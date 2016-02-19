Applied Mechanics: Made Simple presents the fundamental principles of Mechanics and their application to engineering problems. The book describes the principles of Statics and the principles of Dynamics. The text also discusses motion, kinematics, forces, and laws governing the combination of two or more forces, as well as the link between force and motion (kinetics). The concepts of work, energy, power, momentum, and stress and strain, as well as the applications of these concepts (the bending of beams and the twisting of shafts) are also considered. The book concludes by tackling the study of forces applied to fluids. First year engineering students will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Foreword

1 Introduction

(1) What is Applied Mechanics?

(2) The Plan of this Book

(3) Applied Mechanics as a Science

(4) Approximations and Assumptions

(5) Units and Dimensions

(6) Mathematics and Special Terms

2 The Nature of Motion

(1) Displacement

(2) Velocity and Speed

(3) Acceleration

(4) Motion in a Straight Line

(5) Angular Motion

(6) Motion in a Circular Path

3 The Nature of Force

(1) Identification of Forces

(2) The Free-body Diagram

(3) The Triangle of Forces

(4) Resultant and Equilibrant

(5) The Polygon of Forces

(6) Resolution of Forces: Components

(7) Moment of a Force

(8) Center of Gravity

(9) Torque

4 The Link Between Force and Motion

(1) Newton's Laws

(2) The Second Law and Gravitational Acceleration

(3) Mass and Weight

(4) Units and Dimensions

(5) Some Applications of the Equation of Motion

(6) Centrifugal and Centripetal Force

(7) Rotational Motion and Moment of Inertia

5 Work, Energy, Power and Momentum

(1) Energy and Work

(2) Potential Energy and Kinetic Energy

(3) Kinetic Energy of a Rotating Body

(4) Energy and Efficiency

(5) Power

(6) Momentum

6 Friction

(1) Dry and Sliding Friction

(2) The Laws of Dry Friction

(3) Coefficient of Friction

(4) Angle of Friction

(5) The Inclined Plane

(6) Efficiency

(7) The Screw Thread

(8) Reversibility

(9) Some Examples of Friction

7 Forces in Simple Frameworks

(1) Assumptions

(2) Examination of a Framework

(3) Determination of the Load

(4) Some Conclusions

(5) Force Polygons and the Maxwell Diagram

8 Behavior of Materials: Stress Analysis

(1) Tensile Stress and Compressive Stress

(2) Factor of Safety

(3) Uniform and Non-uniform Stress

(4) Strain

(5) The Stress-Strain Graph

(6) Hooke's Law

(7) Modulus of Elasticity

(8) Stress in a Thin Cylinder

(9) Impact Loads

(10) Shear Stress and Strain

(11) Complex Stress

9 Stresses due to Bending

(1) Bending Moment

(2) Stress and Strain due to Bending

(3) Bending Stress

(4) Second Moment of Area

(5) The Function of the I-beam

10 Stresses due to Torsion

(1) Stress due to Torsion

(2) Shear Strain in a Shaft

(3) Torque, Stress and Deformation

(4) Some Examples

11 Properties of Fluids at Rest

(1) Definition of a Fluid

(2) Pressure

(3) Variation of Pressure with Depth

(4) Measurement of Pressure

(5) The Barometer

(6) Pressure and Force

(7) Suction

(8) Variable Pressure on a Surface

12 Properties of Fluids in Motion

(1) Total Energy of a Fluid

(2) Applications of the Energy Equation

(3) Pipe Friction

(4) Force of a Jet: Momentum

Exercises

Index



