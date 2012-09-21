Applied Neurosciences for the Allied Health Professions
1st Edition
Description
This brand new resource provides a solid, comprehensive and accessible foundation in neurosciences for undergraduates and pre-registration postgraduate students. Using a multidisciplinary approach, it will guide students in their understanding of the most commonly found problems in neurological rehabilitation and inform their clinical practice.
The book starts with the foundation of basic neurosciences, covering the normal function and structure of the nervous system from the organism as a whole through to the molecular level. It also introduces perceptuo-motor control and learning - topics that lie at the heart of rehabilitation. The book then goes on to discuss problems that allied health professionals commonly encounter in neurological rehabilitation. Topics covered include problems with perception and movement, planning, attention and memory, communication, motivation and emotion, sleep, continence and sexuality.
The book also introduces key theories and evidence underpinning both behavioural and pharmacotherapeutic interventions used in neurological rehabilitation. The book closes by summarising current principles underpinning best practice and also looks to the future by identifying gaps in evidence-based practice with ideas for future research and what the future may hold for neurological rehabilitation.
Throughout, a variety of supplementary information boxes point towards additional material such as Case Studies which highlight the clinical relevance of topics discussed; and a variety of Research Boxes which refer to more advanced material and/or original research studies. Each chapter ends with self-assessment questions which will check progress and prompt students to reflect on how the information presented in the chapter could be applied to clinical practice.
Key Features
- Written by a multidisciplinary team, highly experienced in teaching, research and clinical practice
- Lays the foundation of basic neurosciences for allied health students
- Accessible and comprehensive text
- Introduces students to key theories and evidence underpinning neurological rehabilitation
- Focuses on clinically relevant information
- End of chapter self-assessment questions of different levels of complexity
Table of Contents
- An introduction to neuroscience .
- Basic neuroanatomy and neurophysiology
- Lifespan changes in the nervous system
- An introduction to pharmacology
- The brain–behaviour relationship: an introduction
- Movement and coordination
- Perceptuo-motor control
- Perceptuo-motor learning
- Disorders of attention and memory
- Disorders of sensation and perception
- Communication disorders
- Executive dysfunction
- Problems of emotion and motivation
- Other disorders associated with neurological conditions: fatigue, sleep disorders, incontinence and sexual dysfunction
- Synopsis and implications of neuroscience for neurological rehabilitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 21st September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044571
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030284
About the Editor
Douglas McBean
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Physiology & Neuroscience, School of Health Sciences, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
Frederike van Wijck
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Neurological Rehabilitation, Institute for Applied Health Research, School for Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, Scotland,UK.