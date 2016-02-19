Applied Electromagnetics in Materials

The proceedings of this International Symposium focus on recent advances and current research in the study of electromagnetic phenomena in advanced materials, and the potential applications of such research in a variety of areas, including non-destructive testing, steel-making, and nuclear and electrical engineering. Also discussed is the effect of electromagnetic fields on the micro- and macromechanics of solid materials, and the application of electromagnetics to the preparation and characterization of new superconducting materials. This is a valuable account of current research in an increasingly topical area which will be of interest to materials scientists working on advanced materials and to electrical, mechanical and nuclear engineers interested in the application of electromagnetic forces in industry.