Applications of Viruses for Cancer Therapy, Volume 115
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Cover image
Contributors
Chapter One Cancer Terminator Viruses and Approaches for Enhancing Therapeutic Outcomes
1 Introduction
2 Viral Vectors for Cancer Gene Therapy
3 Adenoviruses as Vectors for Cancer Gene Therapy
4 Cancer Terminator Viruses: Efficacious Reagents for Cancer Gene Therapy
5 Approaches Enhancing Therapeutic Outcomes
6 Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter Two Adenovirus Strategies for Tissue-Specific Targeting
1 Introduction
2 Ad Biology
3 Ad Capsid Structure
4 Ad Entry Biology
5 Transductional Targeting of Ad Vectors
6 Ad Transductional Targeting: Adapter-Based Strategies
7 FAB Antibody Adapters
8 Recombinant Fusion Adapters
9 Alternative Adapter Binding Locales
10 Adapters Utilizing Genetically Modified Ad Capsid
11 Ad Secretion of Adapter
12 Ad Transductional Targeting: Genetically Incorporated Strategies
13 Chimeric Ad
14 Peptide-Targeted Ad
15 “Knob-less”-Targeted Ad
16 Alternative Capsid Locations
17 Novel Transductional Strategies
18 Ad Targeting: Recent Clinical Developments
19 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Three Syrian Hamster as an Animal Model to Study Oncolytic Adenoviruses and to Evaluate the Efficacy of Antiviral Compounds
1 Introduction
2 Existing Animal Models
3 The Syrian Hamster Model
Chapter Four Design of Improved Oncolytic Adenoviruses
1 Introduction
2 Oncolytic Adenovirus Tumor Targeting
3 The Stroma Barrier to Oncolytic Adenovirus Spread
4 Antiadenovirus and Antitumor Immunity in the Outcome of Virotherapy
Chapter Five The Development of Transcription-Regulated Adenoviral Vectors with High Cancer-Selective Imaging Capabilities
1 Introduction
2 Preclinical Molecular Imaging Modalities
3 Cancer-Targeted Adenoviral Vector Gene Delivery
4 Transcriptional Amplification Strategies
5 Specific Applications
6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Six Adenovirus-Based Immunotherapy of Cancer: Promises to Keep
1 Introduction: Promises to Keep
2 AdVs as Vaccine Vehicles
3 Optimizing AdVs for Clinical Translation
4 Ad-Based Tumor Immunotherapy Approaches: Vaccination and Beyond
5 Preclinical Models to Test Ad Cancer Vaccines
6 Next-Generation Ad Vaccines Against Cancer: The Way Forward
7 Concluding Remarks: Miles to Go
Chapter Seven Cancer Treatment with Gene Therapy and Radiation Therapy
1 Introduction
2 Molecular Mechanisms of Tumor Response to Radiation Therapy
3 Gene Transfer Systems
4 Radiation-Responsive Promoters
5 Therapeutic Transgenes
6 Molecular Chemotherapy and Radiation Therapy
7 Conclusion
Chapter Eight Oncolytic Adenoviruses for Cancer Immunotherapy
1 Introduction
2 Adenoviruses as Therapeutic Agents Against Cancer
3 Immune Recognition of Adenoviruses
4 Oncolytic Adenoviruses as Immunotherapeutic Agents
5 Final Remarks
Index
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This thematic volume looks at "Applications of viruses for cancer therapy". With outstanding and original reviews, this volume covers topics such as Cancer Terminator Viruses and Approaches for Enhancing Therapeutic Outcomes, esign of improved oncolytic adenoviruses, and Adenovirus-based immunotherapies for cancer.
Key Features
- Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research
- This thematic volume looks at "Applications of viruses for cancer therapy"
- Outstanding and original reviews
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 3rd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983695
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983428
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Curiel Serial Volume Editor
David T. Curiel, M.D., Ph.D. is the Director of the Cancer Biology Division of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Curiel graduated medical school at Emory University in 1982, where he also completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine. Dr. Curiel’s scientific training includes tenureship at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland at the Pulmonary Branch of the Heart and Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) from 1985-1989, and a fellowship in Biotechnology at the National Cancer Institute, Navy Medical Oncology Branch from 1989-1990. He received his Ph.D. from University of Groningen in The Netherlands in 2002. Dr. Curiel has been at Washington University School of Medicine since 2011. In addition to his role as Director of the Cancer Biology Division, he is Director of the Biologic Therapeutics Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA