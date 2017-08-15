Applied Behavior Analysis Advanced Guidebook
1st Edition
A Manual for Professional Practice
The Applied Behavior Analysis Practice Guidebook: A Manual for Professional Practice gives behavioral practitioners pragmatic advice, direction and recommendations for being an effective clinician, consultant, supervisor and performance manager. The book adopts a how to do it perspective featuring contributions from expert scientist-practitioners. Each chapter introduces the relevance of the topic for practicing professionals, describes and synthesizes the empirical basis of the topic, and then presents practitioner recommendations. With this format, readers can navigate the chapters with familiarity and confidence to facilitate the understanding of content and integration of the many practice areas addressed.
- Focuses on the professional practice areas of board certified behavior analysts
- Includes forms, tables, flowcharts and other visual aids to assist in BCBA work
- Concludes each chapter with a practice guidelines checklist
- Features contributions from notable experts in distinct specialty areas
- Helps readers build skills and competencies as an applied behavior analyst
Clinicians, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), and other professionals who work directly with children with ASD
Section I: Supervision, Training, and Service Delivery
1. Behavior Analytic Supervision
Laura B. Turner
2. Competency-Based Staff Training
Dennis H. Reid
3. Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA)
Nathan A. Call, Mindy C. Scheithauer, and Joanna Lomas Mevers
4. Social Validity Assessment
Eric Alan Common and Kathleen Lynne Lane
5. Behavoral Risk Assessment
Joseph N. Ricciardi and Allison Weiss
6. Incentive-Based Performance Improvement
Byron Wine
7. Technology and Telehealth Applications
Aaron J. Fischer, Racheal Clark, Diana Askings, and Erica Lehman
Section II: Consultation Practices
8. Consultation Practices: School-Based Instructional Support
Brian K. Martens and Samantha J. Sallade
9. Consultation Practices: School-Based Behavior Support
Jason Vladescu, Danielle L. Gureghian, April N. Kisamore, and Lauren K. Schnell
10. Consultation Practices: Training to Parents and Families
Kelly M. Schieltz, Jessica E. Graber, and Jennifer McComas
11. Consultaton Practices: Organizations
Heather M. McGee
12. Consultation Practices: Multidisciplinary Settings
Claire St. Peter, Sacha T. Pence, and Kathryn M. Kestner
Section III: Professional Development
13. Continuing Education: Accessing the Peer-Reviewed Literature
Jennifer Gillis
14. Practice Dissemination: Writing for Publication
James K. Luiselli
15. Practice Dissemination: Public Speaking
Patrick C. Friman
16. Licensure and Certification
Willam H. Ahearn
17. Ethical and Competent Practices in Applied Behavior Analysis: Perspective, Requirements, and Dilemmas
Raymond G. Romanczyk
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128111222
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111284
James Luiselli
James K. Luiselli is a licensed psychologist, diplomat in cognitive and behavioral psychology (ABPP), board certified behavior analyst (BCBA-D), and Director of Clinical Development and Research at Melmark New England located in Massachusetts. Dr. Luiselli is the editor, senior editor, and co-editor of 15 books in the areas of clinical psychology, applied behavior analysis, intellectual and developmental disabilities, sport psychology, and performance management. His publication record also includes more than 60 book chapters and 260 journal articles. He has extensive editorial experience, serving as Guest Editor for eight special-topic journal issues, Associate Editor for three peer-reviewed journals, and Board of Editors for ten other peer-reviewed journals.
Private Practice, Carlisle, Massachusetts and William James College, Needham, Massachusetts, USA