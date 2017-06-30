Application of New Cybernetics in Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128128015, 9780128133187

Application of New Cybernetics in Physics

1st Edition

Authors: Oleg Kupervasser
eBook ISBN: 9780128133187
Paperback ISBN: 9780128128015
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 2017
Page Count: 306
Description

Application of New Cybernetics in Physics describes the application of new cybernetics to physical problems and the resolution of basic physical paradoxes by considering external observer influence. This aids the reader in solving problems that were solved incorrectly or have not been solved.

Three groups of problems of the new cybernetics are considered in the book:

(a) Systems that can be calculated based on known physics of subsystems. This includes the external observer influence calculated from basic physical laws (ideal dynamics) and dynamics of a physical system influenced even by low noise.

(b) Emergent systems. This includes external noise from the observer by using the black box model (complex dynamics), external noise from the observer by using the observer’s intuition (unpredictable dynamics), defining boundaries of application of scientific methods for system behavior prediction, and the role of the observer’s intuition for unpredictable systems.

(c) Methods for solution of basic physical paradoxes by using methods of the new cybernetics: the entropy increase paradox, Schrödinger’s cat paradox (wave package reduction in quantum mechanics), the black holes information paradox, and the time wormholes grandfather paradox. All of the above paradoxes have the same resolution based on the principles of new cybernetics. Indeed, even a small interaction of an observer with an observed system results in their time arrows’ alignment (synchronization) and results in the paradox resolution and appearance of the universal time arrow.

Key Features

  • Provides solutions to the basic physical paradoxes and demonstrates their practical actuality for modern physics
  • Describes a wide class of molecular physics and kinetic problems to present semi-analytical and semi-qualitative calculations of solvation, flame propagation, and high-molecular formation
  • Demonstrates the effectiveness in application to complex molecular systems and other many-component objects
  • Includes numerous illustrations to support the text

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in physics and mathematics working on mesoscopic systems and cybernetics

Table of Contents

  1. General View of the New Cybernetics in Physics
    2. Principal Paradoxes of Classical Statistical Physics
    3. Principal Paradoxes of Quantum Mechanics
    4. Information Paradox and Grandfather Paradox in the Theories of Non-Quantum Gravity and Quantum Gravity
    5. Ideal, Observable and Unpredictable Dynamics
    Appendix A. Basic Properties of Classical Statistical Mechanics, as Illustrated by Baker’s Map
    Appendix B. The Basic Concepts of Quantum Mechanics
    Appendix C. Synergetic Models of Unpredictable Systems

About the Author

Oleg Kupervasser

Professor Oleg Kupervasser, physicist, obtained his PhD at Weizmann Institute of Science, Faculty of Physics, Israel in 1999. He has a Certification in Bioinformatics (ATLAS College, 2002). He worked as scientist for Technion, in Haifa, Israel, between 2005 and 2008; as Consultant of Rafael, Haifa, between 2005 and 2008; and at the Moscow State University between 2008 and 2010. He was been Algorithm Group Leader of Transas Group of Companies in Moscow for the years 2011–2012, and he worked at LG Technology Center or Moscow in 2011. He became owner of Transist Video LLC, Skolkovo, Moscow in 2012. He was awarded the Skolkovo Project Participator Association prize in 2012, and he was included in the new 30th Pearl Anniversary Edition of “Marquis Who's Who in the World," 2013. His achievements include resolution of the basic paradoxes of physics; the pole solution in formation of Saffman–Taylor fingers and the flame front propagation; a patent for a continuum solvent model: DISOLV program–algorithm, implementation and validation; research in visual–navigation algorithm; and design of a server for decomposition of a protein structure on a set of closed loops.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ariel University, Ariel, Israel

