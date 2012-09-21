Applied Neurosciences for the Allied Health Professions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030284, 9780702044571

Applied Neurosciences for the Allied Health Professions

1st Edition

Editors: Douglas McBean Frederike van Wijck
eBook ISBN: 9780702044571
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030284
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st September 2012
Page Count: 230
Description

This brand new resource provides a solid, comprehensive and accessible foundation in neurosciences for undergraduates and pre-registration postgraduate students. Using a multidisciplinary approach, it will guide students in their understanding of the most commonly found problems in neurological rehabilitation and inform their clinical practice.

The book starts with the foundation of basic neurosciences, covering the normal function and structure of the nervous system from the organism as a whole through to the molecular level. It also introduces perceptuo-motor control and learning - topics that lie at the heart of rehabilitation. The book then goes on to discuss problems that allied health professionals commonly encounter in neurological rehabilitation. Topics covered include problems with perception and movement, planning, attention and memory, communication, motivation and emotion, sleep, continence and sexuality.

The book also introduces key theories and evidence underpinning both behavioural and pharmacotherapeutic interventions used in neurological rehabilitation. The book closes by summarising current principles underpinning best practice and also looks to the future by identifying gaps in evidence-based practice with ideas for future research and what the future may hold for neurological rehabilitation.

Throughout, a variety of supplementary information boxes point towards additional material such as Case Studies which highlight the clinical relevance of topics discussed; and a variety of Research Boxes which refer to more advanced material and/or original research studies. Each chapter ends with self-assessment questions which will check progress and prompt students to reflect on how the information presented in the chapter could be applied to clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Written by a multidisciplinary team, highly experienced in teaching, research and clinical practice
  • Lays the foundation of basic neurosciences for allied health students
  • Accessible and comprehensive text 
  • Introduces students to key theories and evidence underpinning neurological rehabilitation
  • Focuses on clinically relevant information
  • End of chapter self-assessment questions of different levels of complexity

Table of Contents

  1. An introduction to neuroscience .
  2. Basic neuroanatomy and neurophysiology
  3. Lifespan changes in the nervous system
  4. An introduction to pharmacology
  5. The brain–behaviour relationship: an introduction
  6. Movement and coordination
  7. Perceptuo-motor control
  8. Perceptuo-motor learning
  9. Disorders of attention and memory
  10. Disorders of sensation and perception
  11. Communication disorders
  12. Executive dysfunction
  13. Problems of emotion and motivation
  14. Other disorders associated with neurological conditions: fatigue, sleep disorders, incontinence and sexual dysfunction
  15. Synopsis and implications of neuroscience for neurological rehabilitation

Details

No. of pages: 230
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702044571
Paperback ISBN:
9780702030284

About the Editor

Douglas McBean

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Physiology & Neuroscience, School of Health Sciences, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

Frederike van Wijck

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Neurological Rehabilitation, Institute for Applied Health Research, School for Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, Scotland,UK.

