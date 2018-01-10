Applications of Semi-Analytical Methods for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128136751, 9780128136768

Applications of Semi-Analytical Methods for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer

1st Edition

Authors: Mohsen Sheikholeslami Davood Domairry Ganji
eBook ISBN: 9780128136768
Paperback ISBN: 9780128136751
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th January 2018
Page Count: 888
Description

Application of Semi-Analytical Methods for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer applies semi-analytical methods to solve a range of engineering problems. After various methods are introduced, their application in nanofluid flow and heat transfer, magnetohydrodynamic flow, electrohydrodynamic flow and heat transfer, and nanofluid flow in porous media within several examples are explored. This is a valuable reference resource for materials scientists and engineers that will help familiarize them with a wide range of semi-analytical methods and how they are used in nanofluid flow and heat transfer. The book also includes case studies to illustrate how these methods are used in practice.

Key Features

  • Presents detailed information, giving readers a complete familiarity with governing equations where nanofluid is used as working fluid
  • Provides the fundamentals of new analytical methods, applying them to applications of nanofluid flow and heat transfer in the presence of magnetic and electric field
  • Gives a detailed overview of nanofluid motion in porous media

Readership

Materials scientists, chemical engineers, chemists and physicists seeking to understand the effects of external magnetic fields on the hydrothermical behavior of naofluid

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Basic idea of new semi-analytical methods
    3. Application of semi-analytical methods and MAPLE coding
    4. Nanofluid flow analysis by means of semi analytical methods
    5. Magnetohydrodynamic nanofluid flow by means of semi analytical methods
    6. Electrohydrodynamic nanofluid flow by means of semi analytical methods
    7. Nanofluid hydrothermal behaviour in porous media

About the Author

Mohsen Sheikholeslami

Dr. Mohsen Sheikholeslami works at the Babol Noshirvani University of Technology’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, Iran. His research interests include Computational Fluid Dynamics, nanofluid simulation, mesoscopic modeling of fluid, nonlinear science, magnetohydrodynamics, ferrohydrodynamics, and electrohydrodynamics. He authored several papers and books across various areas of mechanical engineering. He was selected as a Web of Science Highly Cited Researcher (Top 0.01%) in 2016 and 2017. He is also the author of the books Applications of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Enhancement; Application of Semi-Analytical Methods for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer; Hydrothermal Analysis in Engineering Using Control Volume Finite Element Method; and External Magnetic Field Effects on Hydrothermal Treatment of Nanofluid, all published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran

Davood Domairry Ganji

D. D. Ganji is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Director of the Graduate Program at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology in Iran, as well as a consultant in nonlinear dynamics and the Dean of the National Elite Foundation of Iran. He has a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Tarbiat Modarres University. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Nonlinear Dynamic and Engineering Science, and Editor of International Journal of Nonlinear Sciences and Numerical Simulation and International Journal of Differential Equations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran

