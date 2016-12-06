Antiplatelet and Anticoagulation Therapy In PCI, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482622, 9780323482820

Antiplatelet and Anticoagulation Therapy In PCI, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 6-1

1st Edition

Authors: Dominick Angiolillo Matthew Price
eBook ISBN: 9780323482820
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482622
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Dominick Angiolillo and Matthew Price, will focus on Antiplatelet and Anticoagulation Therapy in PCI. The topics covered in this volume will span across pretreatment with antiplatelet agents; optimal duration of antiplatelet therapy after PCI; Cangrelor and its role in percutaneous coronary intervention; Ticagrelor and its effects beyond the P2Y12 receptor; dyspnea and Reversibly-binding P2Y12 antagonists; PAR receptor inhibition post-PCI; switching P2Y12 receptor inhibiting therapies; antiplatelet and antithrombotic therapy in patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing coronary stenting; antithrombotic therapy to reduce ischemic events in ACS patients undergoing PCI; and the current role of platelet function testing in PCI and CABG, among other topics.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323482820
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323482622

About the Authors

Dominick Angiolillo Author

University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville

Matthew Price Author

Scripps Clinic, La Jolla CA

