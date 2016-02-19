Applied Developmental Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120412020, 9781483259475

Applied Developmental Psychology

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Frederick J Morrison Catherine Lord Daniel P. Keating
eBook ISBN: 9781483259475
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 1985
Page Count: 216
Description

Applied Developmental Psychology: Volume 2 is a collection of papers from different experts in the field of psychology in an attempt to put forth a vision of psychology as a developmental science through its applications in different studies.

The book covers topics such as essentialism and populational psychology, comprehension and comprehension monitoring, and theoretical and applied issues in the use of binaural sensory aids by blind infants and children. Also covered are topics such as the effects of maternal employment on young children and the subtypes of developmental dyslexia.

The text is recommended to psychologists, especially those who would like to research on how the field can be viewed as a developmental science.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Development as Explanation: Beyond the Unicorn Mind

I. Introduction

II. Essentialism

III. Populational Thinking in Biology

IV. Proximate and Ultimate Explanation in Biology

V. Populational Psychology

VI. Context and History

VII. The Criteria of Historical Sciences

VIII. Toward Rapprochement

IX. How to Proceed?

X. The Role of Applied Analysis

XI. Conclusion

References

The Search after Meaning: Comprehension and Comprehension Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. The Present Research

III. Method

IV. Results

V. Discussion

References

The Use of Binaural Sensory Aids by Blind Infants and Children: Theoretical and Applied Issues

I. The Sonar Aid

II. Perceptual Development and the Sonar Aid

III. Sonar Aid Use during Infancy

IV. A Critical Evaluation

V. Discussion and Conclusion

References

The Effects of Maternal Employment on Young Children

I. Cognitive Development

II. Social-Emotional Development

III. Personality Characteristics

IV. Quality of Substitute Care

V. Maternal Employment and Family Functioning

VI. Recommendations to Parents

VII. Discussion and Speculation

References

Cognitive Development, Helpless Behavior, and Labeling Effects in the Lives of the Mentally Retarded

I. Development of Cognitive Abilities in Retarded and Nonretarded People

II. Performance Deficits and Learned Helplessness

III. Pondering the Etiology of Helplessness: Adult-to-Child Feedback and the Effects of the "Mentally Retarded" Label

IV. Overview: Tracing Connections

References

Subtypes of Developmental Dyslexia: Do They Exist?

I. Measurement of Reading

II. Attempts at Subtyping

III. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Frederick J Morrison

Catherine Lord

Daniel P. Keating

