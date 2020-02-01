Applications of Heat, Mass and Fluid Boundary Layers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Physics of Fluid Motion, Compressible Flows, and Heat Transfer
2. Mechanics of Fluids, Heat Transfer and Boundary Layers
3. Boundary Layer Equations in Fluid Dynamics
4. Overview of the Merk-Chao-Fagbenle Method of Boundary Layers and Applications
5. The Spectral-Homotopy Analysis Method (SHAM) for Solutions of Boundary Layer Problems
6. Review of Non-Newtonian Boundary Layer Transfer
7. A New Numerical Approach to MHD Mixed Convection Flow
8. On a Selection of Convective Boundary Layer Flow Problems
9. The Bivariate Spectral Quasilinearization Method for Nonlinear Boundary Layer Partial Differential Equations
10. Mixed Convection Heat Transfer in Rotating Elliptic Coolant Channels
11. Advanced Fluids
12. Thermodynamics (Entropy Generation) of Boundary Layer Flows
13. Applications of Boundary Layer Research in Energy Systems and Implications for Climate Change
Description
Applications of Heat, Mass and Fluid Boundary Layers brings together the latest research on boundary layers where there has been remarkable advancements in recent years. This book highlights relevant concepts and solutions to energy issues and environmental sustainability by combining fundamental theory on boundary layers with real-world industrial applications from, among others, the thermal, nuclear and chemical industries. The book's editors and their team of expert contributors discuss many core themes, including advanced heat transfer fluids and boundary layer analysis, physics of fluid motion and viscous flow, thermodynamics and transport phenomena, alongside key methods of analysis such as the Merk-Chao-Fagbenle method.
This book’s multidisciplinary coverage will give engineers, scientists, researchers and graduate students in the areas of heat, mass, fluid flow and transfer a thorough understanding of the technicalities, methods and applications of boundary layers, with a unified approach to energy, climate change and a sustainable future.
Key Features
- Presents up-to-date research on boundary layers with very practical applications across a diverse mix of industries
- Includes mathematical analysis to provide detailed explanation and clarity
- Provides solutions to global energy issues and environmental sustainability
Readership
Experts on boundary layers, energy, climate change, sustainability; engineers, researchers, scientists, graduate students in areas of flow, heat, mass transfer in boundary layers, with a unified approach to energy, climate change and sustainability; Experts and researchers in areas of nanofluids and chemical and nuclear energy engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179499
About the Editors
Richard Layi Fagbenle Editor
Dr. Fagbenle is an adjunct professor of mechanical engineering at the Center for Petroleum, Energy Economics and Law, University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is also the former head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He has taught engineering courses at several schools, including the University of Illinois (Urbana- Champaign, IL, USA), Iowa State University (Ames, IA, USA), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Kumasi, Ghana), South Bank University (London, UK) and Covenant University (Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria). He is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria (SESN), and the Nigerian Association for Energy Economics (NAEE), and a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). His areas of research are laminar boundary layers, energy, exergy, climate change, and energy policies for a more sustainable future.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Petroleum, Energy, Economics and Law, University of Ibadan, Nigeria
Olaleye Michael Amoo Editor
Dr. Amoo was a doctoral boundary layer student of Professor Fagbenle at the prestigious University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is currently an engineer at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems (Melbourne, FL, USA). He was formerly a senior mechanical engineer at Raytheon Missile Systems, to develop future missile technologies such as hypersonic technology for the United States and UTC-Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut, USA. He was also an engineer at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, USA. Together with a colleague at Pratt & Whitney, he obtained a patent for the development of a new technique that could optimize fan blades for next-generation low- carbon and advanced jet engines, which continues to be a NASA-funded initiative to this day. He is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). His areas of research are energy, exergy, nanofluids, and laminar boundary layer convective heat transfer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, FL, USA
Sufianu Aliu Editor
Dr. Aliu was a doctoral boundary layer student of Prof. Fagbenle. He is currently with the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria, where he teaches various engineering courses and conducts research in the field of thermo-fluids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering Department, University of Benin, Nigeria
Ayodeji Falana Editor
Dr. Falana was a doctoral boundary layer student of Prof. Fagbenle and is currently with the Mechanical Engineering Department at the prestigious University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria, where he teaches both undergraduate and post-graduate engineering courses. He is an avid researcher in theoretical and experimental thermo-fluids, in general, and boundary layer convective heat transfer in particular.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering department, University of Ibadan, Nigeria