Any Wife or Any Husband: A Book for Couples Who Have Met Sexual Difficulties and for Doctors, Second Edition covers both the physical and emotional factors of marital disorders. The book describes sexual problems and theoretical considerations and the range of sexual capacity of an individual. The text then discusses common disorders in women (i.e. vaginal or clitoral anesthesia, orgasm inhibition, total genital anesthesia, and vaginismus) and in men (i.e. premature ejaculation, failure of erection, avoidance, and difficulty with ejaculation). Common sexual problems; deviations and adaptations; and treatments are also considered. Psychologists, couples who have experienced sexual difficulties, and doctors will find the book useful.