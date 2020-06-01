Applications of Polymers in Drug Delivery
2nd Edition
Description
Applications of Polymers in Drug Delivery, Second Edition, provides a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to understand how polymeric materials can be applied to current, new, and emerging drug delivery applications.
Polymers play a crucial role in modulating drug delivery and have been fundamental in the successful development of many novel drug delivery systems. This book describes the development of polymeric systems, ranging from conventional dosage forms to the most recent smart systems. Regulatory and intellectual property aspects as well as the clinical applicability of polymeric drug delivery systems are also discussed. The chapters are organized by specific delivery route, offering methodical and detailed coverage throughout. This second edition has been thoroughly revised to include the latest developments in the field.
This is an essential book for researchers, scientists, and advanced students, in polymer science, drug delivery, pharmacology/pharmaceuticals, materials science, tissue engineering, nanomedicine, chemistry, and biology. In industry, this book supports scientists, R&D, and other professionals, working on polymers for drug delivery applications.
Key Features
- Explains how polymers can be prepared and utilized for all major drug delivery routes
- Presents the latest advances, including drug targeting, polymeric micelles and polymersomes, and the delivery of biologicals and nucleic acid therapeutics
- Includes appendices with in-depth information on pharmaceutical properties of polymers and regulatory aspects
Readership
Academic: Researchers, scientists, and advanced students, in polymer science, drug delivery, pharmacology/pharmaceuticals, materials science, tissue engineering, nanomedicine, chemistry, and biology.Industry: Scientists, R&D, and other professionals, working on polymers for drug delivery applications
Table of Contents
1. Polymers in Drug Delivery Systems
Priyanka Bhatt, Sonia Trehan and Ambikanandan Misra
2. Applications of Polymers in Buccal Drug Delivery
Aliasgar Shahiwala
3. Applications of Polymers in Gastric Drug Delivery
Sushil Patil, Mohan Rathi and Ambikanandan Misra
4. Applications of Polymers in Small Intestinal Drug Delivery
Rohan Lalani, Rajan Samant and Ambikanandan Misra
5. Application of Polymers in Transdermal Drug Delivery
Chetan Yewale, Hemal Tandel, Akanksha Patel and Ambikanandan Misra
6. Application of Polymers in Peyer's Patch Targeting
Deepa Patel, Drashti Pathak, Dipali Talele and Ambikanandan Misra
7. Applications of Polymers in Colon Drug Delivery
Denish Bardoliwala, Dipesh Baradia, Jitendra Amrutiya and Ambikanandan Misra
8. Applications of Polymers in Parenteral Drug Delivery
Imran Vhora, Nirav Khatri and Ambikanandan Misra
9. Applications of Polymers in Rectal Drug Delivery
Naazneen I. Surti and Ambikanandan Misra
10. Applications of Polymers in Vaginal Drug Delivery
Manisha Lalan, Vivek Patel and Ambikanandan Misra
11. Application of Polymers in Lung Drug Delivery
Bhavani Prasad Vinjamuri, Atul Kolte, Rahul Haware, Mahavir Bhupal Chougule and Arun Kumar Kotha
12. Applications of Polymers in Ocular Drug Delivery
Aliasgar Shahiwala
13. Targeting Approaches using Polymeric Nanocarriers
Saikat Ghosh, Subhas Bhowmick and Ambikanandan Misra
14. Self-assembled block copolymer nanoaggregates for drug delivery applications
Ketan Kuperkar and Pratap Bahadur
15. Applications of Polymers in Delivery of Biologics and Nucleic Acid Therapeutics
Vishnukant K. Mourya and Nazma Najirahmed Inamdar
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196595
About the Editor
Ambikanandan Misra
Prof. Ambikanandan Misra is a Professor of Pharmacy in the Faculty of Pharmacy at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India. He has worked in the field of pharmaceutical sciences for more than 39 years, particularly in the development of novel drug delivery systems, and advises the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food and cosmetics industries. He has published 7 books, 41 book chapters, and 166 peer-reviewed publications in reputed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India
Aliasgar Shahiwala
Prof. Aliasgar Shahiwala is a Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutics, and Graduate Program Director, at Dubai Pharmacy College, Dubai, UAE. His postdoctoral research at Northeastern University, USA, centred on applications of nanotechnology in the field of drug delivery and drug targeting. With more than 15 years of teaching and research experience, he has published several articles in international peer-reviewed journals, and four book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dubai Pharmacy College for Girls, Dubai, UAE