Applications of Synchrotron Radiation to Materials Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444888570, 9780080527413

Applications of Synchrotron Radiation to Materials Analysis, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: H. Saisho Y. Gohshi
eBook ISBN: 9780080527413
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd August 1996
Page Count: 500
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Basic characteristics of synchrotron radiation and its related facilities and instrumentation (M. Terasawa, M. Kihara). 2. X-ray fluorescence analysis (H. Saisho, H. Hashimoto). 3. Microbeam and chemical state analysis (S. Hayakawa, Y. Gohshi). 4. X-ray absorption fine structure (H. Oyanagi). 5. Application to surface structure analyses (T. Ohta, K. Asakura, T. Tokoyama). 6. Structure analysis by small-angle X-ray scattering (K. Kajiwara, Y. Hiragi). 7. The Rietveld method and its applications to synchrotron X-ray powder data (F. Izumi). X-ray microtomography (K. Usami, T. Hirano). Subject index.

Description

Synchroton radiation (SR) is utilized in most scientific fields. This book will therefore be useful not only for researchers engaged in analytical chemistry, and those studying the basic fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, as well as earth science, medicine, and life science but also for those engaged in research for elucidating structure of material and its function in the application fields including applied physics, semiconductor engineering, and metal engineering. The book has a highly interdisciplinary character. The outstanding characteristics of SR have also contributed to the rapid development of new fields and applications in analytical chemistry.

Features of this book:

• Explains the basics of SR

• Facilities and instrumentation are covered to facilitate the planning of experiments using SR.

• Aspects for the future development of SR are included together with an introduction to the latest techniques which are expected to find increasing use in the coming years.

This book should stimulate students specializing in analytical chemistry and materials science to have an interest in SR. In addition, it will provide scientists who are beginning analytical chemistry research using SR with instructive and illustrative descriptions. The book can also be used as an explanatory text for advanced research on the application of SR.

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080527413

Reviews

@qu:Synchrotron radiation (SR) is utilized in most scientific fields, but this collection of eight papers will be especially useful for students and researchers in analytical chemistry and materials science. @source:Scitech Book News @qu:...this volume has excellent coverage of the physics, and is particularly suited for materials scientists. @source:The Analyst

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Saisho Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Liaison Office, Ritsumeikan University, Shiga, Japan

Y. Gohshi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

