Application of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in Organic Chemistry

Applications of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in Organic Chemistry, Second Edition focuses on the applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to problems in organic chemistry and the theories involved in this kind of spectroscopy. The book first discusses the theory of nuclear magnetic resonance, including dynamic and magnetic properties of atomic nuclei, nuclear resonance, and relaxation process. The manuscript also examines the experimental method. Topics include experimental factors that influence resolution and the shapes of absorption lines; measurement of line positions and identification of the chemical shift; and measurement of intensities. The text reviews the theories of chemical effects in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and spin-spin multiplicity and the theory and applications of multiple irradiation. The book also tackles the theory of chemical shift, including the classification of shielding effects, local diamagnetic proton shielding, solvent effects, and contact shifts. The publication is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the applications of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Preface To The 1st Edition

Editorial Preface To The 2nd Edition

Part 1 An Introduction To The Theory And Practice Of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Chapter 1-1, Theory Of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

A. Dynamic And Magnetic Properties Of Atomic Nuclei

B. Nuclear Resonance

C. Relaxation Processes

D. Chemical Effects In N.M.R.

Chapter 1-2. The Experimental Method

A. The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer

B. Experimental Factors Which Influence Resolution And The Shapes Of Absorption Lines

C. Experimental Factors Which Influence Sensitivity (Signal-To-Noise Ratio)

D. Measurement Of Line Positions And Determination Of The Chemical Shift

E. Measurement Of Intensities

F. Solvents

G. Deuterium Exchange

Part 2 Theory Of Chemical Effects In Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Chapter 2-1. Time-Dependent Effects In Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Chapter 2-2. Theory of The Chemical Shift

A. Classification Of Shielding Effects

B. Local Diamagnetic Proton Shielding

C. Long Range Shielding

D. Contact Shifts

E. The Hydrogen Bond

F. Solvent Effects

Chapter 2-3. Theory of Spin-Spin Multiplicity

A. Recognition Of Spin-Spin Multiplets

B. The Mechanism Of Spin-Spin Coupling

C. Analysis Of N.M.R. Spectra

Chapter 2-4, Theory and Application of Multiplier Radiation

A. Theory

B. Applications

Part 3 Applications of the Chemical Shift

Chapter 3-1. General Considerations

Chapter 3-2. Protons Bonded to Non-Cyclic sp3 Carbon Atoms

A. H—C—C

B. H—C—X

C. Effect Of Multiple Substitution At The Á-Carbon Atom

Chapter 3-3. Protons Bonded To Non-Aromatic Sp2 Carbon Atoms

A. Olefinic Protons H — C = C

B. Formyl Protons H — C = X

Chapter 3-4. Protons Bonded to Sp Carbon Atoms

Chapter 3-5. Protons Bonded to Sp Carbon Atoms in Non-Aromatic Cyclic Structures

Chapter 3-6. Protons Bonded to Aromatic and Heterocyclic Carbon Atoms

A. Benzene Derivatives

B. Polynuclear And Non-Benzenoid Carbocyclic Aromatic Compounds

C. Heterocyclic Compounds

Chapter 3-7. Protons Bonded to Elements Other than Carbon

A. —Oh, — NH and —SH Groups

Chapter 3-8. Stereochemistry and the Chemical Shift

A. Symmetry Arguments

B. Geometrical Isomerism In Ethylene Derivatives

C. Geometrical Isomerism In Systems Containing C = N And N = N Bonds

D. Cyclopropanes And Heterocyclopropanes

E. Multi-Ring Structures

F. Cis-Trans Stereochemistry In Four-, Five-, and Six-Membered Rings

G. The Chemical Shifts Of Axial And Equatorial Protons And Groups Attached to Six-Member Rings in Chair Conformation

H. Chemical Shift—Stereochemistry Correlations In Some Complex Natural Products

I. Conformation

J. Stereochemistry and the Solvent Shift

Chapter 3-9. Carbonium Ions, Carbanions and Related Systems

A. Carbonium Ions

B. Carbanions

Part 4 Spin-Spin Coupling

Chapter 4-1. Geminal Interproton Coupling

A. Geminal Coupling Across An Sp3 Carbon Atom

B. Geminal Coupling Across An Sp2 Carbon Atom

C. Geminal Coupling Across A Heteroatom

Chapter 4-2. Vicinal Interproton Coupling

A. Vicinal Coupling Across Three Single Bonds

B. Vicinal Interproton Coupling Across One Double And Two Single Bonds

Chapter 4-3. Interproton Coupling In Aromatic And Heterocyclic Systems

A. Influence Of Ring Size

B. Influence Of Bond Order

C. Effects Due To Heteroatoms

D. Effects Due To Substituents

Chapter 4-4. Long-Range Interproton Coupling

A. Observation Of Long-Range Coupling

B. Theory Of Long-Range Coupling

C. Allylic And Homoallylic Coupling

D. Long-Range Coupling In Acetylenes, Aliènes And Cumulenes

E. Benzylic Coupling

F. Coupling Between Protons Separated By Five Bonds Along An Extended Zig-Zag Path

G. Coupling Across Four Single Bonds

H. Long-Range Coupling In 1,3-Butadiene Derivatives

I . Miscellaneous Examples Of Long-Range Coupling

Chapter 4-5. Coupling Between Protons And Other Nuclei

A. Coupling Between 1H And 1 3c

B. Coupling Between 1H And 1 9f

C. Coupling Between 1H And 3 1p

D. Coupling Between Protons And Other Elements

Part 5 Applications Of Time-Dependent Phenomena

Chapter 5-1. General Applications

A. Experimental Methods Involved In The Study Of Time-Dependent Phenomena in N.M.R. Spectroscopy

B. Hydrogen Exchange And Hydrogen Bonding

C. Ligand Exchange

D. Partial Double Bond Character

E. Valence-Bond Tautomerism

F. Conformational Changes

G. Miscellaneous Processes

Chapter 5-2. Internal Rotation And Equivalence Of Nuclei

Chapter 5-3. Tautomerism

Index

