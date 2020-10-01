Applications of Nonlinear Fiber Optics
3rd Edition
Description
The development of new highly nonlinear fibers - referred to as microstructured fibers, holey fibers and photonic crystal fibers - is the next generation technology for all-optical signal processing and biomedical applications. This new edition has been thoroughly updated to incorporate these key technology developments.
The book presents sound coverage of the fundamentals of lightwave technology, along with material on pulse compression techniques and rare-earth-doped fiber amplifiers and lasers. The chapters include information on fiber-optic communication systems and the ultrafast signal processing techniques that make use of nonlinear phenomena in optical fibers. This edition has been extensively updated to reflect the considerable developments in the last ten years since the 2nd edition was published.
This book is an ideal reference for R&D engineers working on developing next generation optical components; scientists involved with research on fiber amplifiers and lasers; graduate students and researchers working in the fields of optical communications and quantum information.
New to this edition:
- Chapters on Fiber Lasers and Fiber Amplifiers have significantly changed to reflect the development of high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers, and of lasers operating in the mid-infrared region
- Chapter 7 on Fiber-Optic Communications has a new section on space-division multiplexing, a technique that makes use of multimode or multicore fibers
- Chapter 8 on Optical Signal Processing presents coherent detection with advanced modulation formats
- Chapter 9 on Highly Nonlinear Fibers has updates on the continuing progress in designing photonic-crystal and other micro-structured fibers, as well as a section on chalcogenide fibers
- Chapter 10 on Quantum Communications includes the latest research on Quantum technologies, such as phase-sensitive fiber-optics parametric amplifiers, all-fiber sources of entangles photons, and improved sensitivity of phase measurements
Key Features
- The only book on how to develop nonlinear fiber optic applications
- The third edition describes the latest research on nonlinear fiber optics that have been applied since the second edition was published
- Demonstrates how nonlinear fiber optics principles are applied in practice
Readership
MSc students, PhD researchers, PostDocs Level studying and researching nonlinear fibre optics
Table of Contents
1 Fiber Gratings
1.1 Basic Concepts
1.1.1 Bragg Diffraction
1.1.2 Photosensitivity
1.2 Fabrication Techniques
1.2.1 Single-Beam Internal Technique
1.2.2 Dual-Beam Holographic Technique
1.2.3 Phase-Mask Technique
1.2.4 Point-by-Point Fabrication Technique
1.2.5 Technique Based on Ultrashort Optical Pulses
1.3 Grating Characteristics
1.3.1 Coupled-Mode Equations
1.3.2 CW Solution in the Linear Case
1.3.3 Photonic Bandgap
1.3.4 Grating as an Optical Filter
1.3.5 Experimental Verification
1.4 CW Nonlinear Effects
1.4.1 Nonlinear Dispersion Curves
1.4.2 Optical Bistability
1.5 Modulation Instability
1.5.1 Linear Stability Analysis
1.5.2 Effective NLS Equation
1.5.3 Experimental Results
1.6 Nonlinear Pulse Propagation
1.6.1 Bragg Solitons
1.6.2 Relation to NLS Solitons
1.6.3 Experiments on Bragg Solitons
1.6.4 Nonlinear Switching
1.6.5 Effects of Birefringence
1.7 Related Periodic Structures
1.7.1 Long-Period Gratings
1.7.2 Nonuniform Bragg Gratings
1.7.3 Transient and Dynmaic Gratings
Problems
References
2 Directional Couplers
2.1 Coupler Characteristics
2.1.1 Coupled-Mode Equations
2.1.2 Low-Power CW Beams
2.1.3 Linear Pulse Switching
2.2 Nonlinear Effects
2.2.1 Quasi-CW Switching
