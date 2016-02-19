Applications of Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Microbalances, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction, History, and Overview of Applications of Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Microbalances
I. Introduction
II. History of Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Microbalances
A. Piezoelectric Effect
B. Frequency Control with Quartz Crystals
C. Relating Changes in Mass to Frequency Measurements
III. Overview of Applications of Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Microbalances
A. Chapter 2, Theory and Practice of the Quartz Crystal Microbalance
B. Chapter 3, Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances for Thin Film Deposition Process Control
C. Chapter 4, Stress Effects in Quartz Crystal Microbalances
D. Chapter 5, Simultaneous Measurement of Mass and Temperature Using Quartz Crystal Microbalances
E. Chapter 6, Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances in Surface Science
F. Chapter 7, Quartz Crystal Microbalances for Plasma-Assisted Etching Studies and Applications
G. Chapter 8, Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances in Analytical Chemistry
H. Chapter 9, Application of the Quartz Crystal Microbalance to Space System Contamination Studies
I. Chapter 10, Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances in Aerosol Mass Measurement
References
Chapter 2. Theory and Practice of the Quartz Crystal Microbalance
I. Introduction
II. Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Resonators
A. Modes of Vibration
B. Crystallographic Orientation
C. Temperature Dependence of the Resonant Frequency
D. Equivalent Circuit
III. Theory of the Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Microbalance
A. A Linear Frequency-to-Mass Equation for Small Mass Loads
B. A Linear Period-to-Mass Approximation for Extended Mass Loads
C. A General Formula for Mass Determination by a Quartz Crystal Microbalance
IV. The Role of Acoustic Impedance in a Quartz Crystal Microbalance
A. Experiments with Different Materials
B. Computation and Estimation of Acoustic Impedance
C. Accumulated Layers of Different Materials
V. Design Considerations for a Quartz Crystal Microbalance
A. The Quartz Crystal and its Supporting Structures
B. Limit of Mass Load on a Quartz Crystal Microbalance
C. Quartz Crystal Microbalances for Special Environments
D. Associated Electronics
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances for Thin Film Deposition Process Control
I. Introduction
II. Quartz Crystal Microbalances
A. Fundamentals
B. Differential Mass Sensitivity
C. Limiting Factors to the Accuracy and Mass Load
III. Thin Film Monitoring with Quartz Crystal Microbalances
A. Formation of Films with Reproducible Characteristics
B. Reliable Measures for Depositing Films with Correct and Reproducible Characteristics
C. Conclusions and Measures to Increase the Reproducibility of Film Characteristics
IV. Control of an Automatic Deposition System Using a Quartz Crystal Monitor
A. General Principles
B. Realization of an Automatic Coating System
C. Final Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. Stress Effects in Quartz Crystal Microbalances
I. Introduction
II. Origin of the Stress Effects
III. Magnitude of the Stress Effect for Microbalance Applications
IV. Simultaneous Mass and Stress Measurements Using the Double Resonator Technique
A. Development of Equations for Sf (dfA, dfB) and Mf (dfA, dfB)
B. Sf and Mf for Au Films Bombarded with 45 keV Kr Ions
C. Lateral Stress in Si Films Bombarded with 220 keV Kr Ions
V. Generalization of the Double Resonator Technique
VI. Thermal Shock Effects in Quartz Resonator Microbalances
VII. The SC-Cut as a Microbalance
References
Chapter 5. Simultaneous Measurement of Mass and Temperature Using Quartz Crystal Microbalances
I. Introduction
II. Electrode-Tab Resonator
III. Experimental Equipment
A. Determination of the Resonant Frequencies
B. Determination of the Mass
C. Determination of the Temperature
IV. Accuracy of the Method
A. Reduction of Errors
B. Experimental Results
V. Optimized Crystal Cut
A. Mass Coefficients a11 and a21
B. Temperature Coefficients a12 and a22
C. The Inaccuracies of δaij and δWi
VI. Summary
Glossary of Definitions
References
Chapter 6. Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances in Surface Science
I. Introduction
II. Chemisorption on Single Element Thin Films
III. Chemisorption and Decomposition Properties of Compound Thin Films
IV. Physical Adsorption and Environmental Applications
V. Molecular Beam Measurements
VI. Vapor Pressure and Outgassing Studies
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 7. Quartz Crystal Microbalances for Plasma-Assisted Etching Studies and Applications
I. Introduction
II. In Situ Plasma Studies
A. Plasma-Assisted Etching Apparatus and Terminology
B. Experimental Aspects of Operating a Quartz Crystal Microbalance in a Plasma Environment
