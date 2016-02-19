Applications of Nonlinear Programming to Optimization and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080305745, 9781483148397

Applications of Nonlinear Programming to Optimization and Control

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 4th IFAC Workshop, San Francisco, USA, 20-21 June 1983

Editors: H. E. Rauch
eBook ISBN: 9781483148397
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 156
Description

Applications of Nonlinear Programming to Optimization and Control is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Federation of Automatic Control Workshop by the same title, held in San Francisco, California on June 20-21, 1983. This workshop aims to exchange information on the applications of optimization and nonlinear programming techniques to real-life control problems, to investigate ideas that arise from these exchanges, and to look for advances in nonlinear programming that are useful in solving control problems.

This book is divided into 16 chapters. It covers a wide range of related topics, starting with computer-aided-design of practical control systems, continuing through advanced work on quasi-Newton methods and gradient restoration algorithms. Other chapters provide specific examples, which apply these methods to representative problems. The remaining chapters present examples, including trajectory optimization, optimal design of a structure for a satellite, identification of hovercraft characteristics, determination of optimal electricity generation, and optimal automatic transmission for road vehicles.

This book is of value to computer scientists and mathematicians.

Table of Contents


﻿Design of Low-Order Compensators Using Parameter Optimization

CAD of Control Systems: Application of Nonlinear Programming to a Linear-Quadratic Formulation

Minimal Root Sensitivity in Linear Systems

Optimization-Based Design of Control Systems with Uncertain Plant

Automated Synthesis of Control Systems: A Design Approach

Optimal Design of a Radiating Fin for Communications Satellites

A Practical Method for Identification of Dynamic Processes

A Stochastic Programming Model for Determining Optimal Electricity Generation

The Simplex Technique as a General Optimization Method

Numerical Solution of Piecewise Continuous Trajectory Optimization Problems

Truncated-Newton Methods for Large-Scale Function Minimization

A Class of Structured Quasi-Newton Algorithms for Optimal Control Problems

Supplementary Optimality Properties of the Family of Gradient-Restoration Algorithms for Optimal Control Problems

Implementation of Spline Approximations Algorithms in Numerical Optimal Control

A Control Problem off the Beaten Path: The (Optimal) Automatic Transmission for Road Vehicles

Collocated Hermite Approximation Applied to Time Optimal Crosscountry Soaring

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148397