2.2.2 Experimental Results
2.2.3 Nonlinear Supermodes
2.2.4 Modulation Instability
2.3 Ultrashort Pulse Propagation
2.3.1 Nonlinear Switching of Optical Pulses
2.3.2 Variational Approach
2.3.3 Coupler-Paired Solitons
2.3.4 Higher-Order Effects
2.4 Other Types of Couplers
2.4.1 Asymmetric Couplers
2.4.2 Active Couplers
2.4.3 Grating-Assisted Couplers
2.4.4 Birefringent Couplers
2.5 Multicore Fiber Couplers
2.5.1 Dual-Core Photonic Crystal Fibers
2.5.2 Multicore Fibers
Problems
References
3 Fiber Interferometers
3.1 Fabry–Perot and Ring Resonators
3.1.1 Transmission Resonances
3.1.2 Optical Bistability
3.1.3 Nonlinear Dynamics and Chaos
3.1.4 Modulation Instability
3.1.5 Cavity Solitons and their applications
3.2 Sagnac Interferometers
3.2.1 Nonlinear Transmission
3.2.2 Nonlinear Switching
3.2.3 Applications
3.3 Mach–Zehnder Interferometers
3.3.1 Nonlinear Characteristics
3.3.2 Applications
3.4 Michelson Interferometers
Problems
References
4 Fiber Amplifiers
4.1 Basic Concepts
4.1.1 Pumping and Gain Coefficient
4.1.2 Amplifier Gain and Bandwidth
4.1.3 Amplifier Noise
4.2 Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers
4.2.1 Gain Spectrum
4.2.2 Amplifier Gain
4.2.3 Amplifier Noise
4.3 Dispersive and Nonlinear Effects
4.3.1 Maxwell–Bloch Equations
4.3.2 Ginzburg–Landau Equation
4.4 Modulation Instability
4.4.1 Distributed Amplification
4.4.2 Periodic Lumped Amplification
4.4.3 Noise Amplification
4.5 Amplifier Solitons
4.5.1 Properties of Autosolitons
4.5.2 Maxwell–Bloch Solitons
4.6 Pulse Amplification
4.6.1 Anomalous-Dispersion Regime
4.6.2 Normal-Dispersion Regime
4.6.3 Higher-Order Effects
4.7 Fiber-Optic Raman Amplifiers
4.7.1 Pulse Amplification through Raman Gain
4.7.2 Self-Similar Evolution and Similariton Formation
Problems
Reference
5 Fiber Lasers
5.1 Basic Concepts
5.1.1 Pumping and Optical Gain
5.1.2 Cavity Design
5.1.3 Laser Threshold and Output Power
5.2 CW Fiber Lasers
5.2.1 Nd-Doped Fiber Lasers
5.2.2 Yb-Doped Fiber Lasers
5.2.3 Erbium-Doped Fiber Lasers
5.2.4 DFB Fiber Lasers
5.2.5 Self-Pulsing and Chaos
5.3 Short-Pulse Fiber Lasers
5.3.1 Q-Switched Fiber Lasers
5.3.2 Physics of Mode Locking
5.3.3 Active Mode Locking
5.3.4 Harmonic Mode Locking
5.4 Passive Mode Locking
5.4.1 Saturable Absorbers
5.4.2 Nonlinear Fiber-Loop Mirrors
5.4.3 Nonlinear Polarization Rotation
5.4.4 Hybrid Mode Locking
5.4.5 Other Mode-Locking Techniques
5.5 Role of Fiber Nonlinearity and Dispersion
5.5.1 Saturable-Absorber Mode Locking
5.5.2 Additive-Pulse Mode Locking
5.5.3 Spectral Sidebands and Pulse Width
5.5.4 Phase Locking and Soliton Collision
5.5.5 Polarization Effects
Problems
References
6 Pulse Compression
6.1 Physical Mechanism
6.2 Grating-Fiber Compressors
6.2.1 Grating Pair
6.2.2 Optimum Compressor Design
6.2.3 Practical Limitations
6.2.4 Experimental Results
6.3 Soliton-Effect Compressors
6.3.1 Compressor Optimization
6.3.2 Experimental Results
6.3.3 Higher-Order Nonlinear Effects
6.4 Fiber Bragg Gratings
6.4.1 Gratings as a Compact Dispersive Element
6.4.2 Grating-Induced Nonlinear Chirp
6.4.3 Bragg-Soliton Compression
6.5 Chirped-Pulse Amplification
6.5.1 Chirped Fiber Gratings
6.5.2 Photonic Crystal Fibers
6.6 Dispersion-Managed Fibers
6.6.1 Dispersion-Decreasing Fibers
6.6.2 Comb-like Dispersion Profiles
6.7 Other Compression Techniques
6.7.1 Cross-Phase Modulation
6.7.2 Gain Switching in Semiconductor Lasers
6.7.3 Optical Amplifiers
6.7.4 Fiber-Loop Mirrors and Other Devices
Problems
References
7 Fiber-Optic Communications
7.1 System Basics
7.1.1 Loss Management
7.1.2 Dispersion Management
7.2 Impact of Fiber Nonlinearities
7.2.1 Stimulated Brillouin Scattering
7.2.2 Stimulated Raman Scattering
7.2.3 Self-Phase Modulation
7.2.4 Cross-Phase Modulation
7.2.5 Four-Wave Mixing
7.3 Solitons in Optical Fibers
