Applied Electromagnetics in Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080371917, 9781483287034

Applied Electromagnetics in Materials

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Symposium, Tokyo, 3-5 October 1988

Editors: K. Miya
eBook ISBN: 9781483287034
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th April 1989
Description

The proceedings of this International Symposium focus on recent advances and current research in the study of electromagnetic phenomena in advanced materials, and the potential applications of such research in a variety of areas, including non-destructive testing, steel-making, and nuclear and electrical engineering. Also discussed is the effect of electromagnetic fields on the micro- and macromechanics of solid materials, and the application of electromagnetics to the preparation and characterization of new superconducting materials. This is a valuable account of current research in an increasingly topical area which will be of interest to materials scientists working on advanced materials and to electrical, mechanical and nuclear engineers interested in the application of electromagnetic forces in industry.

Readership

For materials scientists working on advanced materials and electrical, mechanical and nuclear engineers interested in the application of electromagnetic forces in industry.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Electromagnetosolid Mechanics. Coupled magnetomechanical and electromechanical hysteresis effects, G A Maugin. Analogy between equations of generalized dynamic thermoelasticity and equations of electrodynamics, R Wojnar. Applied Electromagnetics in Free Electron Lasers. Overview of the accelerators for free electron laser oscillators and the design consideration on the JAERI superconducting LINAC, Y Kawarasaki. Higher harmonics operation of UT/NERL free-electron laser, H Ohashi et al. Application of Electromagnetic Force and Phenomena. Developments in the numerical modeling of NDT phenomena, W Lord. Study of remote field eddy current technique by use of Poynting vector, H Hoshikawa et al. New Approaches in Eddy Current Analysis. The computation of eddy-currents in deformable conductors, A Bossavit. Three dimensional eddy current calculation using edge elements for magnetic vector potential, A Kameari. Discussion about analysis of magnetic field containing moving conductive media, S Hasebe and Y Kano. Micromechanics in Electromagnetic Fields. Conductive polymers as material multipole composites, R K T Hsieh. Micromechanics of materials with piezoelectric effect dislocations in dielectrics, J P Nowacki. Magnetic field and annealing temperature dependences of the elasticity moduli of the iron rich metallic glass strips, Z Kaczkowski. Applied Electromagnetics in Superconducting Materials. Mechanical characteristics of high temperature ceramic superconductors, E S Bobrov. Author index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287034

About the Editor

K. Miya

Affiliations and Expertise

Nuclear Engineering Research Laboratory, Faculty of Engineering, University of Tokyo, Japan

