Applied Developmental Psychology
1st Edition
Volume 2
Editors: Frederick J Morrison Catherine Lord Daniel P. Keating
eBook ISBN: 9781483259475
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 1985
Page Count: 216
Description
Applied Developmental Psychology: Volume 2 is a collection of papers from different experts in the field of psychology in an attempt to put forth a vision of psychology as a developmental science through its applications in different studies.
The book covers topics such as essentialism and populational psychology, comprehension and comprehension monitoring, and theoretical and applied issues in the use of binaural sensory aids by blind infants and children. Also covered are topics such as the effects of maternal employment on young children and the subtypes of developmental dyslexia.
The text is recommended to psychologists, especially those who would like to research on how the field can be viewed as a developmental science.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Development as Explanation: Beyond the Unicorn Mind
I. Introduction
II. Essentialism
III. Populational Thinking in Biology
IV. Proximate and Ultimate Explanation in Biology
V. Populational Psychology
VI. Context and History
VII. The Criteria of Historical Sciences
VIII. Toward Rapprochement
IX. How to Proceed?
X. The Role of Applied Analysis
XI. Conclusion
References
The Search after Meaning: Comprehension and Comprehension Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. The Present Research
III. Method
IV. Results
V. Discussion
References
The Use of Binaural Sensory Aids by Blind Infants and Children: Theoretical and Applied Issues
I. The Sonar Aid
II. Perceptual Development and the Sonar Aid
III. Sonar Aid Use during Infancy
IV. A Critical Evaluation
V. Discussion and Conclusion
References
The Effects of Maternal Employment on Young Children
I. Cognitive Development
II. Social-Emotional Development
III. Personality Characteristics
IV. Quality of Substitute Care
V. Maternal Employment and Family Functioning
VI. Recommendations to Parents
VII. Discussion and Speculation
References
Cognitive Development, Helpless Behavior, and Labeling Effects in the Lives of the Mentally Retarded
I. Development of Cognitive Abilities in Retarded and Nonretarded People
II. Performance Deficits and Learned Helplessness
III. Pondering the Etiology of Helplessness: Adult-to-Child Feedback and the Effects of the "Mentally Retarded" Label
IV. Overview: Tracing Connections
References
Subtypes of Developmental Dyslexia: Do They Exist?
I. Measurement of Reading
II. Attempts at Subtyping
III. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 4th December 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259475
About the Editor
Frederick J Morrison
Catherine Lord
Affiliations and Expertise
1
Daniel P. Keating
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.