Applied Paramedic Law, Ethics and Professionalism
2nd Edition
Australia and New Zealand
Description
Applied Paramedic Law, Ethics and Professionalism brings together the legal and ethical principles relevant to paramedic profession in the Australian and New Zealand contexts. Written by Ruth Townsend and Morgan Luck, the text explores and explains the practical application of these principles through the use of case studies and paramedic-specific scenarios.
An indispensable guide for student paramedics, and those already in the profession, the text helps to develop an awareness of the legal and ethical principles that guide professional practice. By engaging with the text, readers develop an understanding of the implications of their decisions and actions in a range of situations, as well as an understanding of their professional responsibilities.
Table of Contents
1 Paramedic professionalism
2 Ethics for paramedics
3 PRECARE - ethical decision-making model
4 The regulatory system
5 Consent and refusal of treatment
6 Negligence and vicarious liability
7 End-of-life care
8 Protective jurisdiction
9 The mental health patient
10 Privacy and confidentiality
11 Pharmacological management
12 Employment and industrial law
13 Paramedic practice in New Zealand
14 NEW! Paramedic Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587396
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587402
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543088
About the Author
Ruth Townsend
Ruth Townsend is the Health Law and Ethics course convenor in the School of Medicine and College of Law at the Australian National University. Ruth is a qualified paramedic, nurse and lawyer.
Affiliations and Expertise
ANU College of Law
Morgan Luck
Dr Morgan Luck is a senior lecturer in philosophy at Charles Sturt University and a senior research fellow at the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics (CAPPE)
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior lecturer in philosophy at Charles Sturt University and a senior research fellow at the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics (CAPPE)