7.3.1 Properties of Optical Solitons
7.3.2 Loss-Managed Solitons
7.3.3 Dispersion-Managed Solitons
7.3.4 Timing Jitter
7.4 Pseudo-Linear Lightwave Systems
7.4.1 Intrachannel Nonlinear Effects
7.4.2 Intrachannel XPM
7.4.3 Intrachannel FWM
7.5 Coherent Detection
7.5.1 Symbols, Baud, and Modulation Formats
7.5.2 Heterodyne Detection
7.5.3 Impact of Nonlinear Effects
7.6 Space-Division Multiplexing
7.6.1 Multicore Fibers
7.6.2 Multimode Fibers
Problems
References
8 Optical Signal Processing
8.1 Wavelength Conversion
8.1.1 XPM-Based Wavelength Converters
8.1.2 FWM-Based Wavelength Converters
8.2 Ultrafast Optical Switching
8.2.1 XPM-Based Sagnac-Loop Switches
8.2.2 Polarization-Discriminating Switches
8.2.3 FWM-Based Ultrafast Switches
8.3 Applications of Time-Domain Switching
8.3.1 Channel Demultiplexing
8.3.2 Data-Format Conversion
8.3.3 All-Optical Sampling
8.4 Optical Regenerators
8.4.1 SPM- and XPM-Based Regenerators
8.4.2 FWM-Based Regenerators
8.4.3 Phase-Preserving Regenerators
8.4.4 Multichannel Optical Regenerators
8.4.5 Optical 3R Regenerators
Problems
References
9 Highly Nonlinear Fibers
9.1 Microstructured Fibers
9.1.1 Design and Fabrication
9.1.2 Nonlinear and Dispersive Properties
9.2 Wavelength Shifting and Tuning
9.2.1 Raman-Induced Frequency Shifts
9.2.2 Four-Wave Mixing
9.3 Supercontinuum Generation
9.3.1 Multichannel Telecommunication Sources
9.3.2 Nonlinear Microscopy and Spectroscopy
9.3.3 Optical Coherence Tomography
9.3.4 Optical Frequency Metrology
9.4 Kerr Frequency Combs
9.4.1 Fiber-based Ring Cavities
9.4.2 Properties of Cavity Solitons
9.5 Photonic Bandgap Fibers
9.5.1 Properties of Hollow-Core PCFs
9.5.2 Applications of Air-Core PCFs
9.5.3 Fluid-Filled Hollow-core PCFs
Problems
References
10 Quantum Applications
10.1 Quantum Theory of Pulse Propagation
10.1.1 Quantum Nonlinear Schr¨odinger Equation
10.1.2 Quantum Theory of Self-Phase Modulation
10.1.3 Generalized NLS Equation
10.1.4 Quantum Solitons
10.2 Squeezing of Quantum Noise
10.2.1 Physics behind Quadrature Squeezing
10.2.2 FWM-Induced Quadrature Squeezing
10.2.3 SPM-Induced Quadrature Squeezing
10.2.4 SPM-Induced Amplitude Squeezing
10.2.5 Polarization Squeezing
10.3 Quantum Nondemolition Schemes
10.3.1 QND Measurements through Soliton Collisions
10.3.2 QND Measurements through Spectral Filtering
10.4 Quantum Sources
10.4.1 Single-Photon Sources
10.4.2 Photon-Pair Sources
10.4.3 Impact of spontaneous Raman scattering
10.4.4 Heralded Single-Photon Sources
10.5 Quantum Entanglement
10.5.1 Polarization Entanglement
10.5.2 Time-Bin Entanglement
10.5.3 Continuous-Variable Entanglement
10.6 Applications of Quantum States
10.6.1 Quantum Cryptography
10.6.2 Quantum Networks
Problems
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170403
About the Author
Govind Agrawal
Govind Agrawal is the James C. Wyant Professor of Optics at the Institute of Optics of University of Rochester, USA. His previous appointments were at Ecole Polytechnique, France, City University of New York, and AT& T Bell Laboratories. He is an author or coauthor of more than 400 research papers and eight books. Professor Agrawal is a Fellow of the Optical society (OSA) and a Life Fellow of IEEE. He has served on the Editorial Board of many optics journals and was the Editor-in-Chief of the OSA journal Advances in Optics and Photonics from 2014 to 2019. In 2012, IEEE Photonics Society honored Dr. Agrawal with its prestigious Quantum Electronics Award. He received in 2013 Riker University Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching. He was awarded in 2015 the Esther Hoffman Beller Medal of the Optical Society. He is also the recipient of the 2019 Max Born Award of the Optical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Optics, University of Rochester, NY, USA
Ratings and Reviews
