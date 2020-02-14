Applied Geochemistry
1st Edition
Advances in Mineral Exploration Techniques
Description
Applied Geochemistry: Advances in Mineral Exploration Techniques is a book targeting all levels of exploration geologists, geology students and geoscientists working in the mining industry. This reference book covers mineral exploration techniques from multiple dimensions, including the application of statistics – both principal component analysis and factor analysis - to multifractal modeling. The book explains these approaches step-by-step and gives their limitations. In addition to techniques and applications in mineral exploration, Applied Geochemistry describes mineral deposits and the theories underpinning their formation through worldwide case studies.
Key Features
- Includes both conventional and nonconventional techniques for mineral exploration, including lithogeochemical methods
- Highlights the importance and applications of multifractal models, 3D - mineral prospectivity modeling
- Features case studies from mines and mineral exploration ventures around the world
Readership
Exploration geologists, mineralogists, geochemists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Ore deposits and their origin
3. Conventional and Non-Conventional Exploration Techniques
4. Application of Non-Conventional Mineral Exploration Techniques - Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 14th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194959
About the Author
Athanas Macheyeki
Athanas S. Macheyeki is a geologist, currently a Full-Time Commissioner for the Mining Commission in Tanzania and the former CEO of the Tanzania Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, former Manager of Applied Geology - Geological Survey of Tanzania, former Principal of the Mineral Resources Institute - Dodoma and former Head of Department of Geology - University of Dodoma. Prior to working for the government of Tanzania, he served as Senior Exploration geologist for Kabanga Nickel Company Ltd, Anglo American Company (Tanzania) and was one of the geologists who explored and evaluated the Buzwagi gold deposit, one of the world-class gold mines. He is the holder of BSc., MSc., and PhD in Geology and developer of lithogechemical ratios useful for Ni-Cu sulphide exploration, particularly on concealed sulphide ore bodies. He has authored/co-authored over 12 publications, most of which are in peer reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Commissioner, Mining Commission, Tanzania, United Republic of Tanzania
Dalaly Kafumu
Dalaly P. Kafumu is a Geologist currently a Member of Parliament in Tanzania. A former Commissioner for Minerals in the Governement of Tanzania and Exploration Geologists at the Geological Survey of Tanzania. He is part of the discovery team who discovered several gold and metal deposists in the Tanzanian Lake Victoria goldfields, some of which are today world class mines. He was Part-time Lecturer in geology at the University of Dodoma and environemental geomorphology at the Sokoine University of Agriculture. Kafumu holds B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D. Degrees in Geology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mineral Exploration. Kafumu have published several papers, including: “Golden Returns for Tanzania” in the Mining Magazine Issue 193(2) (pp20-30); “Paleoclimatological significance of paleosol levels in the Miocene - Pleistocene Stratigraphy” in the Episodes Issue 27(2) (pp107-111); and “The Quaternary stratigraphy and its associated fossil fauna and flora” in the Journal of African Earth Sciences, Issue 36 (pp245-250).
Affiliations and Expertise
Parliament Member, Tanzania, United Republic of Tanzania
Xiaohui Li
Li, Xiaohui obtained his Ph.D., MSc and BSc from Hefei University of Technology, China. He is Associate Professor of School of Resources and Environmental Engineering at the HFUT. His research interests focus on the mathematical geology, especially on prospectivity modeling of the mineralization. He has been involved with many projects funded by the National Key R&D Program of China, the National Nature Science Foundation, Nature Science Foundation of Anhui province and so on. Based on these projects, he has published more than 30 research papers and was selected as a standing committee member of the Big data and mathematical earth sciences committee under the Chinese society of mineral rock geochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor, Mathematical Geosciences, School of Resources and Environmental Engineering, Hefei University of Technology, China
Feng Yuan
Professor Yuan, Feng obtained his Ph.D. from Hefei University of Technology, China. He is Professor and vice-dean of School of Resources and Environmental Engineering at the HFUT. He was selected for the “New Century Excellent Talents in University” funded by Ministry of Education of the PRC and selected as the vice chairman of the Big data and mathematical earth sciences committee under the Chinese society of mineral rock geochemistry. Professor Yuan’s research interests focus on the petrogenesis, metallogenesis and prospectivity modeling of the mineralization and is a member of the editorial board of Applied Earth Science. He has received a number of awards for his research, including Ministry of Land and Resources science and technology Award, China nonferrous metal industry science and technology award. As project leader, He carried out a number of projects funded by the National Key R&D Program of China, the National Nature Science Foundation and so on.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Resources and Environmental Engineering, Hefei University of Technology, China