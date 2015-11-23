Applications of NMR Spectroscopy: Volume 3
1st Edition
Description
Applications of NMR Spectroscopy, Volume 3 presents the latest developments in the field of NMR spectroscopy, including the analysis of the structure-property relationship of polyphenols, breast cancer diagnosis, drug discovery and formulation, protein confirmation analysis using Fluorine NMR, and enaminone studies.
The well-illustrated chapters contain comprehensive references to the recent literature. The content is ideal for readers who are seeking reviews and updates, as it consolidates scientific articles of a diverse nature into a single volume. The book is organized into sections based on disciplines such as food science and medical diagnostics, with each chapter written by eminent experts in the field.
The applications presented cover a wide range of the field, such as drug development, medical imaging and diagnostics, food science, mining, petrochemical, process control, materials science, and chemical engineering, making this resource a multi-disciplinary reference.
Key Features
- Consolidates the latest developments in NMR spectroscopy into a single volume
- Authored and edited by world-leading experts in spectroscopy
- Features comprehensive references to the most recent related literature
- More than 75 illustrations aid in the retention of key concepts
Readership
Analytical and medicinal chemists; food scientists, pharmaceutical scientists; students taking related coursework at the upper undergraduate or graduate level
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Contributors
- Subject Area: Medical Diagnosis
- Chapter 1: Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Imaging in Breast Cancer Prognosis and Diagnosis
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Applications of magnetic resonance techniques to breast cancer research
- Discussion and conclusion
- Conflict of interest
- Acknowledgments
- Subject Area: Food Sciences
- Chapter 2: Application of NMR Spectroscopy for the Characterization of Dietary Polyphenols
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- NMR sepctroscopy
- Polyphenols
- Applications
- Summary
- Conflict of interest
- Acknowledgements
- Subject Area: Molecular Identification (Secondary Metabolites)
- Chapter 3: New Developments in NMR Methodologies with Special Roles in Natural Product Discovery
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- NMR Instrumentation Advancements: High Field Magnets and Innovative Probes
- Hyphenated NMR Methods
- GC-NMR
- Direct NMR Analyses of Metabolites within Complex Mixtures and Metabolomics
- Perspective and Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 4: Investigations of Biomolecular Conformation and Dynamics using 19F NMR
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- 19F Labeling Strategies in Biomolecules
- Protein Applications
- Protein Structure
- Protein Dynamics
- Protein Folding and Aggregation
- Amyloid Formation
- Binding Studies
- Protein-Biomolecular Interactions
- In Vivo Protein Structure
- Fluorinated Nucleosides and Oligomers
- Fluorocarbon and Nucleoside Ampiphiles
- DNA/RNA Secondary Structure
- Nucleic Acids Dynamics
- Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 5: NMR of the Enaminones
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- History
- Molecular Modeling
- NMR of the Enaminones
- Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgements
- Subject Area: Molecular Identification (Structural Biology)
- Chapter 6: Monitoring Intermolecular and Intramolecular Interactions by NMR Spectroscopy
- Abstract:
- Introduction
- Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgements
- Subject Index
About the Editor
M. Iqbal Choudhary
Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, PhD, is a Professor of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan. He is a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London; American Chemical Society; International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC); American Society of Pharmacology; New York Academy of Sciences; Federation of Asian Chemical Societies (FACS); and he serves on the executive board of the Asian Network of Research on Anti Diabetic Plants (ANRAP). He is a recipient of the National Book Foundation's Prize for Chemistry and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award in Education, 2006, given by the President of Azerbaijan. He has published 24 books, more than 570 papers, and 20 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan