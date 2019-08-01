Applied Paramedic Law, Ethics and Professionalism - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729543088, 9780729587396

Applied Paramedic Law, Ethics and Professionalism

2nd Edition

Australia and New Zealand

Authors: Ruth Townsend Morgan Luck
eBook ISBN: 9780729587396
eBook ISBN: 9780729587402
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543088
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 360
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Applied Paramedic Law, Ethics and Professionalism brings together the legal and ethical principles relevant to paramedic profession in the Australian and New Zealand contexts. Written by Ruth Townsend and Morgan Luck, the text explores and explains the practical application of these principles through the use of case studies and paramedic-specific scenarios.

An indispensable guide for student paramedics, and those already in the profession, the text helps to develop an awareness of the legal and ethical principles that guide professional practice. By engaging with the text, readers develop an understanding of the implications of their decisions and actions in a range of situations, as well as an understanding of their professional responsibilities.

Table of Contents

1 Paramedic professionalism
2 Ethics for paramedics
3 PRECARE - ethical decision-making model
4 The regulatory system
5 Consent and refusal of treatment
6 Negligence and vicarious liability
7 End-of-life care
8 Protective jurisdiction
9 The mental health patient
10 Privacy and confidentiality
11 Pharmacological management
12 Employment and industrial law
13 Paramedic practice in New Zealand
14 NEW! Paramedic Research

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587396
eBook ISBN:
9780729587402
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543088

About the Author

Ruth Townsend

Ruth Townsend is the Health Law and Ethics course convenor in the School of Medicine and College of Law at the Australian National University. Ruth is a qualified paramedic, nurse and lawyer.

Affiliations and Expertise

ANU College of Law

Morgan Luck

Dr Morgan Luck is a senior lecturer in philosophy at Charles Sturt University and a senior research fellow at the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics (CAPPE)

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior lecturer in philosophy at Charles Sturt University and a senior research fellow at the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics (CAPPE)

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.