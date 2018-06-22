Applied Macroeconomics for Public Policy

Rafael Yanushevsky was born in Kiev, Ukraine. He received the MS in mathematics and in electro-mechanical engineering (with honors) from the Kiev University and the Kiev Polytechnic Institute, respectively, and his Ph.D. in optimization of multivariable systems from the Institute of Control Sciences of the USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia. In December 1987 he started teaching at the University of Maryland, first in the department of electrical engineering, then in the department of mechanical engineering, and at the University of the District of Columbia, the department of Mathematics. Since 1999 he has been involved in projects related to the aerospace industry. In 2002 he received a Letter of Appreciation from the Department of the Navy, the Navy Area Theater Ballistic Missile Program. His company Research and Technology Consulting focuses on economic problems related to the 2008 economic crisis. It prepared a material for the Congressional Budget Office that showed how to check the efficiency of several proposals offered by a group of congressmen. He published with coauthors eight papers concerning the government fiscal policy in the period of high unemployment and debt, as well as effective decision making in the stock market.