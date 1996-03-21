Applications of LC-MS in Environmental Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820679, 9780080858678

Applications of LC-MS in Environmental Chemistry, Volume 59

1st Edition

Editors: Damia Barcelo
eBook ISBN: 9780080858678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444820679
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st March 1996
Page Count: 540
Table of Contents

Part I. Fundamental Aspects and Instrumentation.Chapter 1. Developments in interface technology for combined liquid chromatography, capillary electrophoresis and supercritical fluid chromatography-mass spectrometry (W.M.A. Niessen). Chapter 2. Ionisation methods in LC-MS and LC-MS-MS (TSP, APCI, ESP and CF-FAB) (B.L.M van Baar). Chapter 3. Optimization of instrumental parameters for flow-injection analysis, thermospray tandem mass spectrometry (R.B. Geerdink). Part II. Environmental Applications.Chapter 4. LC-MS techniques for the analysis of dyes (J.Yinonet al.). Chapter 5. LC-MS: a new window for trace-level monitoring of pesticides and their transformation products in environmental water samples (D. Barcelóet al.). Chapter 6. Separation, identification and quantification of surfactants and their metabolites in waste water, surface water and drinking water by LC-TSP-MS, FIA-TSP-MS and MS-MS (H.F. Schröder). Chapter 7. Particle beam mass spectrometry for the identification of environmental contaminants and agrochemicals (M.J.I. Mattina). Chapter 8. Particle beam mass spectrometry for the analysis of aqueous and hazardous waste leachates (J. Hsu). Chapter 9. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry of organotin compounds (L.D. Betowski, T.L. Jones). Chapter 10. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry of seafood toxins (M.A. Quilliam). Part III. Complementary Techniques. Chapter 11. On-line post column liquid-solid and liquid-liquid extractions in environmental liquid chromatography-thermospray-mass spectrometry (R.J. Vreeken). Chapter 12. Capillary electrophoresis/mass spectrometry applied to environmental analysis (W.C. Brumley, W. Winnik). Notice. Acknowledgements. References. Subject Index.

Description

Looking at the literature available, it is clear that there is a need for a book on LC-MS applications in environmental analysis. This book endeavours to answer the following questions: What interface to use to solve "my detection problem"? Can I obtain enough sensitivity for the confirmation of my compound in real-world environmental samples? Is there enough structural information?

The present book aims to provide a critical evaluation of LC-MS in environmental chemistry and it is structured in different areas. Apart from an introductory section with fundamental aspects, application areas using the most relevant interfacing systems (PB, TSP, ES) for the characterization of environmental compounds are included. In this sense, applications are discussed on the characterization of the most relevant compounds of environmental interest such as pesticides, detergents, dyes, polar metabolites, waste streams, organotin compounds and marine toxins with comparison between different interfacing systems. Finally, new methods and strategies in LC-MS, e.g. the use of capillary electrophoresis, MS together with on-line post-column systems in LC-MS are also shown.

By the nature of its content and written as it is by experienced practitioners, the book is intended to serve as a practical reference for analytical chemists who need to use LC-MS in environmental studies. Each chapter includes sufficient references to the literature to serve as a valuable starting point and also contains detailed investigations. The broad spectrum of the book and its application to environmental priority compounds makes it unique in many ways.

@qu:This work fills a niche in both the environmental chemistry and mass spectrometry literature and provides researchers in this area, for the first time, a useful reference book on the environmental applications of LC-MS. This book is highly recommended for any researchers in the field of environmental analysis, especially those looking to move beyond GC-MS. @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society

Prof. dr. Barcelo Damia, Director of the Catalan Institute for Water Research (ICRA) and Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDAEA), Barcelona, Spain. His expertise is in water quality assessment and management, fate, risk and removal of emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants and analysis, fate and risk of emerging contaminants and nanomaterials in the aquatic environment. He published over 900 papers, 200 book chapters and has h index 91. He was a coordinator of several national and EU projects and at the moment he coordinates two EU projects: GLOBAQUA , on multiple stressors in the aquatic environment and SEA-on-a-CHIP, on the development of sensor technolgies for emerging contamaints in marine aquaculture. He is CoEditor in Chief of the journal Science of Total Environment and the book series Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry, both form Elsevier..

