Measured?
27.10. FR Standards Issuing Organizations—Where Do All These Tests Come From?
27.11. Market Drivers—What Else Should Be Known Before Formulating an FR Product?
27.12. What is Wrong with Halogen FRs?
27.13. Flame Retardants—What Compounds Are Used?
27.14. FR 101—What Are the Major FR Technologies and How Do They Work?
27.15. The Three Major FR Technologies
27.16. Halogen FRs—Selected Products
27.17. Halogen FR Synergists
27.18. Halogen FRs and REACH
27.19. Metal Hydrate FRs
27.20. Phosphorus FRs
27.21. Other FRs
27.22. Smoke Suppressants
27.23. Nanotechnology and Flame Retardance
27.24. Conclusion
28. Plasticizers
28.1. Introduction
28.2. Mechanism of Plasticization
28.3. Types of Plasticizers
28.4. Phthalate Esters
28.5. Dibasic Acid Esters
28.6. Trimellitate Esters
28.7. Terephthalate Esters
28.8. Cyclohexanoate Esters
28.9. Citrate Esters
28.10. Benzoate Esters
28.11. Phosphate Esters
28.12. Modified Vegetable/Plant Oil Esters
28.13. Polyester Plasticizers
28.14. Plasticizer Characteristics and Performance of Flexible PVC
28.15. Plasticizer Selection for Specific Applications
28.16. Plasticizers for Other Polymers
28.17. Human Health Aspects of Plasticizers
28.18. Future of Plasticizers
29. Adhesion Promoters
29.1. General Concepts
29.2. Nature of Silane Adhesion Promoters
29.3. Mechanism of Adhesion Promotion
29.4. Optimizing Coupling Agent Performance
29.5. How to Choose a Silane Coupling Agent?
29.6. General Applications of Silane Coupling Agents
29.7. Industry and Utility
29.8. Other Types of Adhesion Promoters
29.9. Sources of Silanes
30. Chemical Mechanical Polishing: Role of Polymeric Additives and Composite Particles in Slurries
30.1. Introduction
30.2. Inorganic Abrasive Particles
30.3. Organic Additives
30.4. Composite Abrasives
30.5. Conclusions
31. Design of Plastic Parts
31.1. Introduction
31.2. Process Selection
31.3. Structural Design
31.4. Conclusions
32. Plastics in Buildings and Construction
32.1. Introduction
32.2. Applications
32.3. Plastic Applications in Green Building Design
32.4. Conclusions
33. Infrastructure Applications of Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites
33.1. Introduction
33.2. Products and Applications
33.3. Durability of Polymer Composites
33.4. Summary
34. The Plastic Piping Industry in North America
34.1. Introduction
34.2. Thermoplastic Pipe and Fittings Materials
34.3. New Developments in Polyethylene Materials for Piping
34.4. Chlorinated Polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) Materials
34.5. Crosslinked Polythylene (PEX) Materials
34.6. Crosslinking Technologies
34.7. Polypropylene (PP) Materials
34.8. Polybutylene (PB) Materials
34.9. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Materials
34.10. Nylon (PA) Materials
34.11. Fluoropolymer Materials
34.12. Engineering Plastic Materials
34.13. Mulitlayer Piping Products
34.14. Composite Piping Products
34.15. Fiberglass Reinforced Thermoset Piping
34.16. Pipeline and Piping Rehabilitation Technologies
34.17. Plastic Pipe and Fittings Manufacturing Processes
34.18. Long-Term Strength Testing of Thermoplastic Piping Materials
34.19. Test Methods for Determining Long-Term Hydrostatic Strength
34.20. Validation of Polyethylene Pipe Materials
34.21. Popelar Shift Function Calculations for PE Pipe Materials
34.22. Ductile-to-Brittle Transition and Failure Mechanisms
34.23. Long-Term Strength Testing of Reinforced Thermosetting Piping
34.24. Long-Term Strength Testing of Reinforced Composite Piping
34.25. Design of Plastic Piping Systems
34.26. Specifications, Product Standards, Test Methods, and Codes
34.27. Regulatory
34.28. Applications of Thermoplastic Plastic Piping
34.29. Installation Using Thermoplastic Pipe for Pipeline Replacement
34.30. Applications of Composite Piping
Chapter 35. PET Use in Blow Molded Rigid Packaging
35.1. Introduction
Index
Description
A practical reference for all plastics engineers who are seeking to answer a question, solve a problem, reduce a cost, improve a design or fabrication process, or even venture into a new market. Applied Plastics Engineering Handbook covers both polymer basics – helpful to bring readers quickly up to speed if they are not familiar with a particular area of plastics processing – and recent developments – enabling practitioners to discover which options best fit their requirements. Each chapter is an authoritative source of practical advice for engineers, providing authoritative guidance from experts that will lead to cost savings and process improvements. Throughout the book, the focus is on the engineering aspects of producing and using plastics. The properties of plastics are explained along with techniques for testing, measuring, enhancing and analyzing them.
Key Features
- Practical introductions to both core topics and new developments make this work equally valuable for newly qualified plastics engineers seeking the practical rules-of-thumb they don’t teach you in school, and experienced practitioners evaluating new technologies or getting up to speed on a new field
- The depth and detail of the coverage of new developments enables engineers and managers to gain knowledge of, and evaluate, new technologies and materials in key growth areas such as biomaterials and nanotechnology
- This highly practical handbook is set apart from other references in the field, being written by engineers for an audience of engineers and providing a wealth of real-world examples, best practice guidance and rules-of-thumb
Readership
Plastics engineers, polymer scientists, materials engineers, equipment manufacturers, product design engineers, mechanical engineers, chemical engineers, biomaterials engineers, consultants, research & development departments, academics
Reviews
"An authoritative source of practical advice for engineers, providing authoritative guidance from experts that will lead to cost savings and process improvements. Throughout the book, the focus is on the engineering aspects of producing and using plastics. The properties of plastics are explained along with techniques for testing, measuring, enhancing and analyzing them. Materials and additives are described as well as their characteristics and effects. The technologies and machinery used in processing operations are covered with reference to product design. And recent developments in a cross-section of applications demonstrate in a pragmatic way, the opportunities as well as the limitations of plastics." --Biospace.com
Myer Kutz Editor
Myer Kutz Editor
Myer Kutz has been heading his own firm, Myer Kutz Associates, Inc., since 1990. For the past several years, he has focused on writing and developing engineering handbooks on a wide range of technical topics, such as mechanical, materials, biomedical, transportation, and environmentally conscious engineering. Earlier, his firm supplied consulting services to a large client roster, including Fortune 500 companies, scientific societies, and large and small publishers. He has been a trustee of the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) and chaired committees of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Association of American Publishers. He holds engineering degrees from MIT and RPI, served as an officer in the US Army Ordnance Corp, and worked in the aerospace industry on the Apollo project. He is the author of nine books. He writes "The Scholarly Publishing Scene", a column for the magazine Against the Grain. He lives in Delmar, New York, with his wife, Arlene.
Myer Kutz Associates. Inc., Delmar, NY, USA
Myer Kutz Associates. Inc., Delmar, NY, USA