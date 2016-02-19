Applications of Nonlinear Programming to Optimization and Control
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th IFAC Workshop, San Francisco, USA, 20-21 June 1983
Applications of Nonlinear Programming to Optimization and Control is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Federation of Automatic Control Workshop by the same title, held in San Francisco, California on June 20-21, 1983. This workshop aims to exchange information on the applications of optimization and nonlinear programming techniques to real-life control problems, to investigate ideas that arise from these exchanges, and to look for advances in nonlinear programming that are useful in solving control problems.
This book is divided into 16 chapters. It covers a wide range of related topics, starting with computer-aided-design of practical control systems, continuing through advanced work on quasi-Newton methods and gradient restoration algorithms. Other chapters provide specific examples, which apply these methods to representative problems. The remaining chapters present examples, including trajectory optimization, optimal design of a structure for a satellite, identification of hovercraft characteristics, determination of optimal electricity generation, and optimal automatic transmission for road vehicles.
This book is of value to computer scientists and mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Design of Low-Order Compensators Using Parameter Optimization
CAD of Control Systems: Application of Nonlinear Programming to a Linear-Quadratic Formulation
Minimal Root Sensitivity in Linear Systems
Optimization-Based Design of Control Systems with Uncertain Plant
Automated Synthesis of Control Systems: A Design Approach
Optimal Design of a Radiating Fin for Communications Satellites
A Practical Method for Identification of Dynamic Processes
A Stochastic Programming Model for Determining Optimal Electricity Generation
The Simplex Technique as a General Optimization Method
Numerical Solution of Piecewise Continuous Trajectory Optimization Problems
Truncated-Newton Methods for Large-Scale Function Minimization
A Class of Structured Quasi-Newton Algorithms for Optimal Control Problems
Supplementary Optimality Properties of the Family of Gradient-Restoration Algorithms for Optimal Control Problems
Implementation of Spline Approximations Algorithms in Numerical Optimal Control
A Control Problem off the Beaten Path: The (Optimal) Automatic Transmission for Road Vehicles
Collocated Hermite Approximation Applied to Time Optimal Crosscountry Soaring
Author Index
