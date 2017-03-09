Applications in High Resolution Mass Spectrometry

Applications of High Resolution Mass Spectrometry: Food Safety and Pesticide Residue Analysis is the first book to offer complete coverage of all aspects of high resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) used for the analysis of pesticide residue in food. Aimed at researchers and graduate students in food safety, toxicology, and analytical chemistry, the book equips readers with foundational knowledge of HRMS, including established and state-of-the-art principles and analysis strategies. Additionally, it provides a roadmap for implementation, including discussions of the latest instrumentation and software available.

Detailed coverage is given to the application of HRMS coupled to ultra high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC-HRMS) in the analysis of pesticide residue in fruits and vegetables and food from animal origin.

The book also discusses extraction procedures and the challenges of sample preparation, gas chromatography coupled to high resolution mass spectrometry, flow injection-HRMS, ambient ionization, and identification of pesticide transformation products in food. Responding to the fast development and application of these new procedures, this book is an essential resource in the food safety field.