C. Quartz Crystal Microbalance Measurements in Reactive Gas Plasmas
III. Nonplasma Studies of Plasma-Related Phenomena
A. Apparatus
B. Ion-Assisted Gas-Surface Chemistry - An Example of a Quartz Crystal Microbalance Application
C. Transient-Like Studies Using the Quartz Crystal Microbalance
D. Calibration of SIMS Using a Quartz Crystal Microbalance
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances in Analytical Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Apparatus
III. Sorption Detector
IV. Piezoelectric Crystal Detector for Water
V. Detector for Gas Chromatograph
VI. Detector for Liquid Chromatography
VII. Piezoelectric Crystal Detector for Detection and Determination of Air Pollutants
A. Detector for Sulfur Dioxide
B. Ammonia Detectors
C. Detector for Hydrogen Sulfide
D. Detector for Hydrogen Chloride Gas
E. Detector for Organophosphorus Compounds and Pesticides
F. Detector for Aromatic Hydrocarbons
G. Detector for Mercury in Air
H. Detector for Mononitrotoluene
I. Carbon Monoxide Detector
VIII. Determination of Compounds in Water
IX. Other Applications
A. Microweighing with the Quartz Crystal Detector
B. Piezoelectric Crystals for Residues in Liquid and Hydrogen
C. Miscellaneous Applications
X. Instrumentation Available Commercially
XI. Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 9. Application of the Quartz Crystal Microbalance to Space System Contamination Studies
I. Introduction
II. Evaluation of a Commercial Space-Qualified Quartz Crystal Microbalance
A. System Description
B. Evaluation Experiments
C. Data Reduction
D. Comparison of Experimental and Predicted Evaporation Rate
III. Measurement of Outgassing Rate by the Quartz Crystal Microbalance Collection Method
A. Introduction
B. The Quartz Crystal Microbalance Collection Technique
C. Measurement of Diffusion Properties
IV. Analysis of the Species by Heating the Quartz Crystal Microbalance
A. Practical Considerations
B. Applications of the Method
V. Response of the Quartz Crystal Microbalance to Liquid Deposits
A. Theoretical Analysis
B. Experimental Measurements
C. Discussion
VI. Condensation Kinetics
VII. Mass Measurement on Optical and Thermal Control Surfaces
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10. Applications of Quartz Crystal Microbalances in Aerosol Mass Measurement
I. Introduction
II. Principles
A. Mass Concentration of Aerosol
B. Particle Adhesion
III. Instrumentation
A. General Description
B. Particle Collection and Deposition
C. Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Mass Detector
IV. Performance Characteristics of the Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Microbalance for Aerosol Measurements
A. Mass Response
B. Linear Response
C. Collection and Deposition of Aerosol Particles
D. Effects of Temperature
E. Effects of Humidity
F. Effects of Pressure
G. Calibration
V. Applications
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Index
Description
Applications of Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Microbalances deals with the theory, design, artifacts, and varied applications of the piezoelectric quartz crystal microbalance. Applications of microbalances range from thin film deposition process control to simultaneous measurement of mass and temperature, analytical chemistry, and space system contamination studies. Stress effects in microbalances are also considered.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with a historical background and overview of applications of piezoelectric quartz crystal microbalances, followed by an analysis of the theory and practice of microbalances. The role of acoustic impedance in a quartz crystal microbalance and design considerations for a microbalance are given emphasis. Subsequent chapters focus on applications of microbalances in thin film deposition process control; simultaneous measurement of mass and temperature; surface science and analytical chemistry; plasma-assisted etching and space system contamination studies; and aerosol mass measurement.
This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners of physics, chemistry, and materials science.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1984
- Published:
- 1st February 1984
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596482
Reviews
@qu:The editors have, together with nine other authors, collected all that is worth knowing about the history, theory, operation and applications of the QCM methods... @source:Talanta
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
C. Lu Editor
Dr. Cong Lu is currently an associate Professor in the School of Mechatronics Engineering, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. Dr. Lu’s research interests include collaborative design and assembly, concurrent Engineering, and CAD/CAM. Dr. Lu has published many research papers in the reputable international journals, such as ASME Journal of Computing and Information Science in Engineering, IMechE Journal of Engineering Manufacture, International Journal of Production Research.