Any Wife or Any Husband - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483166551, 9781483194035

Any Wife or Any Husband

2nd Edition

A Book for Couples Who Have Met Sexual Difficulties and for Doctors

Authors: Joan Graham
eBook ISBN: 9781483194035
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 160
Description

Any Wife or Any Husband: A Book for Couples Who Have Met Sexual Difficulties and for Doctors, Second Edition covers both the physical and emotional factors of marital disorders. The book describes sexual problems and theoretical considerations and the range of sexual capacity of an individual. The text then discusses common disorders in women (i.e. vaginal or clitoral anesthesia, orgasm inhibition, total genital anesthesia, and vaginismus) and in men (i.e. premature ejaculation, failure of erection, avoidance, and difficulty with ejaculation). Common sexual problems; deviations and adaptations; and treatments are also considered. Psychologists, couples who have experienced sexual difficulties, and doctors will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


I Present Day Sexual Problems

II Theoretical Considerations

III The Range of Sexual Capacity

IV Common Disorders in Women

V Common Disorders in Men

VI Common Sexual Problems

VII Common Sexual Deviations

Fetishism

Sado-masochism

Homosexuality

VIII Common Adaptations

IX Treatments

Appendix

Bibliography

Index




Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194035

