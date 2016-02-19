Applied Developmental Psychology: Volume 2 is a collection of papers from different experts in the field of psychology in an attempt to put forth a vision of psychology as a developmental science through its applications in different studies.

The book covers topics such as essentialism and populational psychology, comprehension and comprehension monitoring, and theoretical and applied issues in the use of binaural sensory aids by blind infants and children. Also covered are topics such as the effects of maternal employment on young children and the subtypes of developmental dyslexia.

The text is recommended to psychologists, especially those who would like to research on how the field can be viewed as a developmental science.