Applications of Fuzzy Set Theory in Human Factors, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Concept of Fuzziness: An Introduction. Human-Machine Communication. Human Operator: Judgement and Reliability. Design and Analysis of Work Systems. Mental and Physical Workload and Stress Evaluation. Bibliographical Notes. Author Index.
Description
The development of the theory of fuzzy sets was motivated largely by the need for a computational framework for dealing with systems in which human judgement, behavior and emotions play a dominant role. Although there are very few papers on fuzzy sets in the literature of psychology and cognitive science, the theory of fuzzy sets provides a much better model for human cognition than traditional approaches.
By focusing on the application of fuzzy sets in human factors, this book provides a valuable, authoritative overview of what the theory is about and how it can be applied. An impressive feature is the broad spectrum of applications, ranging from the use of fuzzy methods in the ergonomic diagnostics of industrial production systems to approximate reasoning in risk analysis and the modeling of human-computer interactions in information retrieval tasks. Equally impressive is the very wide variety of disciplines and countries represented by the contributors.
Reviews
@qu:...I recommend this book to those who wish a better understanding of the field of fuzzy set theory...performs a most valuable service to the profession. @source:International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics @qu:...a unique contribution to the methodologies available for human factors specialists. @source:Contemporary Psychology
About the Editors
W. Karwowski Editor
Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, USA
A. Mital Editor
Anil Mital is Professor of Industrial Engineering and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He is also the Founding Director of the Ergonomics and Engineering Controls Research Laboratory and former Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He holds a B.E. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Allahabad University, India, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University and Texas Tech University, respectively.
University of Cincinnati, Ergonomics & Engineering, Controls Research Laboratory, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0166, USA