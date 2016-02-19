Application of Fracture Mechanics to Composite Materials, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. General Aspects. 1. Fracture mechanics of anisotropic materials (J.G. Williams). 2. Statistical concepts in the study of fracture properties of fibres and composites (H.D. Wagner). II. Fracture of Polymer Composites. IIA. Interlaminar Fracture Studies. 3. Interlaminar mode I-fracture testing (P. Davies, M.L. Benzeggagh). 4. Mode II - Interlaminar fracture of composites (L.A. Carlsson, J.W. Gillespie Jr.). 5. Relationship of matrix toughness to interlaminar fracture toughness (W.L. Bradley). IIB. Fracture of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics. 6. Microstructure and fracture mechanical performance of short fiber reinforced thermoplastics (J. Karger-Koscis). 7. The Crack layer approach to polymers and composites (A. Dolgopolsky, J. Botsis). IIC. Complex Fracture in Composite Laminates. 8. Damage mechanisms, including edge effects, in carbon fiber reinforced composite materials (K. Schulte, W.W. Stinchcomb). 9. Fracture mechanics of notched carbon/epoxy laminates (K. Kageyama). 10. Environmental effects on fracture mechanical properties of polymer composites (G. Marom). 11. Fractographic analysis of polymer composites (K. Friedrich). III. Fracture of Metallic, Ceramic and Natural Composites. 12. Fracture mechanical approach to metal matrix composites (S. Ochiai). 13. The mechanical properties and fracture behaviour of ceramic matrix composites (CMC) reinforced with continuous fibres (R.W. Davidge). 14. Fracture of whisker reinforced ceramics (R. Warren, V.K. Sarin). 15. Fracture toughness of natural composites with reference to cortical bone (W. Bonfield, J.C. Behiri). IV. Concluding Remarks. 16. Concluding remarks on the application of fracture mechanics to composite materials (F.X. de Charentenay). Author index. Subject index.
Description
This multiauthor volume provides a useful summary of current knowledge on the application of fracture mechanics to composite materials. It has been written to fill the gap between the literature on fundamental principles of fracture mechanics and the special publications on the fracture properties of conventional materials, such as metals, polymers and ceramics.
The data are represented in the form of about 420 figures (including diagrams, schematics and photographs) and 80 tables. The author index covers more than 500 references, and the subject index more than 1000 key words.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 686
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 23rd November 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597212
Reviews
