Applications of Heat, Mass and Fluid Boundary Layers brings together the latest research on boundary layers where there has been remarkable advancements in recent years. This book highlights relevant concepts and solutions to energy issues and environmental sustainability by combining fundamental theory on boundary layers with real-world industrial applications from, among others, the thermal, nuclear and chemical industries. The book's editors and their team of expert contributors discuss many core themes, including advanced heat transfer fluids and boundary layer analysis, physics of fluid motion and viscous flow, thermodynamics and transport phenomena, alongside key methods of analysis such as the Merk-Chao-Fagbenle method.

This book’s multidisciplinary coverage will give engineers, scientists, researchers and graduate students in the areas of heat, mass, fluid flow and transfer a thorough understanding of the technicalities, methods and applications of boundary layers, with a unified approach to energy, climate change and a sustainable future.